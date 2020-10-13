Pune, Oct. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global exosomes market is projected to witness rapid growth in the coming years driven by the massive investments in product R&D. The increasing number of clinical trials will aid the growth of the overall market in the coming years. According to a report by Fortune Business Insights, titled “Exosomes Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Application (Therapeutics, Diagnostics), By Product (Instruments, Reagents, Software), By End user (Hospitals, Cancer Institutes, Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026,” the market will benefit from the presence of several large scale companies that are engaged in the R&D of exosomes across the world.

Industry Developments:

March 2020: Aethlon Medical, Inc. announced its European Patent No. on Extracorporeal Removal of Microvesicular Particles. This patent is associated with the design for the depletion of immune suppressive and potentially cancer-promoting, exosomes from the circulatory system.





The recent coronavirus outbreak has brought major businesses to a standstill. Due to travel bans, companies in this sector are likely to take a huge hit in the coming years. Ultimately, the rapid spread of the disease has urged governments to take strict measures. The report includes the impact on Covid-19 pandemic on the global exosomes market and discusses how major companies are coping with this.

We are taking continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of coronavirus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.

Exosomes are extracellular vesicles that play a huge role inn cell-to-cell communication. Recent scientific discoveries have shown that these products can play a huge role in the treatment of cancer. The massive investments in the research and development of efficient products will bode well for the growth of the overall market in the coming years. The increasing number of clinical trials associated with exosomes will create several growth opportunities for the companies operating in the market.





Increasing Number of Company Mergers and Acquisitions will Bode well for Market Growth

The report encompasses several factors that have contributed to the growth of the overall market in recent years. Among all factors, the increasing number of company mergers and collaborations has had the highest impact on the growth of the market.

The increasing investment in the research and development of efficient products, coupled with the increasing government initiatives towards the development of efficient treatment method for cancer will aid growth. In March 2018, ExoDx announced that it has collaborated with Intezyne for designing and validating an exosomal RNA assay.

The company will be designing the product for use in Intezyne’s phase 1/2 clinical trials of IT-139. This product is a novel Cancer Resistance Pathway (CRP) inhibitor that is intended for the treatment of gastric, pancreatic, and a few other forms of cancer. ExoDx’s latest collaboration with Intezyne will have a huge impact on the growth of the overall exosomes market in the coming years.





North America to Emerge Dominant; Improving Healthcare Infrastructure to Aid Growth

The report analyses the latest market trends across five major regions, including North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. Among all regions, the market in North America is projected to emerge dominant in the coming years.

The improving healthcare infrastructure in several countries across this region will bode well for the companies operating in the market. The increasing investments in the research and development of the product by major companies in this region will have a huge impact on the growth of the regional market.

Moreover, the high prevalence of severe types of cancer, especially in the United States will emerge in favor of market growth. The market in Europe will hold the second largest market share in the coming years driven by the increasing per capita income in several countries including Germany, France, and the UK.





List of companies profiled in the Exosomes Market report:

ExoDx

Hitachi Chemical Co., Ltd.

QIAGEN

Aethlon Medical, Inc.

NanoSomiX

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Malvern Panalytical Ltd

System Biosciences, LLC.

Sistemic Scotland Limited





Exosomes Market Segmentations:

By Application

• Therapeutics

• Diagnostics

By Product

• Instruments

• Reagents

• Software

By End user

• Hospitals

• Cancer Institutes

• Others

By Geography

• North America (USA, Canada)

• Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia, and Rest of Europe)

• Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America)

• Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC, and Rest of the Middle East & Africa)





