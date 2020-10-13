Dublin, Oct. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Double Sided Tape Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The market for double sided tape market is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 6% globally during the forecast period.



Rising number of buildings and growing need for weather resistance in indoor and outdoor materials are driving the market growth.



Extreme high temperatures complexity in the integration of buildings can cause the adhesive to melt and lose its strength, which is expected to hinder the market growth.



Key Market Trends



Growing Demand for Indoor and Outdoor Building Applications

Demand for double-sided tapes has been increasing and is being used for decorating, mounting posters and heavy paintings on walls, clocks for sticking pieces of wood together and sound dampening in interiors.

Double-sided tapes are used on floor surfaces because of having outstanding shear resistance. Double-sided tapes are used for floor carpet in order to ensure that carpets stay in place.

The demand for carpet has been rising from colder regions such as North America, Canada, European countries and other Asian regions because of its insulation properties.

Rising technologies in the construction sector to control the inner room temperatures and growing environmental changes are the primary reasons to increase the demand for carpets.

In construction applications, double sided tapes are used for corrosion resistance in material damages and keep the material surfaces smooth and clean along with providing sealing function protection against environmental elements. Due to these properties, the construction industry has been increasingly using it for outdoor and indoor applications.

Double-sided tapes can also be used on different building surfaces such as metal, glass, paper, stainless steel, polycarbonate and many more to attach one to one or other materials.

Asia-Pacific Region to Dominate the Market

Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate the global market owing to the highly developed construction sector in China, coupled with the continuous investments done in the region to develop the architectural sector in recent years.

The growing construction industry, due to population increase and rise in middle-class incomes in the Asia-Pacific region, has supported the demand for architectural structures in recent times. The residential construction sector in China, India, and Singapore has witnessed considerable growth since the past few years.

According to the Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) Singapore, the construction industry has witnessed a 2.5% growth in 2019 compared to the previous year. Such factors are increasing the usage of double-sided tapes in the Asia-Pacific region.

The demand for double sided tape is increasing from the largest markets of Asia-Pacific such as automotive and electronics sectors.

Manufacturers have started using double sided tapes in motherboards, cameras, internal parts and dashboards in cars at a higher rate in recent times.

Recently, growing demand for high strength tapes in these sectors is significant because of their adhesive properties such as insulation, indoor designing, signage, in mobile cameras, medical purposes, in-home appliances, and bonding heavy objects and these properties are expected to drive the market for double sided tapes through the years to come in the region.

Competitive Landscape



The global double sided tape market is fragmented in nature with many players competing in the market. Some of the major companies are Tesa SE, 3M, Lintec Corporation, Lohmann GmbH & Co. Kg and Guangzhou Broadya Adhesive Products Co., Ltd., among others.



