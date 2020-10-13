Dublin, Oct. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Wire and Cable Management - Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



According to the report, the Global Wire and Cable Management Market accounted for $19.27 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $42.4 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 10.4% during the forecast period.



Demand from data centers and IT facilities and rapid growth in the construction sector are the major factors driving the market growth. However, a volatile price of raw materials is restraining the market growth. Moreover, increasing demand from renewable power generation sector would provide ample opportunities for the market growth.



Wire and Cable Management refers to management of electrical or optical cable in a cabinet or an installation. The term is used for products, workmanship or planning.



Based on End-user, the commercial segment is likely to have a huge demand. Growing urban population, increasing investment in the construction sector, and need for easy-to-handle data cables in data centers are driving the commercial segment. By geography, Asia-Pacific is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to increased investments in renewable power sources in India and countries in South-East Asia and growing industrialization in the region.



Some of the key players profiled in the Wire and Cable Management Market include Atkore, Eaton, Grainger, Hellermann Tyton, Hubbell, Legrand Sa, Niedax Group, OBO bettermann, Panduit, Pentair, Schneider Electric and Thomas and betts.



Materials Covered:

Non-Metallic

Metallic

Cable Types Covered:

Communication Wire & Cable

Power Cable

Sales Channels Covered:

Aftermarket

Manufacturer/Distributor/Service Provider

Products Covered:

Boxes & Covers

Cable Raceway

Cable Tray & Ladders

Conduits & Trunking

Glands & Connectors

Ties, Fasteners, & Clips

Wiring Duct

Other Products

End-users Covered:

Residential

Industrial

Commercial

What the report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers Market data for the years 2018, 2019, 2020, 2024 and 2027

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and Recommendations)

Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, etc.

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.4.1 Data Mining

2.4.2 Data Analysis

2.4.3 Data Validation

2.4.4 Research Approach

2.5 Research Sources

2.5.1 Primary Research Sources

2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources

2.5.3 Assumptions



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Product Analysis

3.7 End-user Analysis

3.8 Emerging Markets

3.9 Impact of COVID-19



4 Porters Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.3 Threat of Substitutes

4.4 Threat of New Entrants

4.5 Competitive Rivalry



5 Global Wire and Cable Management Market, By Material

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Non-Metallic

5.3 Metallic



6 Global Wire and Cable Management Market, By Cable Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Communication Wire & Cable

6.3 Power Cable



7 Global Wire and Cable Management Market, By Sales Channel

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Aftermarket

7.3 Manufacturer/Distributor/Service Provider



8 Global Wire and Cable Management Market, By Product

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Boxes & Covers

8.3 Cable Raceway

8.4 Cable Tray & Ladders

8.5 Conduits & Trunking

8.6 Glands & Connectors

8.7 Ties, Fasteners, & Clips

8.8 Wiring Duct

8.9 Other Products

8.9.1 Cable Cord

8.9.2 Floor Sockets

8.9.3 Poles

8.9.4 Tube



9 Global Wire and Cable Management Market, By End-user

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Residential

9.3 Industrial

9.4 Commercial



10 Global Wire and Cable Management Market, By Geography

10.1 Introduction

10.2 North America

10.2.1 US

10.2.2 Canada

10.2.3 Mexico

10.3 Europe

10.3.1 Germany

10.3.2 UK

10.3.3 Italy

10.3.4 France

10.3.5 Spain

10.3.6 Rest of Europe

10.4 Asia-Pacific

10.4.1 Japan

10.4.2 China

10.4.3 India

10.4.4 Australia

10.4.5 New Zealand

10.4.6 South Korea

10.4.7 Rest of Asia-Pacific

10.5 South America

10.5.1 Argentina

10.5.2 Brazil

10.5.3 Chile

10.5.4 Rest of South America

10.6 Middle East & Africa

10.6.1 Saudi Arabia

10.6.2 UAE

10.6.3 Qatar

10.6.4 South Africa

10.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



11 Key Developments

11.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

11.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

11.3 New Product Launches

11.4 Expansions

11.5 Other Key Strategies



12 Company Profiling

12.1 Atkore

12.2 Eaton

12.3 Grainger

12.4 Hellermann Tyton

12.5 Hubbell

12.6 Legrand Sa

12.7 Niedax Group

12.8 OBO Bettermann

12.9 Panduit

12.10 Pentair

12.11 Schneider Electric

12.12 Thomas and Betts



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/w8pqxv

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900