TeamHQS will manage US Teaching Pro Affiliate Program

BALTIMORE, Oct. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Slinger Bag Inc . (OTC: SLBG), a sports brand focused on innovating game improvement technology and equipment, today announced a partnership with Team Headquarters (TeamHQS), the “go to” portal for professional athletes and teaching pros, effective immediately. TeamHQS has established an active community of 8,000 teaching pros, coaches and trainers and will oversee the Slinger Bag Affiliate marketing program for this group, activating direct sales and rewarding teaching pros for their efforts.

Through this proven affiliate marketing program, TeamHQS engages and incentivizes teaching pros to promote Slinger products to their client base using a unique URL. When a client activates this URL through purchasing a Slinger Bag as a direct to consumer purchase, the linked teaching pro then receives an attractive affiliate marketing fee. Through this program, Slinger can activate the client base of every teaching pro and directly reach a significant volume of its core target consumers – avid tennis players.

In addition to the affiliate marketing program, TeamHQS will be on site for key tennis events including clinics and tournaments, tennis demo days, junior tennis tournaments, college dual matches, trade shows, the Eddie Herr International Tennis Tournament and the Orange Bowl. Trained Team HQS staff will lead Slinger product demonstrations, provide product details and facilitate D2C sales.

“Slinger Bag is one of those ‘once in a lifetime’ products in the tennis industry that has exceeded all expectations on sales, service and quality,” said Ken Merritt, president and founder of TeamHQS. “We are not only proud partners of the Slinger Bag, but also, avid users both personally and professionally. We are fortunate to have a respected veteran tennis executive, Mike Ballardie, CEO of Slinger Bag, to lead the brand’s vision and operations. It is truly an honor to represent Slinger Bag.”

“Partnering with TeamHQS enables Slinger Bag to have an extended army of people in the field talking to consumers that buy tennis equipment every day,” said Mike Ballardie, CEO of Slinger. “This initiative will greatly expand our roots with the teaching pro community that in turn, can show how quick and easy Slinger Bag is to set up for training and to practice with tennis enthusiasts of any level.”

About TeamHQS: TeamHQS.com is the "GO TO" membership portal for Professional Athletes and Brand Ambassadors such as coaches, trainers and recreational athletes that use and promote the "secret locker room" products now available to our members and retail customers. We sell directly to consumers at Manufacturer's Advertised Prices (MAP) via our retail storefront website. If you would like to promote TeamHQS.com and receive a commission on each order placed by a customer you have referred, submit an application to join our Affiliate Marketing Program (AMP). You will earn a 10% commission for every customer you refer who places an order even when they return to place an additional order.

About Slinger Bag®: Slinger® is a new sports brand focused on delivering innovative, game improvement technologies and equipment across all Ball Sport categories. With the vision to become a next-generation sports consumer products company, Slinger® enhances the skill and enjoyment levels of players of all ages and abilities. Slinger® is initially focused on building its brand within the global Tennis market, through its Slinger® Tennis Ball Launcher and Accessories. Slinger® has underpinned its proof of concept within excess of $2 Million in orders of its Tennis Ball Launcher. Led by CEO Mike Ballardie (former Prince CEO and Wilson EMEA racquet sports executive) Slinger® is now primed to continue to disrupt what are traditional global markets with its patent-pending, highly transportable and affordable Slinger® Launcher.

