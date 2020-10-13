FREMONT, Calif., Oct. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enphase Energy, Inc . (NASDAQ: ENPH), a global energy technology company and the world’s leading supplier of solar microinverters, announced today that the Company will host a conference call and webcast on Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss its third quarter 2020 financial results for the period ended Sept. 30, 2020. The live webcast can be accessed on the Enphase Energy Investor Relations website at investor.enphase.com , and a recorded version of the call will also be available there approximately one hour after the call.



What: Enphase Energy’s Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results Earnings Conference Call and Webcast Date: Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020 Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time Live Call: 877.644.1284 International: +1.707.287.9355 Participant Passcode: 3662778 Replay: United States: 855.859.2056

International: +1.404.537.3406

Passcode: 3662778

About Enphase Energy, Inc.

Enphase Energy, a global energy technology company, delivers smart, easy-to-use solutions that connect solar generation, storage and management on one intelligent platform. The Company revolutionized solar with its microinverter technology and produces the world’s only truly integrated solar plus storage solution. Enphase has shipped more than 28 million microinverters, and over 1.2 million Enphase-based systems have been deployed in more than 130 countries. For more information, visit www.enphase.com and follow the company on Facebook , LinkedIn and Twitte r .

Enphase Energy®, the Enphase logo and other trademarks or service names are the trademarks of Enphase Energy, Inc. Other names are for informational purposes and may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Contact: