VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Majestic Silver Corp. ("First Majestic" or the "Company") announces that total production in the third quarter of 2020 reached 5.2 million silver equivalent ounces consisting of 3.2 million ounces of silver and 25,771 ounces of gold. Quarterly silver and gold production increased 72% and 63%, respectively, compared to the prior quarter following Mexico’s Ministry of Health’s Federal Decree requiring all non-essential businesses, including mining, to temporarily suspend activities throughout most of April and May in response to the global pandemic. In the first nine months of 2020, the Company produced 8.1 million ounces of silver and 73,738 ounces of gold for a total production of 14.9 million silver equivalent ounces.
THIRD QUARTER HIGHLIGHTS
“During the quarter, higher production rates along with improved metal prices and the recent investment by Eric Sprott resulted in significant growth of our treasury to $232 million at quarter end,” said Keith Neumeyer, President and CEO. “At the operations, we recorded strong quarterly silver production at both La Encantada and San Dimas due to higher milling rates and we expect this trend will continue going forward into 2021. Santa Elena is expected to see higher grades and milling rates in the fourth quarter of 2020 as additional workers have recently arrived to site to assist with increasing underground ore production. While the COVID-19 situation has thrown many new complexities at the business, I’m proud of our team’s overall production results and our continued commitment towards ensuring the health and safety of all our employees on site and within our local communities.”
PRODUCTION TABLE
|Q3
|Q3
|Y/Y
|Q2
|Q/Q
|2020
|2019
|Change
|2020
|Change
|Ore processed/tonnes milled
|655,920
|655,967
|0
|%
|333,559
|97
|%
|Silver ounces produced
|3,158,866
|3,367,740
|-6
|%
|1,834,575
|72
|%
|Gold ounces produced
|25,771
|35,791
|-28
|%
|15,764
|63
|%
|Silver equivalent ounces produced
|5,201,085
|6,636,716
|-22
|%
|3,505,376
|48
|%
QUARTERLY REVIEW
Total ore processed during the quarter at the Company's mines amounted to 655,920 tonnes, representing a 97% increase compared to the previous quarter. The increase in tonnes processed compared to the prior quarter was primarily due to the restart of all operations following the Mexico’s Ministry of Health’s Decree requiring non-essential businesses to temporarily suspend activities in response to the global pandemic. The Company continues to operate within the expected levels in context of the COVID-19 restrictions placed on vulnerable people by the Mexican Government. As a result, the Company is increasing its number of temporary workers and contractors to assist with production and development activities.
Consolidated silver and gold grades in the quarter averaged 170 g/t and 1.27 g/t, respectively, compared to 193 g/t and 1.52 g/t, respectively, in the previous quarter. The decrease in grades were primarily due to reduced tonnages from higher grade stopes at Santa Elena and San Dimas as mining cycles were slowed due to limited contractor availability.
Consolidated silver and gold recoveries were consistent averaging 88% and 96%, respectively, during the quarter.
MINE BY MINE PRODUCTION TABLE
|Mine
|Ore
Processed
|Tonnes
per Day
|Ag Grade
(g/t)
|Au Grade
(g/t)
|Ag
Recovery
|Au
Recovery
|Ag Oz
Produced
|Au Oz
Produced
|Equivalent
Ag Ounces
|San Dimas
|189,918
|2,064
|291
|3.11
|95
|%
|96
|%
|1,678,075
|18,268
|3,125,662
|Santa Elena
|204,577
|2,224
|83
|1.19
|93
|%
|95
|%
|502,375
|7,428
|1,091,026
|La Encantada
|261,425
|2,842
|152
|0.01
|77
|%
|90
|%
|978,416
|76
|984,397
|Total
|655,920
|7,130
|170
|1.27
|88
|%
|96
|%
|3,158,866
|25,771
|5,201,085
*Certain amounts shown may not add exactly to the total amount due to rounding differences.
*The following prices were used in the calculation of silver equivalent ounces: Silver: $24.26 per ounce, Gold: $1,909 per ounce.
At the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine:
At the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine:
At the La Encantada Silver Mine:
Q3 EARNINGS ANNOUNCEMENT
The Company is planning to release its third quarter 2020 unaudited financial results on Thursday, November 5, 2020.
ABOUT THE COMPANY
First Majestic is a publicly traded mining company focused on silver production in Mexico and is aggressively pursuing the development of its existing mineral property assets. The Company presently owns and operates the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine, the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine and the La Encantada Silver Mine. Production from these mines are projected to be between 11.0 to 11.7 million silver ounces or 21.4 to 22.9 million silver equivalent ounces in 2020.
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements
This press release contains “forward‐looking information” and "forward-looking statements” under applicable Canadian and U.S. securities laws (collectively, “forward‐looking statements”). These statements relate to future events or the Company's future performance, business prospects or opportunities that are based on forecasts of future results, estimates of amounts not yet determinable and assumptions of management made in light of management's experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to: the Company’s business strategy; future planning processes; commercial mining operations; cash flow; budgets; the timing and amount of estimated future production; recovery rates; mine plans and mine life; the future price of silver and other metals; costs of production; costs and timing of the development of new deposits; capital projects and exploration activities and the possible results thereof. Assumptions may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Consequently, guidance cannot be guaranteed. As such, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon guidance and forward-looking statements as there can be no assurance that the plans, assumptions or expectations upon which they are placed will occur. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward‐looking statements. Statements concerning proven and probable mineral reserves and mineral resource estimates may also be deemed to constitute forward‐looking statements to the extent that they involve estimates of the mineralization that will be encountered as and if the property is developed, and in the case of measured and indicated mineral resources or proven and probable mineral reserves, such statements reflect the conclusion based on certain assumptions that the mineral deposit can be economically exploited. Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives or future events or performance (often, but not always, using words or phrases such as “seek”, “anticipate”, “plan”, “continue”, “estimate”, “expect”, “may”, “will”, “project”, “predict”, “forecast”, “potential”, “target”, “intend”, “could”, “might”, “should”, “believe” and similar expressions) are not statements of historical fact and may be “forward‐looking statements”.
Actual results may vary from forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to materially differ from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including but not limited to: the duration and effects of the coronavirus and COVID-19, and any other pandemics on our operations and workforce, and the effects on global economies and society, risks related to the integration of acquisitions; actual results of exploration activities; conclusions of economic evaluations; changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined; commodity prices; variations in ore reserves, grade or recovery rates; actual performance of plant, equipment or processes relative to specifications and expectations; accidents; labour relations; relations with local communities; changes in national or local governments; changes in applicable legislation or application thereof; delays in obtaining approvals or financing or in the completion of development or construction activities; exchange rate fluctuations; requirements for additional capital; government regulation; environmental risks; reclamation expenses; outcomes of pending litigation; limitations on insurance coverage as well as those factors discussed in the section entitled "Description of the Business - Risk Factors" in the Company's most recent Annual Information Form, available on www.sedar.com, and Form 40-F on file with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission in Washington, D.C. Although First Majestic has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended.
The Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward‐looking statements are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward‐looking statements included herein should not be unduly relied upon. These statements speak only as of the date hereof. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable laws.
