Malvern, Pennsylvania (USA), Oct. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rajant Corporation, the provider of Kinetic Mesh® wireless networks, announces that Michael Griffin, Lisa Porter, and Daniel Verwiel will be strategic advisors and provide consultancy regarding Rajant’s future technology and market opportunities. Their backgrounds will enable them to impart a wealth of knowledge and experience from the civil, defense, and commercial sectors to inform research, development, and go-to-market direction for Rajant.

Earlier this year, Michael Griffin and Lisa Porter left their positions as the Under- and Deputy Under Secretary of Defense for Research and Engineering, where they shared responsibility for research, development, and prototyping activities within the Department of Defense. They are now the Co-Founders and Co-Presidents of LogiQ, Inc., a company providing high-end management, scientific, and technical consulting services. In a joint statement about their role at Rajant, they said, “We are excited to be working with Rajant to help them identify new markets and opportunities for their technologies.”

Daniel Verwiel retired in March 2020 from his role as Sector Vice President and General Manager of the Missile Defense and Protective Systems Division for Northrop Grumman’s Mission Systems sector, a leading global developer, provider, manufacturer, and integrator of advanced, secure, and agile systems and solutions. He now serves as a market consultant providing insights and strategic direction to small and medium-sized C4ISR business enterprises worldwide. “I am excited to provide insight and strategic advice to Rajant in its pursuit of opportunities both domestic and abroad,” shares Mr. Verwiel. “I have always been impressed by Rajant’s leadership and approach to the development of technology, and see significant upside in several areas.”

Robert Schena, Rajant CEO and Co-Founder, says of the corporation’s leadership advisors, “Rajant is honored to have the attention, advocacy, and advisement from Michael, Lisa, and Daniel. As we continue global expansion and future-proofing our technology for our customers, sales channel, and strategic partners, their collective expertise becomes ever more critical. Success is a team effort, and we are thrilled to have them on our team.”

####

About Rajant Corporation

Rajant Corporation is the exclusive provider of private wireless networks powered by the patented Kinetic Mesh® network, BreadCrumb® wireless nodes, and InstaMesh® networking software. With Rajant, customers can rapidly deploy a highly adaptable and scalable network that leverages the power of real-time data to deliver on-demand, mission-critical business intelligence. A low-latency, high-throughput and secure solution for a variety of data, voice, video, and autonomous applications, Rajant’s Kinetic Mesh networks provide industrial customers with full mobility, allowing them to take their private network applications and data anywhere. With successful deployments in more than 55 countries for customers in military, mining, ports, rail, oil & gas, petrochemical plants, municipalities, and agriculture. Rajant is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania with additional facilities and offices in Arizona, Kentucky, and Alabama. For more information, visit Rajant.com or follow Rajant on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Attachment

Alice DiSanto Rajant Corporation 914-582-8464 adisanto@rajant.com