Dublin, Oct. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Double Sided Tape Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The market for double sided tape market is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 6% globally during the forecast period.
Rising number of buildings and growing need for weather resistance in indoor and outdoor materials are driving the market growth.
Extreme high temperatures complexity in the integration of buildings can cause the adhesive to melt and lose its strength, which is expected to hinder the market growth.
Key Market Trends
Growing Demand for Indoor and Outdoor Building Applications
Asia-Pacific Region to Dominate the Market
Competitive Landscape
The global double sided tape market is fragmented in nature with many players competing in the market. Some of the major companies are Tesa SE, 3M, Lintec Corporation, Lohmann GmbH & Co. Kg and Guangzhou Broadya Adhesive Products Co., Ltd., among others.
Reasons to Purchase this report:
Key Topics Covered:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Assumptions
1.2 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Drivers
4.1.1 Increasing Applications in Building Indoors and Outdoors
4.1.2 Growing Demand from the Automotive Industry
4.2 Restraints
4.2.1 Less Temperature Resistance
4.2.2 Other Restraints
4.3 Industry Value Chain Analysis
4.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.4.5 Degree of Competition
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 End-user Industry
5.1.1 Automotive
5.1.2 Construction
5.1.3 Electronics
5.1.4 Other End-user Industries
5.2 Geography
5.2.1 Asia-Pacific
5.2.1.1 China
5.2.1.2 India
5.2.1.3 Japan
5.2.1.4 South Korea
5.2.1.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.2.2 North America
5.2.2.1 United States
5.2.2.2 Canada
5.2.2.3 Mexico
5.2.3 Europe
5.2.3.1 Germany
5.2.3.2 United Kingdom
5.2.3.3 France
5.2.3.4 Italy
5.2.3.5 Rest of Europe
5.2.4 South America
5.2.4.1 Brazil
5.2.4.2 Argentina
5.2.4.3 Rest of South America
5.2.5 Middle-East and Africa
5.2.5.1 Saudi Arabia
5.2.5.2 South Africa
5.2.5.3 Rest of Middle-East and Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements
6.2 Market Share/Ranking Analysis**
6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players
6.4 Company Profiles
6.4.1 3M
6.4.2 Adchem Corporation
6.4.3 Advance Tapes International
6.4.4 Bostik Limited
6.4.5 Guangzhou Broadya Adhesive Products Co.
6.4.6 Haixiang Adhesive Products Co. Ltd
6.4.7 Lintec Corporation
6.4.8 Lohmann GmbH & Co. Kg
6.4.9 Scapa Group PLC
6.4.10 Tesa SE
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
7.1 Increasing Demand for High Strength Tapes
7.2 Other Opportunities
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/l045pa
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: