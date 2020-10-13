New York, Oct. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Adhesive Tapes Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05955752/?utm_source=GNW

7 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.1% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Acrylic, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.4% CAGR and reach US$33.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Rubber segment is readjusted to a revised 4.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $15.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.8% CAGR



The Adhesive Tapes market in the U.S. is estimated at US$15.2 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$16.5 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.8% and 4.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.2% CAGR.



Silicone Segment to Record 5.5% CAGR



In the global Silicone segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$8.5 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$11.9 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$10.6 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 6.7% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 6th edition of our report. The 271-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

3M Company

Adchem Corporation

Adhesives Research, Inc.

Advance Tapes International Ltd.

Ajit Industries Pvt. Ltd.

American Biltrite Inc.

Avery Dennison Corporation

Berry Global Inc.

Canadian Technical Tape Ltd.

CCT Tapes

DermaMed Coatings Company LLC

DeWAL Industries, Inc.

Gergonne Industrie

Industrias TUK, S.A. de C.V

Intertape Polymer Group, Inc.

Lintec Corporation

Lohmann GmbH & Co.KG

MACtac North America

Nichiban Co. Ltd.

Nitto Denko Corporation

Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics Corporation

Scapa Group PLC

Shurtape Technologies, LLC.

Tesa SE

Wuhan Huaxia Nanfeng Adhesive Tapes Co., Ltd.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05955752/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Adhesive Tapes Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Adhesive Tapes Global Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Adhesive Tapes Global Retrospective Market Scenario in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Adhesive Tapes Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Acrylic (Resin Type) World Market by Region/Country in

US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: Acrylic (Resin Type) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 6: Acrylic (Resin Type) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Rubber (Resin Type) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide

in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: Rubber (Resin Type) Historic Market Perspective by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 9: Rubber (Resin Type) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Silicone (Resin Type) Geographic Market Spread

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 11: Silicone (Resin Type) Region Wise Breakdown of Global

Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 12: Silicone (Resin Type) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 13: Other Resin Types (Resin Type) World Market Estimates

and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 14: Other Resin Types (Resin Type) Market Historic Review

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 15: Other Resin Types (Resin Type) Market Share Breakdown

by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 16: Solvent-based (Technology) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 17: Solvent-based (Technology) Historic Market Analysis

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 18: Solvent-based (Technology) Market Share Distribution

in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 19: Water-based (Technology) World Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020 to 2027



Table 20: Water-based (Technology) Market Worldwide Historic

Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 21: Water-based (Technology) Market Percentage Share

Distribution by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 22: Hot-Melt (Technology) Market Opportunity Analysis

Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020 to 2027



Table 23: Hot-Melt (Technology) Global Historic Demand in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2012 to 2019



Table 24: Hot-Melt (Technology) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Adhesive Tapes Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 25: United States Adhesive Tapes Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Resin Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 26: Adhesive Tapes Market in the United States by Resin

Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 27: United States Adhesive Tapes Market Share Breakdown

by Resin Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 28: Adhesive Tapes Market in US$ Million in the United

States by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 29: United States Adhesive Tapes Market Retrospective

Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 30: United States Adhesive Tapes Market Share Breakdown

by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 31: Canadian Adhesive Tapes Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Resin Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 32: Canadian Adhesive Tapes Historic Market Review by

Resin Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 33: Adhesive Tapes Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Resin Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 34: Adhesive Tapes Market Analysis in Canada in US$

Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 35: Adhesive Tapes Market in Canada: Historic Review in

US$ Million by Technology for the Period 2012-2019



Table 36: Canadian Adhesive Tapes Market Share Breakdown by

Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



JAPAN

Table 37: Japanese Market for Adhesive Tapes: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Resin Type for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 38: Adhesive Tapes Market in Japan: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Resin Type for the Period 2012-2019



Table 39: Japanese Adhesive Tapes Market Share Analysis by

Resin Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 40: Japanese Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Adhesive

Tapes Market in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 41: Adhesive Tapes Market in Japan in US$ Million by

Technology: 2012-2019



Table 42: Japanese Adhesive Tapes Market Percentage Share

Distribution by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 43: Chinese Adhesive Tapes Market Growth Prospects in US$

Million by Resin Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 44: Adhesive Tapes Historic Market Analysis in China in

US$ Million by Resin Type: 2012-2019



Table 45: Chinese Adhesive Tapes Market by Resin Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 46: Adhesive Tapes Market Estimates and Forecasts in

China in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 47: Chinese Adhesive Tapes Retrospective Market Scenario

in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 48: Adhesive Tapes Market in China: Percentage Share

Analysis by Technology for 2012, 2020, and 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Adhesive Tapes Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 49: European Adhesive Tapes Market Demand Scenario in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 50: Adhesive Tapes Market in Europe: A Historic Market

Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 51: European Adhesive Tapes Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 52: European Adhesive Tapes Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Resin Type: 2020-2027



Table 53: Adhesive Tapes Market in Europe in US$ Million by

Resin Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 54: European Adhesive Tapes Market Share Breakdown by

Resin Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 55: European Adhesive Tapes Market Assessment in US$

Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 56: European Adhesive Tapes Historic Market Review in US$

Million by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 57: Adhesive Tapes Market in Europe: Percentage Breakdown

of Salesby Technology for 2012, 2020, and 2027



FRANCE

Table 58: Adhesive Tapes Market in France by Resin Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 59: French Adhesive Tapes Historic Market Scenario in US$

Million by Resin Type: 2012-2019



Table 60: French Adhesive Tapes Market Share Analysis by Resin

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 61: French Adhesive Tapes Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 62: French Adhesive Tapes Historic Market Analysis in US$

Million by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 63: French Adhesive Tapes Market Share Breakdown by

Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



GERMANY

Table 64: Adhesive Tapes Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Resin Type for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 65: German Adhesive Tapes Historic Market Analysis in US$

Million by Resin Type: 2012-2019



Table 66: German Adhesive Tapes Market Share Breakdown by Resin

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 67: German Adhesive Tapes Latent Demand Forecasts in US$

Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 68: Adhesive Tapes Market in Germany: A Historic

Perspective by Technology in US$ Million for the Period

2012-2019



Table 69: German Adhesive Tapes Market Share Breakdown by

Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 70: Italian Adhesive Tapes Market Growth Prospects in US$

Million by Resin Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 71: Adhesive Tapes Historic Market Analysis in Italy in

US$ Million by Resin Type: 2012-2019



Table 72: Italian Adhesive Tapes Market by Resin Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 73: Adhesive Tapes Market Estimates and Forecasts in

Italy in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 74: Italian Adhesive Tapes Retrospective Market Scenario

in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 75: Adhesive Tapes Market in Italy: Percentage Share

Analysis by Technology for 2012, 2020, and 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 76: United Kingdom Market for Adhesive Tapes: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Resin Type

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 77: Adhesive Tapes Market in the United Kingdom: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Resin Type for the Period

2012-2019



Table 78: United Kingdom Adhesive Tapes Market Share Analysis

by Resin Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 79: United Kingdom Medium & Long-Term Outlook for

Adhesive Tapes Market in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 80: Adhesive Tapes Market in the United Kingdom in US$

Million by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 81: United Kingdom Adhesive Tapes Market Percentage Share

Distribution by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SPAIN

Table 82: Spanish Adhesive Tapes Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Resin Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 83: Spanish Adhesive Tapes Historic Market Review by

Resin Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 84: Adhesive Tapes Market in Spain: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Resin Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 85: Adhesive Tapes Market Analysis in Spain in US$

Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 86: Adhesive Tapes Market in Spain: Historic Review in

US$ Million by Technology for the Period 2012-2019



Table 87: Spanish Adhesive Tapes Market Share Breakdown by

Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



RUSSIA

Table 88: Russian Adhesive Tapes Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Resin Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 89: Adhesive Tapes Market in Russia by Resin Type:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 90: Russian Adhesive Tapes Market Share Breakdown by

Resin Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 91: Adhesive Tapes Market in US$ Million in Russia by

Technology: 2020-2027



Table 92: Russian Adhesive Tapes Market Retrospective Analysis

in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 93: Russian Adhesive Tapes Market Share Breakdown by

Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 94: Rest of Europe Adhesive Tapes Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Resin Type: 2020-2027



Table 95: Adhesive Tapes Market in Rest of Europe in US$

Million by Resin Type: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 96: Rest of Europe Adhesive Tapes Market Share Breakdown

by Resin Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 97: Rest of Europe Adhesive Tapes Market Assessment in

US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 98: Rest of Europe Adhesive Tapes Historic Market Review

in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 99: Adhesive Tapes Market in Rest of Europe: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2012, 2020, and 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 100: Asia-Pacific Adhesive Tapes Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 101: Adhesive Tapes Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 102: Asia-Pacific Adhesive Tapes Market Share Analysis by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 103: Adhesive Tapes Market in Asia-Pacific by Resin Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 104: Asia-Pacific Adhesive Tapes Historic Market Scenario

in US$ Million by Resin Type: 2012-2019



Table 105: Asia-Pacific Adhesive Tapes Market Share Analysis by

Resin Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 106: Asia-Pacific Adhesive Tapes Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 107: Asia-Pacific Adhesive Tapes Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 108: Asia-Pacific Adhesive Tapes Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 109: Adhesive Tapes Market in Australia: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Resin Type for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 110: Australian Adhesive Tapes Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Resin Type: 2012-2019



Table 111: Australian Adhesive Tapes Market Share Breakdown by

Resin Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 112: Australian Adhesive Tapes Latent Demand Forecasts in

US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 113: Adhesive Tapes Market in Australia: A Historic

Perspective by Technology in US$ Million for the Period

2012-2019



Table 114: Australian Adhesive Tapes Market Share Breakdown by

Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



INDIA

Table 115: Indian Adhesive Tapes Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Resin Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 116: Indian Adhesive Tapes Historic Market Review by

Resin Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 117: Adhesive Tapes Market in India: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Resin Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 118: Adhesive Tapes Market Analysis in India in US$

Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 119: Adhesive Tapes Market in India: Historic Review in

US$ Million by Technology for the Period 2012-2019



Table 120: Indian Adhesive Tapes Market Share Breakdown by

Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 121: Adhesive Tapes Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Resin Type for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 122: South Korean Adhesive Tapes Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Resin Type: 2012-2019



Table 123: Adhesive Tapes Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by Resin Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 124: Adhesive Tapes Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Technology for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 125: South Korean Adhesive Tapes Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 126: Adhesive Tapes Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 127: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Adhesive Tapes:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Resin

Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 128: Adhesive Tapes Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Resin Type for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 129: Rest of Asia-Pacific Adhesive Tapes Market Share

Analysis by Resin Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 130: Rest of Asia-Pacific Medium & Long-Term Outlook for

Adhesive Tapes Market in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 131: Adhesive Tapes Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific in US$

Million by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 132: Rest of Asia-Pacific Adhesive Tapes Market

Percentage Share Distribution by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 133: Latin American Adhesive Tapes Market Trends by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027



Table 134: Adhesive Tapes Market in Latin America in US$

Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 135: Latin American Adhesive Tapes Market Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 136: Latin American Adhesive Tapes Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Resin Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 137: Adhesive Tapes Historic Market Analysis in Latin

America in US$ Million by Resin Type: 2012-2019



Table 138: Latin American Adhesive Tapes Marketby Resin Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 139: Adhesive Tapes Market Estimates and Forecasts in

Latin America in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 140: Latin American Adhesive Tapes Retrospective Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 141: Adhesive Tapes Market in Latin America : Percentage

Analysisby Technology for 2012, 2020, and 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 142: Argentinean Adhesive Tapes Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Resin Type: 2020-2027



Table 143: Adhesive Tapes Market in Argentina in US$ Million by

Resin Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 144: Argentinean Adhesive Tapes Market Share Breakdown by

Resin Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 145: Argentinean Adhesive Tapes Market Assessment in US$

Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 146: Argentinean Adhesive Tapes Historic Market Review in

US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 147: Adhesive Tapes Market in Argentina: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2012, 2020, and 2027



BRAZIL

Table 148: Adhesive Tapes Market in Brazil by Resin Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 149: Brazilian Adhesive Tapes Historic Market Scenario in

US$ Million by Resin Type: 2012-2019



Table 150: Brazilian Adhesive Tapes Market Share Analysis by

Resin Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 151: Brazilian Adhesive Tapes Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 152: Brazilian Adhesive Tapes Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 153: Brazilian Adhesive Tapes Market Share Breakdown by

Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MEXICO

Table 154: Adhesive Tapes Market in Mexico: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Resin Type for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 155: Mexican Adhesive Tapes Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Resin Type: 2012-2019



Table 156: Mexican Adhesive Tapes Market Share Breakdown by

Resin Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 157: Mexican Adhesive Tapes Latent Demand Forecasts in

US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 158: Adhesive Tapes Market in Mexico: A Historic

Perspective by Technology in US$ Million for the Period

2012-2019



Table 159: Mexican Adhesive Tapes Market Share Breakdown by

Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 160: Rest of Latin America Adhesive Tapes Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Resin Type: 2020 to

2027



Table 161: Adhesive Tapes Market in Rest of Latin America by

Resin Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 162: Rest of Latin America Adhesive Tapes Market Share

Breakdown by Resin Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 163: Adhesive Tapes Market in US$ Million in Rest of

Latin America by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 164: Rest of Latin America Adhesive Tapes Market

Retrospective Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 165: Rest of Latin America Adhesive Tapes Market Share

Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MIDDLE EAST

Table 166: The Middle East Adhesive Tapes Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 167: Adhesive Tapes Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 168: The Middle East Adhesive Tapes Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 169: The Middle East Adhesive Tapes Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Resin Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 170: The Middle East Adhesive Tapes Historic Marketby

Resin Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 171: Adhesive Tapes Market in the Middle East: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Salesby Resin Type for 2012,2020, and 2027



Table 172: The Middle East Adhesive Tapes Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 173: Adhesive Tapes Market in the Middle East: Historic

Review in US$ Million by Technology for the Period 2012-2019



Table 174: The Middle East Adhesive Tapes Market Share

Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IRAN

Table 175: Iranian Market for Adhesive Tapes: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Resin Type for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 176: Adhesive Tapes Market in Iran: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Resin Type for the Period 2012-2019



Table 177: Iranian Adhesive Tapes Market Share Analysis by

Resin Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 178: Iranian Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Adhesive

Tapes Market in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 179: Adhesive Tapes Market in Iran in US$ Million by

Technology: 2012-2019



Table 180: Iranian Adhesive Tapes Market Percentage Share

Distribution by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ISRAEL

Table 181: Israeli Adhesive Tapes Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Resin Type: 2020-2027



Table 182: Adhesive Tapes Market in Israel in US$ Million by

Resin Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 183: Israeli Adhesive Tapes Market Share Breakdown by

Resin Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 184: Israeli Adhesive Tapes Market Assessment in US$

Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 185: Israeli Adhesive Tapes Historic Market Review in US$

Million by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 186: Adhesive Tapes Market in Israel: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2012, 2020, and 2027



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 187: Saudi Arabian Adhesive Tapes Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Million by Resin Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 188: Adhesive Tapes Historic Market Analysis in Saudi

Arabia in US$ Million by Resin Type: 2012-2019



Table 189: Saudi Arabian Adhesive Tapes Market by Resin Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 190: Adhesive Tapes Market Estimates and Forecasts in

Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 191: Saudi Arabian Adhesive Tapes Retrospective Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 192: Adhesive Tapes Market in Saudi Arabia: Percentage

Share Analysis by Technology for 2012, 2020, and 2027



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 193: Adhesive Tapes Market in the United Arab Emirates:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Resin Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 194: United Arab Emirates Adhesive Tapes Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Resin Type: 2012-2019



Table 195: Adhesive Tapes Market Share Distribution in United

Arab Emirates by Resin Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 196: Adhesive Tapes Market in the United Arab Emirates:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Technology for the Period 2020-2027



Table 197: United Arab Emirates Adhesive Tapes Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 198: Adhesive Tapes Market Share Distribution in United

Arab Emirates by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 199: Adhesive Tapes Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Resin Type

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 200: Rest of Middle East Adhesive Tapes Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Resin Type: 2012-2019



Table 201: Rest of Middle East Adhesive Tapes Market Share

Breakdown by Resin Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 202: Rest of Middle East Adhesive Tapes Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 203: Adhesive Tapes Market in Rest of Middle East:

A Historic Perspective by Technology in US$ Million for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 204: Rest of Middle East Adhesive Tapes Market Share

Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AFRICA

Table 205: African Adhesive Tapes Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Resin Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 206: Adhesive Tapes Market in Africa by Resin Type:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 207: African Adhesive Tapes Market Share Breakdown by

Resin Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 208: Adhesive Tapes Market in US$ Million in Africa by

Technology: 2020-2027



Table 209: African Adhesive Tapes Market Retrospective Analysis

in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 210: African Adhesive Tapes Market Share Breakdown by

Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 31

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05955752/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001