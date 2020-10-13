SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arkose Labs today announced the Bankrupting Fraud Virtual Summit , which brings together speakers from Microsoft, PayPal, Chargehound and more, for a full day of interactive panels and networking. The Summit will take place on Tuesday, November 10, 2020.

With more than 20 sessions, the event will explore the causes and effects of fraud and abuse from many different angles, across law enforcement and enterprise companies. The key theme centers on how businesses can better understand the economic drivers that spur attackers on, and use this knowledge to find long-term, pragmatic solutions to fraud. The sessions will feature data-driven insights into novel attack patterns, alongside individual philosophies from panelists on how to drive forward positive change in their industries.

“We’re excited for our inaugural Bankrupting Fraud Virtual Summit. The event is a truly collaborative initiative, with Arkose Labs working with dozens of companies to deliver high-quality content from the fraud prevention industry’s best and brightest,” said Lizzie Clitheroe, Sr. Director of Product Marketing at Arkose Labs. “We are proud of the schedule we have pulled together, and hope to offer attendees unique insights into the cybercrime ecosystem.”

Arkose Labs CEO Kevin Gosschalk said, “Fraud is something businesses need to think about at every level, which is why events that bring diverse industry voices together are so vital. COVID-19 means that the financial incentives behind fraud have never been higher, and the move to digital amid the pandemic is upending what normal consumer behavior looks like. This brings a new level of difficulty for businesses looking to eliminate malicious activity across their customer touchpoints.”

Gosschalk will be presenting a Masterclass called “How to Hack an Account in 7 Minutes.” Keynote speakers include Troy Hunt, founder of “Have I Been Pwned?” and Neil Walsh, chief of the Cybercrime, Anti-Money Laundering and Counter-Financing of Terrorism Department for the United Nations.

The Bankrupting Fraud Virtual Summit is hosted by Arkose Labs and sponsored by Microsoft , PayPal , Chargehound , SuperAwesome , Socure , IC2 , Breach Clarity and Bit Discovery .

Register today at arkoselabs.com/summit .

About Arkose Labs

Arkose Labs bankrupts the business model of fraud. Recognized by Gartner as a 2020 Cool Vendor, its innovative approach determines true user intent and remediates attacks in real time. Risk assessments combined with interactive authentication challenges undermine the ROI behind attacks, providing long-term protection while improving good customer throughput. Arkose Labs is based in San Francisco, Calif., with offices in Brisbane, Australia. For more information, visit www.arkoselabs.com or on Twitter @ArkoseLabs.

Media Contact:

Paul Wilke

arkose@uprightcomms.com

+1-415-881-7995