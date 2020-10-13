Dublin, Oct. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Mist Eliminator Market by Type (Wire-mesh, Vane, Fiber-bed), End-use Industry (Oil & Gas, Chemical, Desalination, Power Generation, Pharmaceutical & Medical, Paper & Pulp, Textile, Food & Beverage), Material, Application, and Region - Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global mist eliminators market is projected to grow from USD 953 million in 2020 to USD 1,159 million by 2025, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4% between 2020 and 2025.



Factors, such as stringent regulations pertaining to emission norms, rising adoption in developing countries, growth of the manufacturing sector, increasing production capacity in the chemical industry, and increasing penetration of mist eliminators in coal-fired power plants in developing countries, are supporting the growth of the mist eliminators market. The US, Germany, France, India, and China are the major markets. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the demand for mist eliminators has been declining due to a slump in the refinery output and postponement of the expansion projects across the globe.



Wire-mesh mist eliminators is projected to witness the significant CAGR during the forecast period



In terms of volume, the wire-mesh segment dominates the global mist eliminators market. Compared to the other types, wire-mesh mist eliminators offer cost advantage, high strength, low-pressure drop, and a moderate level of efficiency owing to which they are widely used in the oil & gas, chemical, and other industries. As application requirement changes to high-efficiency mist collection, the end-user has to shift toward vane type and fiber-bed mist eliminators.



Distillation tower segment projected to lead the mist eliminators market from 2020 to 2025



The distillation tower segment is estimated to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. The growth can be attributed to the increasing demand from the petrochemical and oil & gas industries for new distillation tower installations and for retrofitting existing facilities to boost production and ensure regulatory compliance.



The oil & gas segment projected to lead the mist eliminators market from 2020 to 2025



The oil & gas segment is the largest and steady-growing end-use industry. This is mainly attributed to the stringent government regulations, strong emphasis on pure cut formation during refining, improved efficiency of the operation, and reduced load on regenerators, among others, which support the growth of the market. However, the declining oil prices, widening of the supply-demand gap, and COVID-19 pandemic effect had a severe impact on the mist eliminators market.



APAC projected to account for the maximum share of the global mist eliminators market during the forecast period



APAC is projected to lead the global mist eliminators market from 2020 to 2025. The market in the region is expected to witness a growing demand from the oil & gas and power generation industries due to increasing regulations and energy demand in the region. The growth of the APAC chemical sector is also creating opportunities for the mist eliminators market. The growing desalination industry is also driving the mist eliminators market in the region. In the power industry, due to stringent government regulations, mist eliminators are widely used for the reduction of SOx emission through flue gas desulfurization.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Market Overview

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Forecast Impact Factors

4.2.1 COVID-19 Impact Analysis

4.3 Market Dynamics

4.3.1 Drivers

4.3.2 Restraints

4.3.3 Challenges

4.3.4 Opportunity

4.4 Porter's Five Forces

4.5 Ecosystem Market Map

4.6 Supply Chain and Value Chain Analysis

4.6.1 Disruption due to COVID-19

4.7 Regulatory Landscape

4.8 Technology Mapping

4.8.1 New Product Development

4.8.2 Technology

4.8.2.1 Brownian Diffusion

4.8.2.2 Direct Interception

4.8.2.3 Inertial Impaction

4.8.2.4 Others

4.9 Patent Analysis

4.10 Average Price Analysis

4.10.1 Average Selling Price Trend

4.11 YC, YCC Shift

4.12 Macroeconomic Indicators

4.13 Key Exporting and Importing Countries

4.14 Adjacent Markets

4.15 Case Study



5 Mist Eliminators Market, by Type - Forecast Till 2025 (Volume and Value)

5.1 Wire Mesh

5.2 Vane

5.3 Fiber Bed

5.3.1 C-Glass Staple Fiber

5.3.2 Others

5.4 Others



6 Mist Eliminators Market, by Material - Forecast Till 2025 (Volume and Value)

6.1 Metal

6.2 Polypropylene

6.3 FRP

6.4 Others



7 Mist Eliminators Market, by Application - Forecast Till 2025 (Volume and Value)

7.1 Distillation Tower

7.2 Evaporator

7.3 Knockout Drum

7.4 Scrubber

7.5 Others

7.5.1 Steam Drum

7.5.2 Absorber

7.5.3 Flare Stacks

7.5.4 Soil Vapor Extraction

7.5.5 Air Conditioning



8 Mist Eliminators Market, by End Use Industry - Forecast Till 2025 (Volume and Value)

8.1 Oil & Gas

8.2 Desalination

8.3 Power Generation

8.4 Chemical

8.5 Paper and Pulp

8.6 Textile

8.7 Pharmaceutical & Medical

8.8 Glass Manufacturing

8.9 Food & Beverages

8.10 Automotive

8.11 Others (If Any)



9 Mist Eliminators Market, by Region - Forecast Till 2025 (Volume and Value)

9.1 North America

9.1.1 The US

9.1.2 Canada

9.1.3 Mexico

9.2 Europe

9.2.1 Germany

9.2.2 France

9.2.3 The UK

9.2.4 Spain

9.2.5 Italy

9.2.6 Russia

9.2.7 Benelux

9.2.8 Nordic Countries

9.2.9 Rest of Europe

9.3 Asia-Pacific

9.3.1 China

9.3.2 Japan

9.3.3 India

9.3.4 South Korea

9.3.5 Australia & New Zealand

9.3.6 ASEAN Countries

9.3.7 Rest of Asia-Pacific

9.4 South America

9.4.1 Brazil

9.4.2 Argentina

9.4.3 Rest of South America

9.5 Middle East

9.5.1 Saudi Arabia

9.5.2 UAE

9.5.3 Qatar

9.5.4 Kuwait

9.5.5 Oman

9.5.6 Rest of ME

9.6 Africa

9.6.1 South Africa

9.6.2 Others



10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Company Evaluation Matrix Definition and Technology

10.1.1 Market Share & Industry Tier Structure Analysis

10.1.2 Product Footprint

10.1.3 Star

10.1.4 Emerging Leader

10.1.5 Pervasive

10.2 Company Evaluation Matrix 2019

10.3 Competitive Scenario

10.3.1 Expansions

10.3.2 Acquisitions

10.3.3 New Product Launches

10.3.4 Market Strategy Analysis

10.4 Revenue Analysis of Top Players



11 Company Profiles

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Sulzer Chemtech Inc.

11.3 FMC Technologies Inc.

11.4 Ceco Environmental

11.5 Sullair, LLC

11.6 Munters AB

11.7 Koch-Glitsch

11.8 Kimre, Inc.

11.9 Air Quality Engineering, Inc.

11.10 Mecs, Inc.

11.11 Amacs

11.12 Hillard Corporation

11.13 RVT Process Equipment GmbH

11.14 3Nine AB

11.15 Benvitec

11.16 KCH Services Inc.

11.17 Coastal Technologies, Inc.

11.18 Evergreen Technologies (P) Ltd.

11.19 Finepac Structures Pvt. Ltd.

11.20 Varun Engineering Pvt. Ltd.

11.21 Others

