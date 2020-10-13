Dublin, Oct. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Telecom Network Management System Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global telecom network management system market witnessed double-digit growth during 2014-2019. Telecom network management system (NMS) refers to the tools, applications and services that are used for managing a telecommunication network. The telecom NMS ensures impeccable interactivity and transmission of information across heterogeneous operating systems and telecommunication networks.



It also consists of management of network addresses, security, traffic, hardware, software, load balancing, data backup and recovery. This enables the users to manage individual components within a vast network and conduct performance analysis to avoid network disruptions, improve network security and ensure optimal performance. Owing to this, it finds extensive applications across various industries, including banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), information technology (IT), manufacturing, retail, healthcare and transportation.



Significant growth in the telecommunications industry across the globe is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. The increasing need for in-depth visibility in network infrastructure is also providing a boost to the market growth. Furthermore, widespread adoption of telecom NMS for maintaining Quality of Experience (QoE) and Quality of Service (QoS) for the optimization of business operations is contributing to the market growth.



In addition to this, a substantial increase in the Internet Protocol (IP) and cloud traffic across the globe is acting as another growth-inducing factor. Service vendors are developing cost-effective NMS tools that can be used for network function virtualization, fixed and mobile broadband networks and network orchestration. Other factors, including advancements in the 4G and 5G telecommunication infrastructure, and the integration of the existing networks with the Internet of Things (IoT), are projected to drive the market further. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to continue its strong growth during the next five years.



Breakup by Component:

Solution

Configuration Management

Performance Management

Security Management

Fault Management

Others

Services

Consulting

Deployment and Integration

Training, Support and Maintenance

Breakup by Organization Size:

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium Enterprises

Breakup by Deployment Type:

On-premises

Cloud-based

Breakup by Vertical:

IT and Telecom

BFSI

Government

Manufacturing

Healthcare

Transportation and Logistics

Retail

Media and Communication

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape:



The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being BMC Software Inc. (KKR and Co. Inc.), CA Inc. (Broadcom Inc.), Cisco Systems Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Ericsson AB, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., International Business Machines Corporation, Juniper Networks Inc., NETSCOUT Systems Inc., Nokia Oyj, Oracle Corporation, Paessler AG, Riverbed Technology Inc. (Thoma Bravo LLC), SolarWinds Corporation (Thoma Bravo LLC and Silver Lake), VIAVI Solutions Inc., ZTE Corporation, etc.



