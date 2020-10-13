New York, Oct. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Adhesive Tapes Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05955752/?utm_source=GNW
7 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.1% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Acrylic, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.4% CAGR and reach US$33.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Rubber segment is readjusted to a revised 4.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $15.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.8% CAGR

The Adhesive Tapes market in the U.S. is estimated at US$15.2 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$16.5 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.8% and 4.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.2% CAGR.

Silicone Segment to Record 5.5% CAGR

In the global Silicone segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$8.5 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$11.9 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$10.6 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 6.7% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 6th edition of our report. The 271-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.

Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

  • 3M Company
  • Adchem Corporation
  • Adhesives Research, Inc.
  • Advance Tapes International Ltd.
  • Ajit Industries Pvt. Ltd.
  • American Biltrite Inc.
  • Avery Dennison Corporation
  • Berry Global Inc.
  • Canadian Technical Tape Ltd.
  • CCT Tapes
  • DermaMed Coatings Company LLC
  • DeWAL Industries, Inc.
  • Gergonne Industrie
  • Industrias TUK, S.A. de C.V
  • Intertape Polymer Group, Inc.
  • Lintec Corporation
  • Lohmann GmbH & Co.KG
  • MACtac North America
  • Nichiban Co. Ltd.
  • Nitto Denko Corporation
  • Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics Corporation
  • Scapa Group PLC
  • Shurtape Technologies, LLC.
  • Tesa SE
  • Wuhan Huaxia Nanfeng Adhesive Tapes Co., Ltd.




I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Adhesive Tapes Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Adhesive Tapes Global Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Table 2: Adhesive Tapes Global Retrospective Market Scenario in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019

Table 3: Adhesive Tapes Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 4: Acrylic (Resin Type) World Market by Region/Country in
US$ Million: 2020 to 2027

Table 5: Acrylic (Resin Type) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019

Table 6: Acrylic (Resin Type) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 7: Rubber (Resin Type) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide
in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027

Table 8: Rubber (Resin Type) Historic Market Perspective by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019

Table 9: Rubber (Resin Type) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 10: Silicone (Resin Type) Geographic Market Spread
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027

Table 11: Silicone (Resin Type) Region Wise Breakdown of Global
Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019

Table 12: Silicone (Resin Type) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 13: Other Resin Types (Resin Type) World Market Estimates
and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027

Table 14: Other Resin Types (Resin Type) Market Historic Review
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019

Table 15: Other Resin Types (Resin Type) Market Share Breakdown
by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 16: Solvent-based (Technology) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027

Table 17: Solvent-based (Technology) Historic Market Analysis
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019

Table 18: Solvent-based (Technology) Market Share Distribution
in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 19: Water-based (Technology) World Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020 to 2027

Table 20: Water-based (Technology) Market Worldwide Historic
Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019

Table 21: Water-based (Technology) Market Percentage Share
Distribution by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 22: Hot-Melt (Technology) Market Opportunity Analysis
Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020 to 2027

Table 23: Hot-Melt (Technology) Global Historic Demand in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2012 to 2019

Table 24: Hot-Melt (Technology) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Adhesive Tapes Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 25: United States Adhesive Tapes Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Resin Type: 2020 to 2027

Table 26: Adhesive Tapes Market in the United States by Resin
Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019

Table 27: United States Adhesive Tapes Market Share Breakdown
by Resin Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 28: Adhesive Tapes Market in US$ Million in the United
States by Technology: 2020-2027

Table 29: United States Adhesive Tapes Market Retrospective
Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019

Table 30: United States Adhesive Tapes Market Share Breakdown
by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

CANADA
Table 31: Canadian Adhesive Tapes Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Resin Type: 2020 to 2027

Table 32: Canadian Adhesive Tapes Historic Market Review by
Resin Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019

Table 33: Adhesive Tapes Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Resin Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027

Table 34: Adhesive Tapes Market Analysis in Canada in US$
Million by Technology: 2020-2027

Table 35: Adhesive Tapes Market in Canada: Historic Review in
US$ Million by Technology for the Period 2012-2019

Table 36: Canadian Adhesive Tapes Market Share Breakdown by
Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

JAPAN
Table 37: Japanese Market for Adhesive Tapes: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Resin Type for the
Period 2020-2027

Table 38: Adhesive Tapes Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Resin Type for the Period 2012-2019

Table 39: Japanese Adhesive Tapes Market Share Analysis by
Resin Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 40: Japanese Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Adhesive
Tapes Market in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027

Table 41: Adhesive Tapes Market in Japan in US$ Million by
Technology: 2012-2019

Table 42: Japanese Adhesive Tapes Market Percentage Share
Distribution by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

CHINA
Table 43: Chinese Adhesive Tapes Market Growth Prospects in US$
Million by Resin Type for the Period 2020-2027

Table 44: Adhesive Tapes Historic Market Analysis in China in
US$ Million by Resin Type: 2012-2019

Table 45: Chinese Adhesive Tapes Market by Resin Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027

Table 46: Adhesive Tapes Market Estimates and Forecasts in
China in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027

Table 47: Chinese Adhesive Tapes Retrospective Market Scenario
in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019

Table 48: Adhesive Tapes Market in China: Percentage Share
Analysis by Technology for 2012, 2020, and 2027

EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Adhesive Tapes Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 49: European Adhesive Tapes Market Demand Scenario in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Table 50: Adhesive Tapes Market in Europe: A Historic Market
Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2012-2019

Table 51: European Adhesive Tapes Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 52: European Adhesive Tapes Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Resin Type: 2020-2027

Table 53: Adhesive Tapes Market in Europe in US$ Million by
Resin Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019

Table 54: European Adhesive Tapes Market Share Breakdown by
Resin Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 55: European Adhesive Tapes Market Assessment in US$
Million by Technology: 2020-2027

Table 56: European Adhesive Tapes Historic Market Review in US$
Million by Technology: 2012-2019

Table 57: Adhesive Tapes Market in Europe: Percentage Breakdown
of Salesby Technology for 2012, 2020, and 2027

FRANCE
Table 58: Adhesive Tapes Market in France by Resin Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027

Table 59: French Adhesive Tapes Historic Market Scenario in US$
Million by Resin Type: 2012-2019

Table 60: French Adhesive Tapes Market Share Analysis by Resin
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 61: French Adhesive Tapes Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027

Table 62: French Adhesive Tapes Historic Market Analysis in US$
Million by Technology: 2012-2019

Table 63: French Adhesive Tapes Market Share Breakdown by
Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

GERMANY
Table 64: Adhesive Tapes Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Resin Type for
the Period 2020-2027

Table 65: German Adhesive Tapes Historic Market Analysis in US$
Million by Resin Type: 2012-2019

Table 66: German Adhesive Tapes Market Share Breakdown by Resin
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 67: German Adhesive Tapes Latent Demand Forecasts in US$
Million by Technology: 2020-2027

Table 68: Adhesive Tapes Market in Germany: A Historic
Perspective by Technology in US$ Million for the Period
2012-2019

Table 69: German Adhesive Tapes Market Share Breakdown by
Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

ITALY
Table 70: Italian Adhesive Tapes Market Growth Prospects in US$
Million by Resin Type for the Period 2020-2027

Table 71: Adhesive Tapes Historic Market Analysis in Italy in
US$ Million by Resin Type: 2012-2019

Table 72: Italian Adhesive Tapes Market by Resin Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027

Table 73: Adhesive Tapes Market Estimates and Forecasts in
Italy in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027

Table 74: Italian Adhesive Tapes Retrospective Market Scenario
in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019

Table 75: Adhesive Tapes Market in Italy: Percentage Share
Analysis by Technology for 2012, 2020, and 2027

UNITED KINGDOM
Table 76: United Kingdom Market for Adhesive Tapes: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Resin Type
for the Period 2020-2027

Table 77: Adhesive Tapes Market in the United Kingdom: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Resin Type for the Period
2012-2019

Table 78: United Kingdom Adhesive Tapes Market Share Analysis
by Resin Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 79: United Kingdom Medium & Long-Term Outlook for
Adhesive Tapes Market in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027

Table 80: Adhesive Tapes Market in the United Kingdom in US$
Million by Technology: 2012-2019

Table 81: United Kingdom Adhesive Tapes Market Percentage Share
Distribution by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

SPAIN
Table 82: Spanish Adhesive Tapes Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Resin Type: 2020 to 2027

Table 83: Spanish Adhesive Tapes Historic Market Review by
Resin Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019

Table 84: Adhesive Tapes Market in Spain: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Resin Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027

Table 85: Adhesive Tapes Market Analysis in Spain in US$
Million by Technology: 2020-2027

Table 86: Adhesive Tapes Market in Spain: Historic Review in
US$ Million by Technology for the Period 2012-2019

Table 87: Spanish Adhesive Tapes Market Share Breakdown by
Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

RUSSIA
Table 88: Russian Adhesive Tapes Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Resin Type: 2020 to 2027

Table 89: Adhesive Tapes Market in Russia by Resin Type:
A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019

Table 90: Russian Adhesive Tapes Market Share Breakdown by
Resin Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 91: Adhesive Tapes Market in US$ Million in Russia by
Technology: 2020-2027

Table 92: Russian Adhesive Tapes Market Retrospective Analysis
in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019

Table 93: Russian Adhesive Tapes Market Share Breakdown by
Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

REST OF EUROPE
Table 94: Rest of Europe Adhesive Tapes Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Resin Type: 2020-2027

Table 95: Adhesive Tapes Market in Rest of Europe in US$
Million by Resin Type: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019

Table 96: Rest of Europe Adhesive Tapes Market Share Breakdown
by Resin Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 97: Rest of Europe Adhesive Tapes Market Assessment in
US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027

Table 98: Rest of Europe Adhesive Tapes Historic Market Review
in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019

Table 99: Adhesive Tapes Market in Rest of Europe: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2012, 2020, and 2027

ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 100: Asia-Pacific Adhesive Tapes Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Table 101: Adhesive Tapes Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2012-2019

Table 102: Asia-Pacific Adhesive Tapes Market Share Analysis by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 103: Adhesive Tapes Market in Asia-Pacific by Resin Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027

Table 104: Asia-Pacific Adhesive Tapes Historic Market Scenario
in US$ Million by Resin Type: 2012-2019

Table 105: Asia-Pacific Adhesive Tapes Market Share Analysis by
Resin Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 106: Asia-Pacific Adhesive Tapes Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027

Table 107: Asia-Pacific Adhesive Tapes Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019

Table 108: Asia-Pacific Adhesive Tapes Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

AUSTRALIA
Table 109: Adhesive Tapes Market in Australia: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Resin Type for
the Period 2020-2027

Table 110: Australian Adhesive Tapes Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Resin Type: 2012-2019

Table 111: Australian Adhesive Tapes Market Share Breakdown by
Resin Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 112: Australian Adhesive Tapes Latent Demand Forecasts in
US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027

Table 113: Adhesive Tapes Market in Australia: A Historic
Perspective by Technology in US$ Million for the Period
2012-2019

Table 114: Australian Adhesive Tapes Market Share Breakdown by
Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

INDIA
Table 115: Indian Adhesive Tapes Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Resin Type: 2020 to 2027

Table 116: Indian Adhesive Tapes Historic Market Review by
Resin Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019

Table 117: Adhesive Tapes Market in India: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Resin Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027

Table 118: Adhesive Tapes Market Analysis in India in US$
Million by Technology: 2020-2027

Table 119: Adhesive Tapes Market in India: Historic Review in
US$ Million by Technology for the Period 2012-2019

Table 120: Indian Adhesive Tapes Market Share Breakdown by
Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

SOUTH KOREA
Table 121: Adhesive Tapes Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Resin Type for
the Period 2020-2027

Table 122: South Korean Adhesive Tapes Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Resin Type: 2012-2019

Table 123: Adhesive Tapes Market Share Distribution in South
Korea by Resin Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 124: Adhesive Tapes Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Technology for
the Period 2020-2027

Table 125: South Korean Adhesive Tapes Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019

Table 126: Adhesive Tapes Market Share Distribution in South
Korea by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 127: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Adhesive Tapes:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Resin
Type for the Period 2020-2027

Table 128: Adhesive Tapes Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Resin Type for the
Period 2012-2019

Table 129: Rest of Asia-Pacific Adhesive Tapes Market Share
Analysis by Resin Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 130: Rest of Asia-Pacific Medium & Long-Term Outlook for
Adhesive Tapes Market in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027

Table 131: Adhesive Tapes Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific in US$
Million by Technology: 2012-2019

Table 132: Rest of Asia-Pacific Adhesive Tapes Market
Percentage Share Distribution by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027

LATIN AMERICA
Table 133: Latin American Adhesive Tapes Market Trends by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027

Table 134: Adhesive Tapes Market in Latin America in US$
Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the
Period 2012-2019

Table 135: Latin American Adhesive Tapes Market Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027

Table 136: Latin American Adhesive Tapes Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Resin Type for the Period 2020-2027

Table 137: Adhesive Tapes Historic Market Analysis in Latin
America in US$ Million by Resin Type: 2012-2019

Table 138: Latin American Adhesive Tapes Marketby Resin Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027

Table 139: Adhesive Tapes Market Estimates and Forecasts in
Latin America in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027

Table 140: Latin American Adhesive Tapes Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019

Table 141: Adhesive Tapes Market in Latin America : Percentage
Analysisby Technology for 2012, 2020, and 2027

ARGENTINA
Table 142: Argentinean Adhesive Tapes Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Resin Type: 2020-2027

Table 143: Adhesive Tapes Market in Argentina in US$ Million by
Resin Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019

Table 144: Argentinean Adhesive Tapes Market Share Breakdown by
Resin Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 145: Argentinean Adhesive Tapes Market Assessment in US$
Million by Technology: 2020-2027

Table 146: Argentinean Adhesive Tapes Historic Market Review in
US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019

Table 147: Adhesive Tapes Market in Argentina: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2012, 2020, and 2027

BRAZIL
Table 148: Adhesive Tapes Market in Brazil by Resin Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027

Table 149: Brazilian Adhesive Tapes Historic Market Scenario in
US$ Million by Resin Type: 2012-2019

Table 150: Brazilian Adhesive Tapes Market Share Analysis by
Resin Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 151: Brazilian Adhesive Tapes Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027

Table 152: Brazilian Adhesive Tapes Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019

Table 153: Brazilian Adhesive Tapes Market Share Breakdown by
Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

MEXICO
Table 154: Adhesive Tapes Market in Mexico: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Resin Type for
the Period 2020-2027

Table 155: Mexican Adhesive Tapes Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Resin Type: 2012-2019

Table 156: Mexican Adhesive Tapes Market Share Breakdown by
Resin Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 157: Mexican Adhesive Tapes Latent Demand Forecasts in
US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027

Table 158: Adhesive Tapes Market in Mexico: A Historic
Perspective by Technology in US$ Million for the Period
2012-2019

Table 159: Mexican Adhesive Tapes Market Share Breakdown by
Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 160: Rest of Latin America Adhesive Tapes Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Resin Type: 2020 to
2027

Table 161: Adhesive Tapes Market in Rest of Latin America by
Resin Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019

Table 162: Rest of Latin America Adhesive Tapes Market Share
Breakdown by Resin Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 163: Adhesive Tapes Market in US$ Million in Rest of
Latin America by Technology: 2020-2027

Table 164: Rest of Latin America Adhesive Tapes Market
Retrospective Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019

Table 165: Rest of Latin America Adhesive Tapes Market Share
Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

MIDDLE EAST
Table 166: The Middle East Adhesive Tapes Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Table 167: Adhesive Tapes Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019

Table 168: The Middle East Adhesive Tapes Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027

Table 169: The Middle East Adhesive Tapes Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Resin Type: 2020 to 2027

Table 170: The Middle East Adhesive Tapes Historic Marketby
Resin Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019

Table 171: Adhesive Tapes Market in the Middle East: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Salesby Resin Type for 2012,2020, and 2027

Table 172: The Middle East Adhesive Tapes Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027

Table 173: Adhesive Tapes Market in the Middle East: Historic
Review in US$ Million by Technology for the Period 2012-2019

Table 174: The Middle East Adhesive Tapes Market Share
Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

IRAN
Table 175: Iranian Market for Adhesive Tapes: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Resin Type for the
Period 2020-2027

Table 176: Adhesive Tapes Market in Iran: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Resin Type for the Period 2012-2019

Table 177: Iranian Adhesive Tapes Market Share Analysis by
Resin Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 178: Iranian Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Adhesive
Tapes Market in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027

Table 179: Adhesive Tapes Market in Iran in US$ Million by
Technology: 2012-2019

Table 180: Iranian Adhesive Tapes Market Percentage Share
Distribution by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

ISRAEL
Table 181: Israeli Adhesive Tapes Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Resin Type: 2020-2027

Table 182: Adhesive Tapes Market in Israel in US$ Million by
Resin Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019

Table 183: Israeli Adhesive Tapes Market Share Breakdown by
Resin Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 184: Israeli Adhesive Tapes Market Assessment in US$
Million by Technology: 2020-2027

Table 185: Israeli Adhesive Tapes Historic Market Review in US$
Million by Technology: 2012-2019

Table 186: Adhesive Tapes Market in Israel: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2012, 2020, and 2027

SAUDI ARABIA
Table 187: Saudi Arabian Adhesive Tapes Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Million by Resin Type for the Period 2020-2027

Table 188: Adhesive Tapes Historic Market Analysis in Saudi
Arabia in US$ Million by Resin Type: 2012-2019

Table 189: Saudi Arabian Adhesive Tapes Market by Resin Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027

Table 190: Adhesive Tapes Market Estimates and Forecasts in
Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027

Table 191: Saudi Arabian Adhesive Tapes Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019

Table 192: Adhesive Tapes Market in Saudi Arabia: Percentage
Share Analysis by Technology for 2012, 2020, and 2027

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 193: Adhesive Tapes Market in the United Arab Emirates:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Resin Type for the Period 2020-2027

Table 194: United Arab Emirates Adhesive Tapes Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Resin Type: 2012-2019

Table 195: Adhesive Tapes Market Share Distribution in United
Arab Emirates by Resin Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 196: Adhesive Tapes Market in the United Arab Emirates:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Technology for the Period 2020-2027

Table 197: United Arab Emirates Adhesive Tapes Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019

Table 198: Adhesive Tapes Market Share Distribution in United
Arab Emirates by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 199: Adhesive Tapes Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Resin Type
for the Period 2020-2027

Table 200: Rest of Middle East Adhesive Tapes Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Resin Type: 2012-2019

Table 201: Rest of Middle East Adhesive Tapes Market Share
Breakdown by Resin Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 202: Rest of Middle East Adhesive Tapes Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027

Table 203: Adhesive Tapes Market in Rest of Middle East:
A Historic Perspective by Technology in US$ Million for the
Period 2012-2019

Table 204: Rest of Middle East Adhesive Tapes Market Share
Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

AFRICA
Table 205: African Adhesive Tapes Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Resin Type: 2020 to 2027

Table 206: Adhesive Tapes Market in Africa by Resin Type:
A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019

Table 207: African Adhesive Tapes Market Share Breakdown by
Resin Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 208: Adhesive Tapes Market in US$ Million in Africa by
Technology: 2020-2027

Table 209: African Adhesive Tapes Market Retrospective Analysis
in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019

Table 210: African Adhesive Tapes Market Share Breakdown by
Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 31
