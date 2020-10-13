Dublin, Oct. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "High-Temperature Insulation Materials Market - By Application: Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis and Forecast 2020 - 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



According to the report, global demand high-temperature insulation materials market was valued at approximately USD 3.43 Billion in 2019, and is expected to generate revenue of around USD 4.89 Billion by end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of around 5.2% between 2020 and 2026.



High-temperature insulation materials operate at high-temperature ranges such as 600C-1100C. These insulation materials include microporous materials, insulating firebricks, perlite, and vermiculite. These materials offer benefits in terms of safety, performance, design, and reliability. High-temperature insulation materials are used in the several verticals of industry such as glass, ceramics, petrochemicals, cement, and others. High-temperature insulation materials help to reduce risk, improves work efficiency, business profitability, and avoids downtime of industrial machinery and equipment. The materials such as ceramic fibers, insulating firebricks, and calcium silicate are used for high-temperature insulation in industrial applications and machinery. The industrial application includes high-pressure steam piping, flanges, boilers, furnaces, dryers, turbines, incinerators, welding, heat treating, and others



Global High-Temperature Insulation Materials Market: Growth Factors



High-temperature insulation materials are widely used in the petrochemical application. High-temperature insulation materials are also increasingly used in fire protection industries, powder metallurgy manufacturers, solar equipment, and aerospace sectors thus augmenting the growth of the market. Changing trend of replacing kilns and asbestos lining in furnaces with ceramic fibers is further driving the global high-temperature insulation materials market growth. Growing concerns regarding energy saving and greenhouse gas emission across various countries lead to the development of the novel manufacturing units that practice high-temperature insulations thus increasing the demand in the global market. However, the presence of carcinogenic contents in high-temperature insulation materials creates health hazards which will restrain the global market growth.



Global High-Temperature Insulation Materials Market: Segmentation



The global high-temperature insulation materials market is fragmented based on application, type, and geography. The global market is segmented based on the application as aluminum, ceramics, iron & steel, petrochemicals, powder metallurgy, glass, refractory, cement, and others. The product segment is classified into ceramic fiber, calcium silicate, insulating firebrick, and others. Ceramic fibers are the leading segment worldwide. The geographical segmentation of the global market includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.



Global High-Temperature Insulation Materials Market: Regional Analysis



The demand for high-temperature insulation materials is high in Asia-Pacific region owing to the increasing manufacturing industries such as industrial processing equipment, compressors, generation plants, heat exchangers, catalytic converters, ovens & kilns, and others. The region such as North America and Europe also influence the growth of the market in a positive way. The positive attitude towards the safety and surveillance in the US, UK, France, Germany, and other nations boosts the global market growth. The Latin American region expects to show considerable growth owing to rapid industrialization in countries such as Brazil, Mexico, and other countries in the region. The government initiatives that are taken in order to reduce the manufacturing cost influence the global market growth in the Middle East and Africa region.



Global High-Temperature Insulation Materials Market: Competitive Players



Major players that are involved in the global high-temperature insulation materials market include Promat, Isolite, Pyrotek, Thermal Ceramics, Unifrax, Skamol, Zircar, Mitsubishi Plastics Inc., Isolite Insulating Products Co. Ltd., Etex Group, and Morgan Thermal Ceramics Plc.



