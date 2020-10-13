Pune, Oct. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The integration of the Internet of Things (IoT), artificial intelligence, and cloud computing in automobiles will spur opportunities for the automotive electronics revenue in the forthcoming years, mentioned in a report, titled “ Automotive Electronics Market Size , Share & Industry Analysis, By Application Type (Advanced Driver Assistance System [ADAS], Body Electronics, Power Electronics, and Infotainment), By Vehicle Type (Passenger Car, Light Commercial Vehicle, Heavy Commercial Vehicle, and Electric Vehicle) and Regional Forecasts, 2019-2026” the market size stood at USD 91.06 billion in 2018.

The automotive electronics market size is expected to reach USD 144.19 billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period. The growing technological advancement in automotive for enhanced safety, entertainment, and comfort features will contribute positively to the automotive electronics industry growth during the forecast period.





Latest Drivers :

Rising Adoption of Electric Vehicles to Boost Market Growth

The shift from conventional cars to electric vehicles will subsequently aid the development of the market. The preference towards electric vehicles owing to its capabilities such as high battery life, energy-efficient, advanced electronic systems, zero direct carbon emission. The companies operating in the market are investing vastly in the development of high-end hybrid cars.

The growing government regulations to curb carbon emissions will positively promote the automotive electronics market share. Also, the consumer inclination towards electric vehicles equipped with parking assistance, a head-up display, and powerful infotainment system will bolster the healthy growth of the market during the forecast period.





Get Sample PDF Brochure with Impact of COVID19:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/automotive-electronics-market-102840





The Report Lists the Main Companies in the Automotive Electronics Market:

Continental AG

Robert Bosch GmbH

SONY Corporation

Aptiv PLC

Hyundai Mobis

ZF Friedrichshafen AG

Autoliv Inc.

Magna International Inc.

Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd

Philips N.V.

Infineon Technologies AG





Restraining Factors :

High-Price of Electronic Systems to Diminish Business Potential

The high production cost of electric vehicles will simultaneously escalate the overall cost of hybrid cars, which, in turn, will hamper the growth of the market during the forecast period. The rising popularity of electric vehicles (EV) has led to the development of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and infotainment systems.

The massive investment in R&D activities by companies along with the high cost of lithium-ion batteries and software used in vehicles will consequently surge the manufacturing cost, thus, leading to costly EVs. Besides, the complexities of electric vehicles and high maintenance and replacement cost will dampen the automotive electronics market trends.





Regional Analysis:

Presence of Major Automotive Giants to Augment Growth in Europe

Asia Pacific generated a revenue of USD 43.49 in 2018 and is predicted to grow profoundly during the forecast period owing to the flourishing automobile industry. The presence of various automotive manufacturers in India, China and Japan will aid the expansion of the market in Asia Pacific. The rising production capabilities of manufacturing facilities will propel the growth of the market in the forthcoming years.

The increasing awareness about the advantages of EVs will contribute positively to the automotive electronics market growth. Europe is predicted to expand radically in the foreseeable future owing to the existence of automobile giants such as Volkswagen, Skoda, Audi, BMW, Daimler. In addition, the rising focus of the European government to curb carbon emissions and ensure safety features in every vehicle will encourage the healthy growth of the market during the forecast period.





Inquire Before Buying This Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/queries/automotive-electronics-market-102840





Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Merger, Acquisitions, and Partnerships Distributor Analysis – For Major Players Growth and Penetration Analysis Porter’s Five Forces Analysis PEST Analysis Vendor Landscape

Global Automotive Electronics Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Vehicle Type Passenger Cars Light Commercial Vehicles Heavy Commercial Vehicles Electric Vehicles Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application Type Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) Body Electronics Power Electronics Infotainment Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region North America Europe Asia pacific Rest of the World



TOC Continued!







Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report with TOC:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/automotive-electronics-market-102840





About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights™, we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We, therefore, offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.





Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.





Phone:

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Fortune Business Insights™

LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs





Read Press Release: