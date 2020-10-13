PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., Oct. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The HR Technology Conference & Exposition® today announced that renowned researcher, New York Times best-selling author and leading authority on employee productivity, leadership and management, Marcus Buckingham, will deliver the keynote, “Resilience: How to Build It in Yourself and in Those You Lead.” Buckingham, founder of the Strengths Revolution and known as the world’s top expert on strengths and talent, will, for the first time, publicly reveal findings from the largest-ever global study on resilience, including what constitutes resilience, what causes it and how to build it across organizations. Buckingham will present at the free virtual event on Thursday, October 29, 2020, at 3:00 p.m. ET.

During his session at HR Tech, Buckingham, using the research as a guide, will share actionable insights and advice, offering attendees specific prescriptions to increase resilience in themselves and those they lead. Buckingham’s research undertook two field studies to answer: what is resilience and how can people cultivate it in their own lives? The first study focused on identifying the sources of resilience, pinpointing how to measure it and the best ways to build it. The second study posed ten key questions to more than 25,000 working adults from 25 countries and looked at how a country’s response to COVID-19 impacted resilience levels.

Rebecca McKenna, Vice President, Global Events and Publisher at LRP Media Group, commented, “We’re thrilled to have Marcus present at this year’s HR Technology Conference and on such an important topic. 2020 continues to test the resilience of individuals, teams and organizations. It’s become a skill that everyone needs to cultivate and nurture, both at work and in their everyday lives. With Marcus’ industry expertise and recent research, this will be another ‘can’t miss’ session.”

The HR Technology Conference & Exposition® will take place Tuesday, October 27 – Friday, October 30, 2020. Buckingham will join a stacked roster of keynotes, which also includes Jason Averbook, CEO and founder of Leapgen; Josh Bersin, global industry analyst and dean of The Josh Bersin Academy; Stacia Garr, co-founder and principal analyst of RedThread Research; Stacey Harris, Chief Research Officer for Sapient Insights Group and Dr. Tolonda Tolbert, co-founder and head of Strategy and Culture at Eskalera.

About the HR Technology Conference & Exposition®

Founded in 1997, the HR Technology Conference® is the world’s leading event on HR technology, covering all the latest trends. From strategy and selection to post-implementation, HR Tech is a pivotal stop for all organizations on their HR journey.

HR Tech annually attracts industry experts, thought leaders, software vendors, senior HR executives, HR generalists, HR systems leaders, IT innovators and more. Additionally, HR Tech Conference hosts the world’s largest Expo of HR technology products and services — a number of vendors even choose to announce their latest products for the first time at the conference. There is no better place to touch, compare and contrast the latest solutions from leading vendors in every category, as well as start-ups. For more information, visit www.hrtechnologyconference.com.