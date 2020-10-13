Dublin, Oct. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Artificial Intelligence-based Cybersecurity Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The author has been monitoring the artificial intelligence-based cybersecurity market and it is poised to grow by $ 16.53 billion during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 24% during the forecast period. The reports on artificial intelligence-based cybersecurity market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by regulatory compliance and a rapid increase in the use of mobile and other connected devices.



The artificial intelligence-based cybersecurity market analysis includes the end-user segment and geographic landscape. This study identifies the increased application of artificial intelligence (AI), deep learning (DL), and machine learning (ML) technologies as one of the prime reasons driving the artificial intelligence-based cybersecurity market growth during the next few years. Also, heavy investments in cybersecurity and the rising adoption of chatbots to combat cyberattacks will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The author presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.



The artificial intelligence-based cybersecurity market covers the following areas:

Artificial intelligence-based cybersecurity market sizing

Artificial intelligence-based cybersecurity market forecast

Artificial intelligence-based cybersecurity market industry analysis

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading artificial intelligence-based cybersecurity market vendors that include Amazon.com Inc., AO Kaspersky Lab, Broadcom Inc., Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., Cisco Systems Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Fortinet Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Intel Corp., and International Business Machines Corp. Also, the artificial intelligence-based cybersecurity market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The author presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influences. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast an accurate market growth.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

Market Overview

2. Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

3. Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

4. Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

5. Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End-user

BFSI - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Government - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

ICT - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by End-user

6. Customer Landscape



7. Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers - Demand led growth

Market challenges

Market trends

8. Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

9. Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Amazon.com Inc.

AO Kaspersky Lab

Broadcom Inc.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.

Cisco Systems Inc.

Dell Technologies Inc.

Fortinet Inc.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.

Intel Corp.

International Business Machines Corp.

10. Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

