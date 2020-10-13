TORONTO, Oct. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- An extensive Maru/Blue Public Opinion poll indicates a majority of Canadians support the Trudeau government in its overall direction and governing of the country, and its actions and management of the national finances—how it is spending taxpayers' dollars, distributing those monies, and managing the deficit. However, a majority of Canadians harbour a caution on the growing deficit which should be a matter of focus, and a majority have a perception that the Liberals are just looking after places and people who vote for them, not everyone.
An index also demonstrates a majority (53.5%) support the Trudeau government across all provinces and regions with the exception of Alberta. The key findings of the poll of all Canadians show:
The Maru/Blue Public Opinion Poll involved 1,515 randomly selected Canadian adults in both English and French from October 2-4, 2020 and is considered nationally accurate to within +/- 3.5 percentage points using a Bayesian Credibility Interval. Full results can be found at https://www.marublue.com/canadian-polls/federal-government-pulse
