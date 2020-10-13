Dublin, Oct. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Medical Information Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Service Provider (In House, Outsourcing), by Therapeutic Area, by Product Life Cycle, by Company Size, by End-use, by Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global medical information market size is expected to reach USD 3.66 Billion by 2027. The market is projected to progress at a CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period.
Increasing demand for new drug development coupled with the emergence of technologically advanced healthcare solutions, timely accessible information pertinent to healthcare products is anticipated to fuel the market growth.
Increasing healthcare expenditure and growing awareness about adverse drug events can increase the possibility of patients seeking medical information. Increase in adoption of social media for discussions on adverse events, ingredients, and other drug-related information.
The market expansion is a result of an increased number of clinical trials and due to the high prevalence of chronic diseases. Moreover, manufacturers of health products are outsourcing MI services to Contract Research Organizations (CROs) to limit the accountability of stringent regulatory compliances by working with a well-established outsourcing partner company. This helps them in reducing operational costs, regulatory compliance risk, and minimizing process delays.
The key factors attributing to the increased demand for outsourcing of medical information services are rising costs of pre-clinical research, drug development, clinical trials, and post-marketing surveillance. The healthcare sector is witnessing paradigm changes in the past decade, due to the depleting product pipeline, patent cliff, and regulatory constraints in new product development. This is expected to boost the adoption of contract outsourcing activities over the forecast period.
Rising drug development cost, high investments needed for drug discovery, clinical research, and post-marketing surveillance are some of the key contributors to the market growth. The medical sector is witnessing paradigm shifts over the last decade, owing to an increasing number of patent cliffs, regulatory constraints, and the depleting product pipeline.
Medical Information Market Report Highlights
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Research Methodology & Scope
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
Chapter 3 Medical Information Market Variables, Trends & Scope
3.1 Medical Information Market Dynamics
3.1.1 Market driver analysis
3.1.1.1 strategic initiatives by market players
3.1.1.2 increasing Adoption of artificial intelligence followed by growing demand for healthcare information systems in the healthcare organizations
3.1.1.3 outsourcing of medical information services
3.1.2 Market restraint analysis
3.1.2.1 data security and privacy concerns
3.1.2.2 issues with interoperability and high cost of integration
3.2 Regulatory Framework
3.2.1 Standard & Compliance
3.3 Medical information Market Analysis Tools: Porters
3.4 SWOT Analysis, by Factor (Political & Legal, Economic, and Technological)
Chapter 4 Pricing Analysis
4.1 Organization Structure Introduction
4.2 Pricing Models
4.2.1 Medical Affairs Budget allocation by activities
4.2.2 Pricing Level
4.2.2.1 Medical writing
Chapter 5 Emerging Trends in Medical Information Market
5.1 Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning/Automation
5.2 Big Data and Analytics
5.3 Speech & Video Analytics
5.4 IoT
5.5 Cloud
5.6 Blockchain
Chapter 6 Medical Information Market: Competitive Analysis
6.1 Innovators
6.2 Public Companies
6.2.1 Company market share analysis
6.2.2 Vendor Landscape
6.3 Major Deals & Acquisitions
Chapter 7 Medical Information Market: Service Provider Estimates & Trend Analysis
7.1 Service Provider Market Share Analysis, 2019 & 2027
7.2 Service Provider Dashboard
7.2.1 In House
7.2.2 Contract Outsourcing
Chapter 8 Medical Information Market: Therapeutic Area Estimates & Trend Analysis
8.1 Therapeutic Area Market Share Analysis, 2019 & 2027
8.2 Therapeutic Area Dashboard
8.2.1 Oncology
8.2.2 Neurology
8.2.3 Cardiology
8.2.4 Immunology
8.2.5 Others
Chapter 9 Medical Information Market: Company size Estimates & Trend Analysis
9.1 Company Size Market Share Analysis, 2019 & 2027
9.2 Company Size Dashboard
9.2.1 Small
9.2.2 Medium
9.2.3 Large Scale
Chapter 10 Medical information Market: Product Life Cycle Estimates & Trend Analysis
10.1 Product Life Cycle Market Share Analysis, 2019 & 2027
10.2 Product Life Cycle Dashboard
10.2.1 Preclinical
10.2.2 Clinical
10.2.3 Post Market Approval
Chapter 11 Medical Information Market: Category Estimates & Trend Analysis
11.1 Category Market Share Analysis, 2019 & 2027
11.2 Category Dashboard
11.2.1 Pharmaceuticals
11.2.2 Biotechnology companies
11.2.3 Medical device manufacturers
Chapter 12 Medical Information Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis by Segments
12.1 Regional Market Snapshot
12.2 Market Share Analysis by Country, 2019
Chapter 13 Company Profiles
13.1 Company overview
13.2 Financial performance
13.3 R&D expenditure
13.4 Geographic foothold
13.5 Organization structure & Team Composition
13.6 Platform benchmarking
13.7 Strategic initiatives
13.8 SWOT Analysis
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/uwy0zc
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: