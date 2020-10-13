Wefinex, the innovative trading platform is all set to attract more traders by introducing a simpler and better way to trade.

Port Vila, Shefa Province, Vanuatu, Oct. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wefinex, the innovative trading platform is all set to attract more traders by introducing a simpler and better way to trade and earn. The Wefinex platform provides the financial instruments that enable traders to profit by forecasting the right price action of popular cryptocurrency pairs.

Starting from the first quarter of 2020, Wefinex’s userbase has grown exponentially with monthly visitors grow to over 1 million from over 25 countries. According to Alexa, Wefinex has reached the top 3000 websites in global internet traffic and engagement with visitors come from all over the world, especially Russia and Brazil.

Wefinex positions their platform as one of the most transparent and highly secured exchanges. To maintain their transparency, Wefinex has established Bitcoin Prices Indices which is calculated using a wide variety of data sources from other reputable exchanges in the industry and published for trading in real-time. Moreover, the platform utilizes top-tier data and asset protection technology in order to protect their customers' assets.

The Wefinex team innovates very actively to ensure that customers are happy with the platform. They constantly upgrade and release new product features such as Quick deposit, Copy trading, Challenges,... At the center of this innovation is the Wefinex Affiliate program that provides their partners with two sustainable types of commissions: Agency Commission and Trading Commission. This will strengthen the relationship between agencies and traders, encourage agencies to help traders increase their win rate as well as their trading volume to earn more together.

Apart from the attractive Affiliate program, traders on Wefinex can participate in many activities that help them earn more based on their trading skills and trading volume. With Daily Lucky Draw, 3 lucky winners will be chosen to receive an iPhone worth $1000 every day. More than that, there will be Weekly challenges and Monthly challenges for both traders and agencies. From the beginning of Agency and Trading Challenges, winning Agencies have received a total of $109,000, and winning Traders has received a total of $344,000. The biggest price a trader can receive is $25,000 and the biggest price an agency can receive is $12,000.

Wefinex’s ultimate mission is to offer the most convenient, secure, and innovative trading solution in the world. The team is planning to constantly grow, take new heights, and captivate the whole world with flawless service and a superior product for trading

https://wefinex.net/



Email: contact@wefinex.net

Phone: +678 22878





