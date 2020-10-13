New York City, New York, Oct. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In the fast paced world we live in, one of the best ways to learn is through podcasts. Whether you’re at the gym, in the car or vacuuming the house, podcasts are a game changer when it comes to free and valuable information. Extremely accessible and with just about every topic under the sun and from every viewpoint you could imagine - podcasts should be a staple in everyone’s daily routines.

With the emergence of new podcasts just about every day, it can certainly be overwhelming to choose, or even to know which ones are worth listening to. According to Boost Media Agency, whether you’re looking to learn more about health, wellness, business, storytelling or sales, this list of 20 podcasts has something that's exactly what you’re looking for. All industry leaders in their chosen field, here are the 20 podcasts that you need to be listening to. Make sure to read all the way to find which one best suits you!





1. The Balanced Blonde | Soul on Fire, Hosted by Jordan Younger Albrecht

Jordan Younger is the blogger behind the top read wellness and lifestyle blog, The Balanced Blonde. She is also the creator of the Soul on Fire podcast, where she talks about wellness, spirituality, branding, writing and so much more. In each episode, she invites people close to her heart to have conversations about who and what set their soul on fire, doing the things they love to do and how they keep their passion alive.



Unlike many other podcasts, Jordan only invites her close friends and guests she intuitively picked, purely because they inspire her. This way, she can maintain the vibe where listeners can feel that they are just friends chatting on a couch. She wanted to share a fresh take on things and talk to people about their childhood, their astrology, their hopes and dreams, and many more.

In her personal life, Jordan has experienced having a chronic Lyme disease, mould poisoning, mast cell activation syndrome, as well as severe autoimmune and gut health issues. This challenging journey helped her to awaken spiritually and now, she wanted to give back to the people as she creates content on her blog and podcast about her own experiences.





2. Kat John is REAL, RAW, RELATABLE, Hosted By Kat John



Kat John is an international coach and host of the Kat John is REAL, RAW, RELATABLE podcast, where she shares her personal experiences and raw truths about life. If you want to know what it takes to become the creator of your own life, listening to this podcast will guide you in your journey as you turn your dreams into reality - while entertaining you with loads of laughter along the way. Kat’s mission is to make you responsible for yourself, so you always have yourself to call on when life isn’t turning out how you had hoped.

After overcoming life-changing experiences from childhood sexual abuse, bulimia, addiction, mental health struggle, chronic pain, and brain surgery, Kat wants to set her story as an example to show others that there is life beyond pain. She wants her listeners to feel that they are not alone and that negative thoughts in their heads are normal. In this podcast, Kat discusses how people should address their negative thoughts and emotions to navigate a new way forward. Kat is also the creator of the global ZEROFKS movement and a meditation app she is planning to launch soon. She is a sought-after leader for speaking engagements and workshops, where she continues to fulfill her mission of helping to bring people’s souls back to life.





3. Brand Builders Lab, Hosted By Suz Chadwick

Suz Chadwick is a Bold Business, Branding & Speaker Coach, and the host of the top 10 marketing & business podcast Brand Builders Lab. Starting the podcast during a home renovation when she couldn't shoot videos for content anymore, Suz decided to try her hand at podcasting and hasn't looked back since.

With over 130 episodes and 100,000 downloads under its belt, the BBL podcast shares content on business, branding, and marketing lessons & how-to for small businesses.

Suz brings a casual approach but highly practical tips in her solo episodes as well as her interviews with other small business experts. The BBL podcast is all about inspiring and supporting her listeners to play bigger, understand what's working right now in the market, what failures, and lessons she's learnt along the way and sharing how they can build a profitable business without the burnout.

Suz supports her incredible community of female founders to build bold personal and business brands to stand out in their industry.





4. Anecdotally Speaking, Founded by Shawn Callahan & Mark Schenk



Stories are powerful business communication tools. We’re not talking about stories in a theatrical sense here – we are talking about the purposeful and practical use of real-life examples to achieve business results. Some people use them naturally and we often (secretly) admire the ease with which these gifted few can influence, engage and inspire. But these people are few and far between.

Shawn Callahan and Mark Schenk have been running their corporate storytelling consultancy, Anecdote International, since 2004. Their tag line is ‘Story-Powered Communication’. They have built a network of 60 partners in 28 countries and help leaders in some of the biggest companies in the world to be better communicators.

In January 2018 they recorded the first episode of their podcast Anecdotally Speaking. Each week, they share a business story, unpack why it works and discuss how it can be applied in a business context. Their objective is to help every business leader have a repertoire of stories that they can use to have more impact, more influence and be more engaging communicators. Some of their amazing guests include John Sculley, the former CEO of Apple and current biotech investor and Sir Charles Masefield, former CEO of BAE Aerospace.

Shawn and Mark are world experts in the field and their engaging conversation makes listeners feel like they are part of the show. It gets really interesting when they disagree and the insights are valuable to anyone wanting to communicate with impact.





5. Powerhouse Women, Hosted By Lindsey Schwartz

Powerhouse Women was created after its founder Lindsey Schwartz wrote a book that inspired her to create a community of women pursuing their entrepreneurial dreams.



After seeing numerous women in her life stop short of pursuing their big ideas because of fear and self-doubt, she saw the need for more honest conversations about the ups & downs of entrepreneurship in order to show women that they don’t have to have it all together to get started. Since then, the community has grown to thousands of women from all over the world. Lindsey’s vision is to bring women together and form a safe place for conversations about what it really takes to be a successful entrepreneur, all the while recognizing the struggles that inevitably come along with that journey.



The Powerhouse Women community supports women ready to launch, grow, and monetize their big ideas through their Six Figure School mentorship program, business mastermind, and podcast, reminding women that they’re not meant to do business (or life) alone!





6. The Coaches Corner, Hosted By Lucas Rubix



The Coaches Corner is a top-rated sales and marketing podcast that is dedicated to helping coaches build a booming online coaching business from scratch. Hosted by entrepreneur, coach and expert strategist Lucas Rubix, this podcast uplifts any listeners who are looking for motivation and direction as they venture into the coaching world.

Lucas is not your typical suit and tie host. With his thought-provoking and intuitive advice, Lucas will tap into your superego as he dives deep into building the right mindset and energetic work, that is a must in order to be a successful coach. Lucas expounds on the secrets in sales and marketing, more than what most typical ‘how-to’ marketing podcasts out there discuss.

Call him a rebel with a cause, Lucas decided to go all in, follow his purpose and passion and has never looked back. Since quitting his lucrative salary working in the oil rigs in Northern Canada, he has served thousands of coaches globally through his online coaching business. In this podcast, Lucas commits to sharing strategies proven to have worked for many. He also invites guests with incredible accomplishments to share their wisdom and business strategies in the podcast. For over two years now, The Coaches Corner podcast has amassed over 150,000 downloads, with peak spots in the top 10 charts across the marketing, entrepreneurship, and business categories in the US, UK and Canada rankings.





7. Hungry for Happiness, Hosted by Samantha Skelly

Samantha Skelly is a 7-figure entrepreneur, sought after international speaker, best-selling author, and wellness coaching expert. She founded both Hungry for Happiness, a movement that helps people experience true transformation and happiness through trained certified coaches who utilize emotional and energetic coaching techniques, and Pause Breathwork, which has a mission to help people clear anxiety and stress through the power of the breath.



Samantha brings her energy and passion to the topics she covers on the Hungry For Happiness podcast, which combines personal development, deep conversations and comedy to shake up the way you connect to yourself and the world.

Samantha has revolutionized the weight loss and self-help industries by examining the individual and underlying causes of food, body, and self-love issues. Her mission has been shared globally across multiple publications, including NBC, CBC, Huffpost and TV. She continues to spread her message and transform the lives of tens of thousands of people through her programs, worldwide international retreats, motivational speaking engagements, the popular Hungry for Happiness podcast, and her best-selling Hay House book, Hungry For Happiness.





8. The Sports Motivation Podcast, Hosted by Niyi Sobo

Former NFL Running Back and founder of I’m Not You, Niyi Sobo is the mindset coach who’s not afraid to tell it how it is. Embodying what true hard work and passion is, Niyi has been able to transform the lives of countless athletes, entrepreneurs and high-performers through his work.



Niyi created The Sports Motivation Podcast initially for athletes, which has garnered a huge following since its inception - to which he now speaks to a wider audience, particularly entrepreneurs and business people. Niyi uses a variety of different styles to his podcasts - including some hard hitting beats to make sure the message really drives home. He also interviews other great minds such as best-selling author Robert Greene, whose philosophy is incorporated heavily into his teaching.



With timeless principles taught with his own unique style, if you’re looking for motivation, tactics and strategies to succeed in the competitive world we’re living in, The Sports Motivation Podcast has got you covered.







9. The Label Podcast, Hosted By Des Dickerson and Aisha Marshall

Are you looking for the latest updates on media news week, or maybe you want to learn how to implement new digital media rollouts as part of your business strategy? The Label podcast is sure to spark your interest and motivate you to expand your business through branding. Brought to you by Creative Label, a digital consulting agency founded by two of the most renowned creatives in the industry – Des and Aisha – you’ll start wanting for more as you start to attract abundance in your business endeavors.

The founders Aisha Marshall and Des Dickerson both studied Journalism and before Creative Label, Des started her career in TV production, working in casting and producing roles for the “Dr. Phil” show, HGTV, Lifetime, and YouTube TV. During this time, Aisha was attending and graduated from Arizona State’s Law School with an emphasis in Internet Law. In 2016, Des and Aisha transitioned their passion for media into the digital space. For more than four years now, Aisha and Des, have spearheaded various collaborations with big brands such as Essence, Forbes, PopSugar, and Refinery29. The duo has worked with numerous platforms including Creative Cultivate, “Face the Truth” on CBS TV, “CTV Morning Live” and Lori Harder’s “Earn Your Happy” podcast.



Their vast experience in the digital space, helping clients elevate their purposes and expand their businesses, has inspired Des and Aisha to start The Label podcast where they share the latest in digital media and branding, helping their community connect pop-culture and digital trends with their marketing strategy.





10. The ALL THAT! Podcast, Hosted by Khyrie Neveaux



Khyrie Neveaux is the host of Khyrie Presents: The ALL THAT! Podcast where he talks about a wide range of topics including sports, race, religion, politics, self-empowerment, and many more. Unlike any other podcast, Khyrie doesn’t focus on just one niche. He covers a plethora of topics, thus its name. The ALL THAT! Podcast started with Khyrie just talking to his audience. He found out quickly that no matter how well you think you speak, holding a conversation by yourself is hard. That’s when he decided to pivot his approach and started inviting people who had inspiring stories or interesting views on a particular topic. His main goal is to educate and inspire people through the dialogue that takes place on this podcast. He strongly believes that conversations that are real, meaningful, and informative will help inspire people and challenge them to think outside the box. Since he started The ALL THAT! Podcast, its listeners has grown its reach and is now in 26 countries and counting. If you’re looking for content that will help you boost your motivation to go after your dreams, get over a toxic relationship, etc., Khyrie’s got your back. Listen to the podcast now!





11. The Mental Mastery Golf Podcast by Dare2Dream.



Golf is certainly one of the most difficult sports there is - particularly from a mental aspect. With the right techniques and strategies in your toolbox however, you can definitely shave a few strokes off your score. If you’re a golfer and think your mental game could be a little sharper, look no further than The Mental Mastery Golf Podcast.

The show dedicated to fun, practical mental performance strategies for your golf game. Join renowned Mental Performance Coach Jamie Glazier and co-host Ross Flannigan as they discuss how to manage your mind in one of the craziest sports there is!





12. Passion Love Pursuit, Hosted By Erica Lippy



Passion Love Pursuit was created by Erica Lippy as an intentional pursuit to become the greatest versions of ourselves so we can live our lives more passionately and purposefully. Erica wants to help others rediscover their light that has been dimmed by self-limiting beliefs, unworthiness, or toxic relationships. Having experienced all these herself, Erica is committed to a mission of helping ambitious women master their mind, body, and actions to live their dream life with vitality and bliss.



What began as a personal journey to become the best version of herself, eventually led Erica to a better understanding of what it takes to live a more authentic, healthy and purposeful life. She learned to change her habits and mindset towards her limiting beliefs, which then gave her the chance to have a deeper connection to herself and her new-found passion and purpose.

Regularly appearing on the top charts internationally, the Passion Love Pursuit podcast, brings on highly-sought out guests from around the globe that are professionals in their field in personal development and overall health + wellness. On the Passion Love Pursuit podcast, Erica dives deep into conversations that show the vulnerability and authenticity of her own experiences and together with her guests shares inspiring stories, tangible tools and expert advice. Erica Lippy encourages you to join her on the pursuit to become our best self — so that we can live a more fulfilled life, fueled with passion and grounded in love.





13. Badass is the New Black, Hosted By Krissy Chin

After hitting a million dollars in sales with her membership site dedicated to teaching others, Krissy Chin started her podcast Badass is the New Black, to empower other busy moms to pursue their dreams and create the time and financial freedom they desperately want. As a Registered Nurse with no business degree or background, Krissy proved that anyone can build a successful business with hard work and determination.

Through her podcast, Krissy shares her experiences and learnings through real life stories to help you reach your goals faster and avoid the mishaps she experienced along the way. Her laid back nature and lively energy makes learning entertaining and fun while bringing you valuable and relative information.

Krissy’s previous experience in network marketing and having built a now multi-million dollar business from the ground up gives her a unique perspective and angle on how she teaches others to reach their goals. Each episode is sure to inspire you to take imperfect action through simple steps and apply them to your business to generate the ultimate success and freedom you want.

If you want to learn how to gain confidence and stand out from everyone else online, find more ideal clients through social media, get them to buy what you have to offer without being salesy, and sell a whole lot more while you work a whole lot less, look no further than Badass is the New Black.





14. The Entrepology Podcast, Hosted by Dr. Meghan Walker, ND

The Entrepology Podcast, founded by Naturopathic Doctor and Entrepologist, Dr. Meghan Walker, ND, aims to support the health and optimization of entrepreneurs, innovators and go-getters. The demands of an entrepreneurial life can take a toll on one’s health. From relationships to neurotransmitters, Dr. Meghan goes deep with world renowned experts to help you optimize your brain, body and purpose. Your health is your unfair advantage.

Meghan started and sold her first business while in University and is a Co-founder and past CEO of the digital health media start-up, Bright Almond. Meghan founded and sold her first clinic, The Integrative Health Institute after graduation from the Canadian College of Naturopathic Medicine and went on to found and sell her second micro-practice, Entrepology Performance Labs.

An award-winning speaker in her own right, Meghan has spoken on international stages and through multiple media outlets on topics related to women’s performance medicine, brain health and entrepreneurship. Meghan is also the host and producer of the annual entrepreneurship conference Impact LIVEs and most importantly, the bedtime story reader to her three young girls. If you’re an entrepreneur, go-getter or biohacker looking for world-class content on brain, body or business optimization, look no further than The Entrepology Podcast.





15. Empowered Expression, Hosted by Dr. Caroline Addington

A podcast created by a woman for women, Empowered Expression was founded by Dr. Caroline Addington, a former neuroscientist turned content marketing maven. This podcast is a wealth of knowledge for online coaches looking to create content that turns followers into clients, without sounding salesy or robotic in nature. With a unique mix of science, spirituality and lots of personalities, this up-and-coming podcast will completely change the way you see marketing and social selling.



If you’ve been coaching for a while or maybe just starting out, Empowered Expression will help you take a balanced approach with regards to your online presence, integrating science into your marketing strategy, and incorporating lots of spiritual and intuitive support into growing your personal brand. Dr. Caroline gives her listeners the energy they need to boost their confidence as entrepreneurs. Her transparency in giving some sound guidance that will actually work for them and their business keeps her listeners coming back for more. She believes that when someone is truly coming from their heart like she does, people can feel it and that’s why people are so devoted to her podcast, which is why it continues to see growth daily.





16. Creative Minds Think Alike Podcast, Hosted By Karima Neghmouche

The Creative Minds Think Alike Podcast was created by brand + web designer Karima Neghmouche to become a resource that inspires, uplifts and connects people on the journey of entrepreneurship. Karima talks about mental health, business tips, the ups/downs of entrepreneurship and interviews guest experts to shine a light on the community that connects us and supports us and to talk about their journey as well. It’s Karima’s goal to have honest, unfiltered conversations that make us all remember that at the end of the day we are humans and we are all in this together and have so much more in common than we think.

Featuring guest experts in all creative niches and providing their insight and actionable tips, to inspire you to dream bigger than you ever have, and share how to overcome struggles and obstacles along the journey. If you’re ready to get past your limiting beliefs, create the life you dream of, and make more money than ever while doing so, be sure to listen in.





17. The Prosperity Practice, Hosted by Danielle Amos



The Prosperity Practice Podcast, founded by Danielle Amos, a world leading prosperity and success mindset coach, aims to help you live your most abundant life. Danielle works with world leading success company The Proctor Gallagher Institute, and is also a mother, online influencer and entrepreneur. She shares stories both from working with clients and from her own life, to create life of prosperity, ease and abundance. Danielle has learned that it can be easy, when you learn to think a certain way.

Learning how to think in harmony with the Universal Laws and implement this material into her life, she is passionate about helping others step into their greatness and have it all in life. Danielle has an extensive list of clients from all over the world – including world renowned actors, artists and athletes.

With a unique way of integrating practical tools with spiritual methodologies and intuitive ideas, Danielle’s audience often describes how easy it is to understand the Universal Laws and manifesting, all thanks to how Danielle explains how she perceives this information. Danielle's unique perspective on the Universal Laws, success and money that she shares with her audience allow you to always expect abundance. “When you look for it, the good is always there” Danielle likes to say.





18. Tales of Sales, Hosted By Broden Johnson



Created by the founder of leading digital marketing company, Yakk, Broden Johnson started the Tales of Sales podcast with one clear mision; to teach everyone that he can reach that they are all in sales, whether they know it yet or not. Broden interviews guests from different backgrounds each week to hear their tales of sales.

With years of experience in sales and marketing, Broden built Yakk from cold calling in his bedroom with $50 to his name, turning it into a multimillion dollar company in just a couple of years. Having previously owned a successful company which fell through after a new business partnership went sour, Broden found himself $200k in debt. Learning a powerful lesson, he pushed on and has built a marketing agency with a difference - focusing on creating the best customer experience possible and building on those relationships.

With knowledge and breadth of experience far beyond his years, Broden and his Tales of Sales podcast is the go-to Aussie for all things sales and marketing.





19. The Empowered & Aligned Podcast, Hosted by Phoebe Taylor



Have you ever felt out of alignment with your goals, health or spirituality? Well, health and wellness are certainly frontrunning topics in 2020, with many of these sorts of issues at an all-time high. With the holistic approach to wellness becoming more common practice, someone who understands and embodies this, is spiritual mentor, Phoebe Taylor - founder of The Empowered & Aligned Podcast.



The Empowered & Aligned Podcast is a holistic health and wellness-based podcast guided by intuition, to bring you new perspectives and raise your consciousness - rooted in intention, empowerment, and growth so you can discover your highest self and align to your goals, dreams, and desires.

Incorporating spiritual practices into your health and wellness routine is an ancient but underrated tool to become more self-aware, elevate your consciousness and gain spiritual empowerment. The Empowered & Aligned Podcast gives listeners a new perspective on holistic health, spirituality and it helps them gain the knowledge to be empowered in their lives. If you’re looking to elevate your consciousness and raise your vibration, listen in to The Empowered and Aligned Podcast.





20. Design Your Life Podcast, Hosted By Heather Elise



The Design Your Life Podcast was created by Heather Elise, to help female entrepreneurs grow both themselves, and their businesses. Covering a variety of topics from how to launch a business, how to get and keep clients, all the technology you need to succeed and how to overcome fears of running your own business.

With experience as a business coach who helps women escape their 9-5’s and kick start their own online business career, Heather has been able to transform lives and turn ideas into a money making machine. Heather will help you step into your power and her podcast will show you everything you need to know to create success for both you and those you serve.





If you want to add some amazing podcasts to your repertoire, look no further. Make sure to check out these amazing podcasts, each of them have been directly linked in here. Finally, we would like to thank Boost Media Agency for taking the time to put this article together.



