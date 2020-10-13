Ready to support the latest 5G devices, Rogers 5G expands to 29 more communities across the province today, including Banff, Canmore and Medicine Hat

Now covering 130 Canadian towns and cities, Rogers 5G offers more than 10X the coverage than any other carrier¹

Powered exclusively by Ericsson, Rogers 5G will drive productivity, fuel innovation and help power Canada’s economy to compete globally



CALGARY, Alberta, Oct. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rogers Communications today announced it is expanding its 5G service on Canada’s most trusted and reliable network² to reach residents and businesses in over 30 communities in Alberta and 130 across the country. Today’s expansion is just in time to support the latest 5G devices so customers in these locations on Rogers Infinite and Rogers for Business Shared Unlimited Data plans have access to the very best in wireless technology on Canada’s first and largest 5G network.

From small towns to metropolitan centres, Rogers 5G, powered by Ericsson, is Alberta’s largest 5G network¹ and is now available in the following 34 towns and cities in Alberta3:

Acheson, AB Cold Lake, AB Medicine Hat, AB Airdrie, AB Drumheller, AB Morinville, AB Banff, AB Edmonton, AB Red Deer, AB Beaumont, AB Fort McMurray, AB Sherwood Park, AB Blackfalds, AB Fort Saskatchewan, AB Spruce Grove, AB Brooks, AB Grande Prairie, AB St. Albert, AB Calgary, AB High River, AB Stony Plain, AB Camrose, AB Hinton, AB Sylvan Lake, AB Canmore, AB Lacombe, AB Taber, AB Chestermere, AB Leduc, AB Wetaskiwin, AB Coaldale, AB Lethbridge, AB Cochrane, AB Lloydminster, AB/SK

See full 5G coverage map here.

“We’re excited to roll out 5G to more communities large and small so that customers in Alberta can use the latest 5G devices to their full potential,” said Brent Johnston, President, Wireless, Rogers Communications. “With access to Canada’s largest 5G network, $0 down device and accessory financing, unlimited data, exclusive music offer and our Pro-On-the-Go service, there’s no question that Rogers is the best place to get the latest 5G devices this year.”

Rogers 5G wireless service is available exclusively on Rogers Infinite and Rogers for Business Shared Unlimited Data plans at no extra charge. More than two million Canadians are now on 5G-ready Rogers Infinite unlimited data plans, representing the most customers of any wireless provider in Canada with no overage fees.

5G will introduce new capabilities that are significantly more advanced than previous generations of wireless technology. The combination of ultra-low latency for near-instantaneous responsiveness, a massive increase in the number of devices that can be connected to the network and new applications will open a world of possibilities - such as real-time traffic management to reduce gridlock and commute time, remote healthcare and virtual surgery for isolated communities, drones using thermal imaging to better inform firefighters trying to fight forest fires and multi-player, lag-free gaming on the go.



“This is exciting news for rural Alberta where reliable connectivity is desperately needed. New investments that improve cell coverage and internet service is great for rural residents and unlocks agriculture’s potential,” said Hon. Devin Dreeshen, Alberta’s Minister of Agriculture and Forestry, MLA Innisfail-Sylvan Lake. “This expansion will ensure that Alberta’s farmers and ranchers have access to modern technologies to help make them more efficient and competitive. The responsiveness of 5G will also support our province’s wildfire monitoring and suppression systems that protect Albertans and our forests.”

Wireless industry investments in 5G networks are expected to contribute an estimated $40 billion to the country’s economy and 250,000 permanent new jobs by 20264.

“5G has arrived and it will change the way we live and work in Alberta,” said Larry Goerzen, President of Alberta and Prairies, Rogers Communications. “By adding 5G to more and more cities across the province we are fuelling productivity and innovation and laying the foundation for next generation technology that will shape entire industries and support Alberta’s economy for years to come.”

Rogers has invested over $30 billion over the past 35 years to build Canada’s most trusted and reliable wireless network. In 2020, the company was awarded the best wireless network in Canada for the second year in a row by umlaut , the global leader in mobile network testing and benchmarking. Rogers was also ranked number one in the West and Ontario Regions in the J.D. Power 2020 Canada Wireless Network Quality Study.

A PwC study commissioned by the company indicates that in 2019 Rogers investments and operations resulted in a total economic footprint in Alberta of $1.4 billion of output, including over 3,300 full-time jobs generated and supported.

¹ Largest based on total square kilometers of Rogers 5G coverage compared to published coverage of other national networks

² Most Reliable based on umlaut performance benchmark audit of Canadian mobile networks, June 2020; Most Trusted based on total wireless subscribers

3Twenty-nine locations in bold launched October 13, 2020; All other locations rolled out between January 15 - September 1, 2020

4 https://www.accenture.com/_acnmedia/PDF-112/Accenture-Accelerating-5G-in-Canada-PoV-2019.pdf#zoom=50