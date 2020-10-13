TORONTO, Oct. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Turn off your notifications and escape to the Back Forty, a new cannabis brand all about embracing simplicity and getting back to the basics. The latest brand from Auxly Cannabis Group (TSX.V – XLY) (“Auxly”), Back Forty launches today with three unique SKUS of distinct high-potency vapes, available at cannabis retailers in British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario and New Brunswick, with more provinces to follow in coming months.



“Back Forty refers to the most remote part of a farm, the place where I imagine a farmer would go to get away from the day-to-day and connect with the peace and quiet of nature,” said Brad Canario, Brand Director, Back Forty. “We’re thrilled to introduce this brand, designed for savvy cannabis consumers looking for an uncomplicated, high-quality product at an affordable price. Take a trip in the Back Forty!”

Back Forty keeps it simple, so all Back Forty vapes contain only two ingredients – rigorously tested cannabis distillate and botanical terpenes. Each 0.45 g cartridge contains 360 mg of THC, with no CBD. At launch, Back Forty is introducing the following strains:

Super Lemon Haze is a Sativa packing a citrus and floral taste, with botanical terpenes of d-limonene, terpinolene, myrcene and caryophyllene.





is a Sativa packing a citrus and floral taste, with botanical terpenes of d-limonene, terpinolene, myrcene and caryophyllene. Forbidden Fruit is an Indica with citrus and earthy taste notes from d-limonene and myrcene botanical terpenes.





is an Indica with citrus and earthy taste notes from d-limonene and myrcene botanical terpenes. Kush Mint is a Hybrid with a refreshing burst of mint taste, with menthol and d-limonene botanical terpenes.



About Back Forty

Back Forty is a cannabis brand wholly owned by Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. Through simple, uncomplicated cannabis products, Back Forty invites Canadians cannabis consumers to embrace the freedom of the outdoors. Back Forty cannabis vapes are processed and manufactured with precision and care at Dosecann in Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island. Learn more at b40cannabis.com and stay up-to-date at Twitter: @back40cannabis; Instagram: @backfortycannabis; Facebook: @back40cannabis.

About Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (TSX.V: XLY) (OTCQX: CBWTF)

Auxly is an international cannabis company dedicated to bringing innovative, effective, and high-quality cannabis products to the medical, wellness and adult-use markets. Auxly's experienced team of industry first-movers and enterprising visionaries have secured a diversified supply of raw cannabis, strong clinical, scientific and operating capabilities and leading research and development infrastructure in order to create trusted products and brands in an expanding global market.

Learn more at www.auxly.com and stay up to date at Twitter: @AuxlyGroup; Instagram: @auxlygroup; Facebook: @auxlygroup; LinkedIn: company/auxlygroup/.

For more information please contact:

Scott Campbell, 647-402-4957, press@auxly.com

Notice Regarding Forward Looking Information:

This news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities law. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "continue", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "potential", "proposed" and other similar words, or information that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. This information is only a prediction. Various assumptions were used in drawing the conclusions or making the projections contained in the forward-looking information throughout this news release. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to: consumer preferences, political change, future legislative and regulatory developments involving cannabis and cannabis products; and competition and other risks affecting Auxly in particular and the cannabis industry generally.

A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from a conclusion, forecast or projection contained in the forward-looking information in this release including, but not limited to whether: there is acceptance and demand for Back Forty products by consumers and provincial purchasers; and general economic, financial market, regulatory and political conditions in which Auxly operates will remain the same. The forward-looking information in this release is based on information currently available and what management believes are reasonable assumptions. Forward-looking information speaks only to such assumptions as of the date of this release. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information contained in this release. The forward-looking information contained in this release is expressly qualified by the foregoing cautionary statements and is made as of the date of this release. Except as may be required by applicable securities laws, the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking information to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, whether as a result of new information, future events or results, or otherwise.



Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/eae1faa4-de64-4a88-bccc-d945e7ada8fd