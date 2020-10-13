Ready to support the latest 5G devices, Rogers 5G now offers more than 10x the coverage than any other carrier1



Powered exclusively by Ericsson, Rogers 5G will drive productivity, fuel innovation and help power Canada’s economy to compete globally

TORONTO, Oct. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rogers Communications today announced it is expanding its 5G service on Canada’s most trusted and reliable network2 to reach residents and businesses in 130 communities across the country. Today’s expansion is just in time to support the latest 5G devices so customers in these locations on Rogers Infinite and Rogers for Business Shared Unlimited Data plans have access to the very best in wireless technology on Canada’s first and largest 5G network.

From small towns to metropolitan areas, Rogers 5G, powered by Ericsson, now reaches across provinces and regions to these 130 places3:

Abbotsford-Mission, BC Halton Hills, ON Pickering, ON Acheson, AB Hamilton, ON Pitt Meadows, BC Ajax, ON High River, AB Port Coquitlam, BC Aurora, ON Hinton, AB Port Moody, BC Airdrie, AB Hope, BC Quebec City, QC Arnprior, ON Innisfil, ON Red Deer, AB Banff, AB Kamloops, BC Regina, SK Barrie, ON Kelowna, BC Richmond Hill, ON Beaumont, AB Kent, BC Richmond, BC Blackfalds, AB King, ON Saanich, BC Brampton, ON Kitchener, ON Salmon Arm, BC Brooks, AB Lacombe, AB Saskatoon, SK Burlington, ON Ladysmith, BC Sechelt, BC Burnaby, BC Lake Country, BC Sherwood Park, AB Caledon, ON Langford, BC Sidney, BC Calgary, AB Langley, BC Sooke, BC Cambridge, ON Leduc, AB Spruce Grove, AB Camrose, AB Lethbridge, AB Squamish, BC Canmore, AB Lincoln, ON St. Albert, AB Central Saanich, BC Lloydminster, AB/SK St. Thomas, ON Chestermere, AB London, ON Stony Plain, AB Chilliwack, BC Maple Ridge, BC Summerland, BC Coaldale, AB Markham, ON Surrey, BC Cochrane, AB Medicine Hat, AB Sylvan Lake, AB Cold Lake, AB Merritt, BC Taber, AB Colwood, BC Milton, ON Toronto, ON Comox, BC Mississauga, ON Trois-Rivières, QC Cornwall, ON Montreal, QC Uxbridge, ON Coquitlam, BC Morinville, AB Vancouver, BC Courtenay, BC Nanaimo, BC Vaughan, ON Creston, BC New Tecumseth, ON Vernon, BC Delta, BC New Westminster, BC Victoria, BC Drumheller, AB Newmarket, ON View Royal, BC Duncan, BC Niagara-on-the-Lake, ON Waterloo, ON Edmonton, AB North Saanich, BC West Kelowna, BC Esquimalt, BC North Vancouver, BC West Vancouver, BC Fernie, BC Oakville, ON Wetaskiwin, AB Fort McMurray, AB Oliver, BC Whistler, BC Fort Saskatchewan, AB Oshawa, ON Whitby, ON Fredericton, NB Osoyoos, BC Whitchurch-Stouffville, ON Gatineau, QC Ottawa, ON White Rock, BC Georgina, ON Owen Sound, ON Woodstock, ON Grande Prairie, AB Peachland, BC Grimsby, ON Penticton, BC

See full 5G coverage map here.

Delivering more value and next generation technology for Canadians

“We’re excited to roll out 5G to more communities large and small so that Canadians can use the latest 5G devices to their full potential,” said Brent Johnston, President, Wireless, Rogers Communications. “With access to Canada’s largest 5G network, $0 down device and accessory financing, unlimited data, exclusive music offer and our Pro-On-the-Go service, there’s no question that Rogers is the best place to get the latest 5G devices this year.”

Rogers 5G wireless service is available exclusively on Rogers Infinite and Rogers for Business Shared Unlimited Data plans at no extra charge. More than two million Canadians are now on 5G-ready Rogers Infinite unlimited data plans, representing the most customers of any wireless provider in Canada with no overage fees.

In addition to providing Canadians with the latest technology, wireless industry investments in 5G networks are expected to contribute an estimated $40 billion to the country’s economy and 250,000 permanent new jobs by 20264.

Delivering unprecedented network capabilities

5G will introduce new capabilities that are significantly more advanced than previous generations of wireless technology. The combination of ultra-low latency for near-instantaneous responsiveness, a massive increase in the number of devices that can be connected to the network and new applications will open a world of possibilities - such as real-time traffic management to reduce gridlock and commute time, remote healthcare and virtual surgery for isolated communities, drones using thermal imaging to better inform firefighters trying to fight forest fires and multi-player, lag-free gaming on the go.

Building Canada’s 5G ecosystem

“Expected to be the most transformative technology since wireless services were introduced in 1985, 5G will transition us to a truly digitally connected world,” said Jorge Fernandes, Chief Technology and Information Officer, Rogers. “Now more than ever it is critical that we continue to invest in growing Canada’s largest 5G network to help drive economic recovery and bring world-class connectivity to more Canadian communities.”

Rogers is currently using 2.5 GHz, AWS and 600 MHz spectrum to provide 5G coverage. The company has also deployed Dynamic Spectrum Sharing (DSS) technology in a number of today’s new markets. This enables spectrum to be used for 4G and 5G simultaneously on its 600 MHz and AWS spectrum bands. The company has also deployed DSS in existing markets and will add additional frequency bands over time. In 2019, Rogers invested $1.7 billion to acquire a leadership position on 600 MHz spectrum licenses. This premium low-band spectrum carries wireless data across long distances and through dense buildings, creating more consistent and higher quality coverage in both rural areas and cities.

Rogers partnered with Ericsson in 2018 as its 5G vendor for its full network infrastructure, including Core and Radio Access Network. The company’s 5G ecosystem also includes strategic partnerships to research, incubate and commercialize made-in-Canada 5G technology and applications with the University of British Columbia, the University of Waterloo, Communitech, Ryerson University Rogers Cybersecure Catalyst and ENCQOR. Internationally, Rogers is a founding member of the 5G Future Forum, which is creating a common framework for 5G applications enabled by mobile edge computing across the Americas, Asia-Pacific and Europe.

Rogers has invested over $30 billion over the past 35 years to build Canada’s most trusted and reliable wireless network. In 2020, the company was awarded the best wireless network in Canada for the second year in a row by umlaut, the global leader in mobile network testing and benchmarking. Rogers was also ranked number one in the West and Ontario Regions in the J.D. Power 2020 Canada Wireless Network Quality Study.

