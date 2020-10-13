LA JOLLA, Calif., Oct. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MediciNova, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company traded on the NASDAQ Global Market (NASDAQ:MNOV) and the JASDAQ Market of the Tokyo Stock Exchange (Code Number: 4875), today announced positive findings from a study evaluating MN-001 (tipelukast) in an acute liver injury model will be presented at The Liver Meeting Digital Experience™ 2020 (TLMdX™), an event of the American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases (AASLD). The study is the results of a collaborative effort between MediciNova and Dr. Craig McClain and Dr. Leila Gobejishvili at the University of Lousiville School of Medicine.



The poster presentation entitled "MODULATION OF TGFβ1 SIGNALING BY INTERACTION OF cAMP EFFECTORS AND TGFβ1 TYPE I RECEPTOR IN HEPATIC STELLATE CELLS" is authored by principal researcher, Dr. Leila Gobejishvili, Associate Professor, University of Louisville School of Medicine, Division of Gastroenterology, Hepatology and Nutrition.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, TLMdX™ will be held November 13-16, 2020 in its digital format. The poster session will be open and available during the entirety of TLMdX™ 2020.

Presentation details are as follows:

Publication Number: 0317

Session Title: Basic Fibrosis Research and Stellate Cell Biology

Presentation Type: Poster Presentation

Dates: November 13-16, 2020

About MN-001

MN-001 (tipelukast) is a novel, orally bioavailable, small molecule compound thought to exert its effects through several mechanisms to produce its anti-inflammatory and anti-fibrotic activity in preclinical models, including leukotriene (LT) receptor antagonism, inhibition of phosphodiesterases (PDE) (mainly 3 and 4), and inhibition of 5-lipoxygenase (5-LO). The 5-LO/LT pathway has been postulated as a pathogenic factor in fibrosis development, and MN-001's inhibitory effect on 5-LO and the 5-LO/LT pathway is considered to be a novel approach to treat fibrosis. MN-001 has been shown to down-regulate expression of genes that promote fibrosis including LOXL2, Collagen Type 1 and TIMP-1. MN-001 has also been shown to down-regulate expression of genes that promote inflammation including CCR2 and MCP-1. In addition, histopathological data shows that MN-001 reduces fibrosis in multiple animal models.

About MediciNova

MediciNova, Inc. is a publicly traded biopharmaceutical company founded upon developing novel, small-molecule therapeutics for the treatment of diseases with unmet medical needs with a primary commercial focus on the U.S. market. MediciNova's current strategy is to focus on BC-PIV SARS-COV-2 vaccine for COVID-19, MN-166 (ibudilast) for neurological disorders such as progressive multiple sclerosis (MS), amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), degenerative cervical myelopathy (DCM), substance dependence (e.g., alcohol use disorder, methamphetamine dependence, opioid dependence) and glioblastoma (GBM), as well as prevention of acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) caused by COVID-19, and MN-001 (tipelukast) for fibrotic diseases such as nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF). MediciNova’s pipeline also includes MN-221 (bedoradrine) and MN-029 (denibulin). For more information on MediciNova, Inc., please visit www.medicinova.com.

