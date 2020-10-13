Dublin, Oct. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Artificial Intelligence-based Cybersecurity Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The author has been monitoring the artificial intelligence-based cybersecurity market and it is poised to grow by $ 16.53 billion during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 24% during the forecast period. The reports on artificial intelligence-based cybersecurity market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by regulatory compliance and a rapid increase in the use of mobile and other connected devices.

The artificial intelligence-based cybersecurity market analysis includes the end-user segment and geographic landscape. This study identifies the increased application of artificial intelligence (AI), deep learning (DL), and machine learning (ML) technologies as one of the prime reasons driving the artificial intelligence-based cybersecurity market growth during the next few years. Also, heavy investments in cybersecurity and the rising adoption of chatbots to combat cyberattacks will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The author presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The artificial intelligence-based cybersecurity market covers the following areas:

  • Artificial intelligence-based cybersecurity market sizing
  • Artificial intelligence-based cybersecurity market forecast
  • Artificial intelligence-based cybersecurity market industry analysis

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading artificial intelligence-based cybersecurity market vendors that include Amazon.com Inc., AO Kaspersky Lab, Broadcom Inc., Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., Cisco Systems Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Fortinet Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Intel Corp., and International Business Machines Corp. Also, the artificial intelligence-based cybersecurity market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The author presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influences. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast an accurate market growth.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

  • Market Overview

2. Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Value chain analysis

3. Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2019
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

4. Five Forces Analysis

  • Five forces summary
  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

5. Market Segmentation by End-user

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by End-user
  • BFSI - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Government - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • ICT - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by End-user

6. Customer Landscape

7. Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity by geography
  • Market drivers - Demand led growth
  • Market challenges
  • Market trends

8. Vendor Landscape

  • Vendor landscape
  • Landscape disruption

9. Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Amazon.com Inc.
  • AO Kaspersky Lab
  • Broadcom Inc.
  • Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.
  • Cisco Systems Inc.
  • Dell Technologies Inc.
  • Fortinet Inc.
  • Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.
  • Intel Corp.
  • International Business Machines Corp.

10. Appendix

  • Scope of the report
  • Currency conversion rates for US$
  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xqv8uu

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900