PHILADELPHIA, PA, Oct. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PHILADELPHIA, PA, October 13, 2020 – Spirovant Sciences, a gene therapy company developing treatments and cures for genetic lung diseases including cystic fibrosis, today announced that its CEO, Joan Lau, PhD, has been selected to receive the Ernst & Young LLP (EY US) Entrepreneur of The Year 2020 Award in Greater Philadelphia by an independent panel of judges. The Entrepreneur of The Year Awards program is one of the preeminent competitive awards for entrepreneurs and leaders of high-growth companies. The award recognizes those entrepreneurial leaders who are excelling in overcoming adversity; financial performance; societal impact and commitment to building a values-based company; innovation; and talent management.

Spirovant Sciences has experienced significant growth under Lau’s strategic leadership and vision for the company, including being acquired twice in 2019. The company also continues to progress its pipeline, with its lead candidate, SPIRO-2101, recently receiving FDA Orphan Drug and Rare Pediatric Disease designations for the treatment of cystic fibrosis.

“I thank the EY Entrepreneur of The Year Award judges and Ernst & Young for this incredible honor, “said Lau. “I also owe a debt of gratitude to our incredible Spirovant team. Together, we are achieving some amazing company successes in advancing our gene therapy programs. I am honored to represent this team, the incredible Greater Philadelphia entrepreneurial community, and the broader gene therapy and biotech industries.”

About EY Entrepreneur of the Year

Entrepreneur of The Year® is the world’s most prestigious business awards program for unstoppable entrepreneurs. These visionary leaders deliver innovation, growth and prosperity that transform our world. The program engages entrepreneurs with insights and experiences that foster growth. It connects them with their peers to strengthen entrepreneurship around the world. Entrepreneur of The Year is the first and only truly global awards program of its kind. It celebrates entrepreneurs through regional and national awards programs in more than 145 cities in over 60 countries. Winners go on to compete for the EY World Entrepreneur of The Year™ title. Founded and produced by Ernst & Young LLP, the Entrepreneur of The Year Awards are nationally sponsored by SAP America and the Kauffman Foundation. In Greater Philadelphia, sponsors also include PNC Bank, DFIN, SolomonEdwards Group, Ballard Spahr LLP, Morgan, Lewis & Bockius LLP, Murray Devine & Company and Pepper Troutman LLP.

About Spirovant Sciences, Inc.

Spirovant is a gene therapy company focused on changing the course of cystic fibrosis and other genetic lung diseases. The company's current investigational gene therapy technologies are designed to overcome the historical barriers that have prevented effective genetic treatments for cystic fibrosis. Spirovant is advancing programs for cystic fibrosis with both AAV and lentivirus vectors. Spirovant is a wholly owned subsidiary of Sumitovant Biopharma Ltd., which is itself a wholly owned subsidiary of Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co., Ltd. Spirovant is located in Philadelphia, PA. More information is available at https://www.spirovant.com/.

About Sumitovant Biopharma Ltd.

Sumitovant is a global biopharmaceutical company with offices in New York City and London. Sumitovant is a wholly owned subsidiary of Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co., Ltd. Sumitovant is the majority shareholder of Myovant and Urovant, and wholly owns Enzyvant, Spirovant and Altavant. Sumitovant's pipeline is comprised of early- through late-stage investigational medicines across a range of disease areas targeting high unmet need. For further information about Sumitovant please visit https://www.sumitovant.com/.

About Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co., Ltd.

Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma is among the top-ten listed pharmaceutical companies in Japan, operating globally in major pharmaceutical markets, including Japan, the U.S., China and the European Union. Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma is based on the merger in 2005 between Dainippon Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., and Sumitomo Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. Today, Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma has more than 6,000 employees worldwide. Additional information about Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma is available through its corporate website at https://www.ds-pharma.com/.

