7 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.1% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Acrylic, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.4% CAGR and reach US$33.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Rubber segment is readjusted to a revised 4.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $15.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.8% CAGR
The Adhesive Tapes market in the U.S. is estimated at US$15.2 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$16.5 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.8% and 4.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.2% CAGR.
Silicone Segment to Record 5.5% CAGR
In the global Silicone segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$8.5 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$11.9 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$10.6 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 6.7% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 6th edition of our report. The 271-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Adhesive Tapes Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Adhesive Tapes Global Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Adhesive Tapes Global Retrospective Market Scenario in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Adhesive Tapes Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: Acrylic (Resin Type) World Market by Region/Country in
US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 5: Acrylic (Resin Type) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 6: Acrylic (Resin Type) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 7: Rubber (Resin Type) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide
in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: Rubber (Resin Type) Historic Market Perspective by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 9: Rubber (Resin Type) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 10: Silicone (Resin Type) Geographic Market Spread
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 11: Silicone (Resin Type) Region Wise Breakdown of Global
Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 12: Silicone (Resin Type) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 13: Other Resin Types (Resin Type) World Market Estimates
and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 14: Other Resin Types (Resin Type) Market Historic Review
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 15: Other Resin Types (Resin Type) Market Share Breakdown
by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 16: Solvent-based (Technology) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 17: Solvent-based (Technology) Historic Market Analysis
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 18: Solvent-based (Technology) Market Share Distribution
in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 19: Water-based (Technology) World Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020 to 2027
Table 20: Water-based (Technology) Market Worldwide Historic
Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 21: Water-based (Technology) Market Percentage Share
Distribution by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 22: Hot-Melt (Technology) Market Opportunity Analysis
Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020 to 2027
Table 23: Hot-Melt (Technology) Global Historic Demand in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2012 to 2019
Table 24: Hot-Melt (Technology) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Adhesive Tapes Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 25: United States Adhesive Tapes Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Resin Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 26: Adhesive Tapes Market in the United States by Resin
Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 27: United States Adhesive Tapes Market Share Breakdown
by Resin Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 28: Adhesive Tapes Market in US$ Million in the United
States by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 29: United States Adhesive Tapes Market Retrospective
Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 30: United States Adhesive Tapes Market Share Breakdown
by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 31: Canadian Adhesive Tapes Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Resin Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 32: Canadian Adhesive Tapes Historic Market Review by
Resin Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 33: Adhesive Tapes Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Resin Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 34: Adhesive Tapes Market Analysis in Canada in US$
Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 35: Adhesive Tapes Market in Canada: Historic Review in
US$ Million by Technology for the Period 2012-2019
Table 36: Canadian Adhesive Tapes Market Share Breakdown by
Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
JAPAN
Table 37: Japanese Market for Adhesive Tapes: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Resin Type for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 38: Adhesive Tapes Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Resin Type for the Period 2012-2019
Table 39: Japanese Adhesive Tapes Market Share Analysis by
Resin Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 40: Japanese Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Adhesive
Tapes Market in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 41: Adhesive Tapes Market in Japan in US$ Million by
Technology: 2012-2019
Table 42: Japanese Adhesive Tapes Market Percentage Share
Distribution by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 43: Chinese Adhesive Tapes Market Growth Prospects in US$
Million by Resin Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 44: Adhesive Tapes Historic Market Analysis in China in
US$ Million by Resin Type: 2012-2019
Table 45: Chinese Adhesive Tapes Market by Resin Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 46: Adhesive Tapes Market Estimates and Forecasts in
China in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 47: Chinese Adhesive Tapes Retrospective Market Scenario
in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 48: Adhesive Tapes Market in China: Percentage Share
Analysis by Technology for 2012, 2020, and 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Adhesive Tapes Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 49: European Adhesive Tapes Market Demand Scenario in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 50: Adhesive Tapes Market in Europe: A Historic Market
Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2012-2019
Table 51: European Adhesive Tapes Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 52: European Adhesive Tapes Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Resin Type: 2020-2027
Table 53: Adhesive Tapes Market in Europe in US$ Million by
Resin Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 54: European Adhesive Tapes Market Share Breakdown by
Resin Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 55: European Adhesive Tapes Market Assessment in US$
Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 56: European Adhesive Tapes Historic Market Review in US$
Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 57: Adhesive Tapes Market in Europe: Percentage Breakdown
of Salesby Technology for 2012, 2020, and 2027
FRANCE
Table 58: Adhesive Tapes Market in France by Resin Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 59: French Adhesive Tapes Historic Market Scenario in US$
Million by Resin Type: 2012-2019
Table 60: French Adhesive Tapes Market Share Analysis by Resin
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 61: French Adhesive Tapes Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 62: French Adhesive Tapes Historic Market Analysis in US$
Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 63: French Adhesive Tapes Market Share Breakdown by
Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
GERMANY
Table 64: Adhesive Tapes Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Resin Type for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 65: German Adhesive Tapes Historic Market Analysis in US$
Million by Resin Type: 2012-2019
Table 66: German Adhesive Tapes Market Share Breakdown by Resin
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 67: German Adhesive Tapes Latent Demand Forecasts in US$
Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 68: Adhesive Tapes Market in Germany: A Historic
Perspective by Technology in US$ Million for the Period
2012-2019
Table 69: German Adhesive Tapes Market Share Breakdown by
Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 70: Italian Adhesive Tapes Market Growth Prospects in US$
Million by Resin Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 71: Adhesive Tapes Historic Market Analysis in Italy in
US$ Million by Resin Type: 2012-2019
Table 72: Italian Adhesive Tapes Market by Resin Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 73: Adhesive Tapes Market Estimates and Forecasts in
Italy in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 74: Italian Adhesive Tapes Retrospective Market Scenario
in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 75: Adhesive Tapes Market in Italy: Percentage Share
Analysis by Technology for 2012, 2020, and 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 76: United Kingdom Market for Adhesive Tapes: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Resin Type
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 77: Adhesive Tapes Market in the United Kingdom: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Resin Type for the Period
2012-2019
Table 78: United Kingdom Adhesive Tapes Market Share Analysis
by Resin Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 79: United Kingdom Medium & Long-Term Outlook for
Adhesive Tapes Market in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 80: Adhesive Tapes Market in the United Kingdom in US$
Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 81: United Kingdom Adhesive Tapes Market Percentage Share
Distribution by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SPAIN
Table 82: Spanish Adhesive Tapes Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Resin Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 83: Spanish Adhesive Tapes Historic Market Review by
Resin Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 84: Adhesive Tapes Market in Spain: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Resin Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 85: Adhesive Tapes Market Analysis in Spain in US$
Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 86: Adhesive Tapes Market in Spain: Historic Review in
US$ Million by Technology for the Period 2012-2019
Table 87: Spanish Adhesive Tapes Market Share Breakdown by
Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
RUSSIA
Table 88: Russian Adhesive Tapes Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Resin Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 89: Adhesive Tapes Market in Russia by Resin Type:
A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 90: Russian Adhesive Tapes Market Share Breakdown by
Resin Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 91: Adhesive Tapes Market in US$ Million in Russia by
Technology: 2020-2027
Table 92: Russian Adhesive Tapes Market Retrospective Analysis
in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 93: Russian Adhesive Tapes Market Share Breakdown by
Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 94: Rest of Europe Adhesive Tapes Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Resin Type: 2020-2027
Table 95: Adhesive Tapes Market in Rest of Europe in US$
Million by Resin Type: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 96: Rest of Europe Adhesive Tapes Market Share Breakdown
by Resin Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 97: Rest of Europe Adhesive Tapes Market Assessment in
US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 98: Rest of Europe Adhesive Tapes Historic Market Review
in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 99: Adhesive Tapes Market in Rest of Europe: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2012, 2020, and 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 100: Asia-Pacific Adhesive Tapes Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 101: Adhesive Tapes Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2012-2019
Table 102: Asia-Pacific Adhesive Tapes Market Share Analysis by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 103: Adhesive Tapes Market in Asia-Pacific by Resin Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 104: Asia-Pacific Adhesive Tapes Historic Market Scenario
in US$ Million by Resin Type: 2012-2019
Table 105: Asia-Pacific Adhesive Tapes Market Share Analysis by
Resin Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 106: Asia-Pacific Adhesive Tapes Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 107: Asia-Pacific Adhesive Tapes Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 108: Asia-Pacific Adhesive Tapes Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 109: Adhesive Tapes Market in Australia: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Resin Type for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 110: Australian Adhesive Tapes Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Resin Type: 2012-2019
Table 111: Australian Adhesive Tapes Market Share Breakdown by
Resin Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 112: Australian Adhesive Tapes Latent Demand Forecasts in
US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 113: Adhesive Tapes Market in Australia: A Historic
Perspective by Technology in US$ Million for the Period
2012-2019
Table 114: Australian Adhesive Tapes Market Share Breakdown by
Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
INDIA
Table 115: Indian Adhesive Tapes Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Resin Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 116: Indian Adhesive Tapes Historic Market Review by
Resin Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 117: Adhesive Tapes Market in India: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Resin Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 118: Adhesive Tapes Market Analysis in India in US$
Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 119: Adhesive Tapes Market in India: Historic Review in
US$ Million by Technology for the Period 2012-2019
Table 120: Indian Adhesive Tapes Market Share Breakdown by
Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 121: Adhesive Tapes Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Resin Type for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 122: South Korean Adhesive Tapes Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Resin Type: 2012-2019
Table 123: Adhesive Tapes Market Share Distribution in South
Korea by Resin Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 124: Adhesive Tapes Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Technology for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 125: South Korean Adhesive Tapes Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 126: Adhesive Tapes Market Share Distribution in South
Korea by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 127: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Adhesive Tapes:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Resin
Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 128: Adhesive Tapes Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Resin Type for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 129: Rest of Asia-Pacific Adhesive Tapes Market Share
Analysis by Resin Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 130: Rest of Asia-Pacific Medium & Long-Term Outlook for
Adhesive Tapes Market in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 131: Adhesive Tapes Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific in US$
Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 132: Rest of Asia-Pacific Adhesive Tapes Market
Percentage Share Distribution by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
LATIN AMERICA
Table 133: Latin American Adhesive Tapes Market Trends by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027
Table 134: Adhesive Tapes Market in Latin America in US$
Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 135: Latin American Adhesive Tapes Market Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 136: Latin American Adhesive Tapes Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Resin Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 137: Adhesive Tapes Historic Market Analysis in Latin
America in US$ Million by Resin Type: 2012-2019
Table 138: Latin American Adhesive Tapes Marketby Resin Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 139: Adhesive Tapes Market Estimates and Forecasts in
Latin America in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 140: Latin American Adhesive Tapes Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 141: Adhesive Tapes Market in Latin America : Percentage
Analysisby Technology for 2012, 2020, and 2027
ARGENTINA
Table 142: Argentinean Adhesive Tapes Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Resin Type: 2020-2027
Table 143: Adhesive Tapes Market in Argentina in US$ Million by
Resin Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 144: Argentinean Adhesive Tapes Market Share Breakdown by
Resin Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 145: Argentinean Adhesive Tapes Market Assessment in US$
Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 146: Argentinean Adhesive Tapes Historic Market Review in
US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 147: Adhesive Tapes Market in Argentina: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2012, 2020, and 2027
BRAZIL
Table 148: Adhesive Tapes Market in Brazil by Resin Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 149: Brazilian Adhesive Tapes Historic Market Scenario in
US$ Million by Resin Type: 2012-2019
Table 150: Brazilian Adhesive Tapes Market Share Analysis by
Resin Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 151: Brazilian Adhesive Tapes Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 152: Brazilian Adhesive Tapes Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 153: Brazilian Adhesive Tapes Market Share Breakdown by
Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
MEXICO
Table 154: Adhesive Tapes Market in Mexico: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Resin Type for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 155: Mexican Adhesive Tapes Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Resin Type: 2012-2019
Table 156: Mexican Adhesive Tapes Market Share Breakdown by
Resin Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 157: Mexican Adhesive Tapes Latent Demand Forecasts in
US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 158: Adhesive Tapes Market in Mexico: A Historic
Perspective by Technology in US$ Million for the Period
2012-2019
Table 159: Mexican Adhesive Tapes Market Share Breakdown by
Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 160: Rest of Latin America Adhesive Tapes Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Resin Type: 2020 to
2027
Table 161: Adhesive Tapes Market in Rest of Latin America by
Resin Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 162: Rest of Latin America Adhesive Tapes Market Share
Breakdown by Resin Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 163: Adhesive Tapes Market in US$ Million in Rest of
Latin America by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 164: Rest of Latin America Adhesive Tapes Market
Retrospective Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 165: Rest of Latin America Adhesive Tapes Market Share
Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
MIDDLE EAST
Table 166: The Middle East Adhesive Tapes Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 167: Adhesive Tapes Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 168: The Middle East Adhesive Tapes Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 169: The Middle East Adhesive Tapes Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Resin Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 170: The Middle East Adhesive Tapes Historic Marketby
Resin Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 171: Adhesive Tapes Market in the Middle East: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Salesby Resin Type for 2012,2020, and 2027
Table 172: The Middle East Adhesive Tapes Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 173: Adhesive Tapes Market in the Middle East: Historic
Review in US$ Million by Technology for the Period 2012-2019
Table 174: The Middle East Adhesive Tapes Market Share
Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IRAN
Table 175: Iranian Market for Adhesive Tapes: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Resin Type for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 176: Adhesive Tapes Market in Iran: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Resin Type for the Period 2012-2019
Table 177: Iranian Adhesive Tapes Market Share Analysis by
Resin Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 178: Iranian Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Adhesive
Tapes Market in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 179: Adhesive Tapes Market in Iran in US$ Million by
Technology: 2012-2019
Table 180: Iranian Adhesive Tapes Market Percentage Share
Distribution by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ISRAEL
Table 181: Israeli Adhesive Tapes Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Resin Type: 2020-2027
Table 182: Adhesive Tapes Market in Israel in US$ Million by
Resin Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 183: Israeli Adhesive Tapes Market Share Breakdown by
Resin Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 184: Israeli Adhesive Tapes Market Assessment in US$
Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 185: Israeli Adhesive Tapes Historic Market Review in US$
Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 186: Adhesive Tapes Market in Israel: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2012, 2020, and 2027
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 187: Saudi Arabian Adhesive Tapes Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Million by Resin Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 188: Adhesive Tapes Historic Market Analysis in Saudi
Arabia in US$ Million by Resin Type: 2012-2019
Table 189: Saudi Arabian Adhesive Tapes Market by Resin Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 190: Adhesive Tapes Market Estimates and Forecasts in
Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 191: Saudi Arabian Adhesive Tapes Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 192: Adhesive Tapes Market in Saudi Arabia: Percentage
Share Analysis by Technology for 2012, 2020, and 2027
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 193: Adhesive Tapes Market in the United Arab Emirates:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Resin Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 194: United Arab Emirates Adhesive Tapes Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Resin Type: 2012-2019
Table 195: Adhesive Tapes Market Share Distribution in United
Arab Emirates by Resin Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 196: Adhesive Tapes Market in the United Arab Emirates:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Technology for the Period 2020-2027
Table 197: United Arab Emirates Adhesive Tapes Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 198: Adhesive Tapes Market Share Distribution in United
Arab Emirates by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 199: Adhesive Tapes Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Resin Type
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 200: Rest of Middle East Adhesive Tapes Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Resin Type: 2012-2019
Table 201: Rest of Middle East Adhesive Tapes Market Share
Breakdown by Resin Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 202: Rest of Middle East Adhesive Tapes Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 203: Adhesive Tapes Market in Rest of Middle East:
A Historic Perspective by Technology in US$ Million for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 204: Rest of Middle East Adhesive Tapes Market Share
Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
AFRICA
Table 205: African Adhesive Tapes Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Resin Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 206: Adhesive Tapes Market in Africa by Resin Type:
A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 207: African Adhesive Tapes Market Share Breakdown by
Resin Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 208: Adhesive Tapes Market in US$ Million in Africa by
Technology: 2020-2027
Table 209: African Adhesive Tapes Market Retrospective Analysis
in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 210: African Adhesive Tapes Market Share Breakdown by
Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 31
Formats available: