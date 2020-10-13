LAS VEGAS and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TAAT LIFESTYLE & WELLNESS LTD. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) (FRANKFURT: 2TP2) (the “Company” or “Taat”) announced in a press release dated Friday, October 9, 2020 the closing of a private placement (in escrow, subject to the Company confirming the delivery of the closing proceeds) in the amount of CAD $6,750,000 / USD $5,000,000 (the “Placement”). The Placement was led by Hong Kong financier Debbie Chang, co-founder of Horizons Ventures, in her personal capacity. This press release can be accessed by clicking here . The October 9, 2020 press release is complemented by a video statement from Taat Chief Executive Officer Setti Coscarella, in which Mr. Coscarella comments on the significance of the Placement with respect to the Company’s immediate and near-term business objectives. In the video, which is embedded below, Mr. Coscarella describes how the strategic partnership formed by way of the Placement could potentially expedite future expansion initiatives.



The Company has developed Beyond Tobacco™, the nicotine-free and tobacco-free base material for Taat, an analogue to tobacco cigarettes. Offered in Original, Smooth, and Menthol varieties, Taat is a combustible product that has been engineered to mimic the many sensory and motor elements that comprise the experience of smoking a tobacco cigarette. Such elements include a tobacco-like scent and taste, an enhanced volume of smoke, and even an audible “crackling” as the product burns.

The Company’s management believes the Placement is a development that further encourages its principal business objective to commercialize Taat as a novel alternative to tobacco cigarettes. Between additional operating capital and resources that can facilitate expedited growth, the Placement builds upon momentum that the Company has gained from its several key accomplishments made over the past six months:

June 22, 2020: Taat became publicly traded on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE: TAAT) .

July 31, 2020: Ex-“Big Tobacco” strategist Setti Coscarella appointed CEO.

August 21, 2020: Tim Corkum, a former commercialization executive for a “Big Tobacco” firm is named Chief Revenue Officer.

September 2, 2020: Taat procures commercial-scale production capacity at favourable pricing from a contract manufacturer for global and regional tobacco brands.

September 4, 2020: First patent application filed for a refinement technique of the Beyond Tobacco™ base material, creating tobacco-like scent and taste.

September 22, 2020: Taat receives 3.2 tons of material for Beyond Tobacco™, expected to be sufficient for producing 15,000 ten-pack cartons of Taat.

September 25, 2020: Uplisting approved for Taat to be traded on the OTCQB® Market in the United States.

September 29, 2020: Provisional Taat pack designs revealed to align with tobacco industry offerings (pictured below).

October 6, 2020: Initial purchase order of Taat received from a tobacco wholesaler in Ohio, which is Taat’s launch market.

Taat CEO Setti Coscarella commented, “From the tobacco industry perspective, I was confident from the very beginning in Taat’s ability to gain market share, despite how other nicotine-free alternatives to tobacco cigarettes often have difficulty gaining traction. With the funds from the Placement, as well as the capabilities and resources availed to us by way of the strategic partnership, I believe we are now able to scale much faster as we undertake our journey towards capturing market share. We also intend to continue distributing multimedia content similar to my recent video statement regarding the Placement, to provide investors and the general public greater depth about our vision and our plans to scale Taat throughout the United States, as well as globally.”

About Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd.

Having developed Beyond Tobacco™, which contains no tobacco or nicotine, Taat’s objective is to introduce an innovative, experience-driven alternative to tobacco cigarettes for tobacco smokers who aspire to leave nicotine behind. Beyond Tobacco™, which is to be offered in “Original” and “Menthol” varieties, is designed to closely emulate every aspect of smoking a traditional cigarette. From the cigarette-style packaging and stick format, to the proprietary flavouring blend which imparts the flavour and scent of tobacco, to the draw sensation, and the amount of smoke exhaled, Beyond Tobacco™ has been meticulously engineered to enable smokers to continue enjoying the ritual of smoking, while discontinuing nicotine intake. Taat plans to launch Beyond Tobacco™ in mid-Q4 2020 and is seeking to position itself in the USD $814 billion (2018)1 global tobacco industry to capitalize on the growing worldwide demand for alternatives to traditional cigarettes.

For more information, please visit http://taatusa.com .

