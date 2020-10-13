Vystar CEO Steve Rotman (left) oversaw delivery of RxAir UV light air purifiers to Eagle Hill School Headmaster PJ McDonald (right) as Eagle Hill became the first school to install RxAir campus wide to help protect against airborne bacteria and viruses.

Vystar CEO Steve Rotman (left) oversaw delivery of RxAir UV light air purifiers to Eagle Hill School Headmaster PJ McDonald (right) as Eagle Hill became the first school to install RxAir campus wide to help protect against airborne bacteria and viruses.

RxAir ® UV-C Light inactivates 99.9% of airborne viruses, bacteria, mold & fungi

Teachers more comfortable teaching in-person with RxAir in use

Vystar offering discounts to education institutions for bulk RxAir orders



Worcester, MA and Hardwick, MA, Oct. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hardwick, Massachusetts’ Eagle Hill School (EHS), a boarding and day school for grades 8-12, is the first school in the country to do a mass installation of Vystar Corporation ’s (OTCQB: VYST) RxAir 400 ® UV-C Light Air Purifier Systems throughout its campus, including classrooms, common areas and dormitories. RxAir 400 air purifiers are FDA Certified Class II medical devices proven to destroy 99.9% of airborne bacteria and viruses, including multiple Coronaviruses, H1N1, MRSA, pneumonia, strep, TB, measles, influenza, and the common cold through extended exposure to high intensity UV-C lights1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6. RxAir also neutralizes odors, indoor pollutants, and VOCs (volatile organic compounds).

Eagle Hill School installed 95 RxAir units —enough for every classroom, resident hall, fitness center, dining commons, and other social common areas. Each portable RXAir unit provides up to six complete air changes per hour (ACH) for an 800 square ft. room to minimize risk of infection from airborne diseases for the school’s staff and students from 31 states and 11 countries.

“Eagle Hill is the premier school in the world for students diagnosed with learning disabilities,” stated Dr. PJ McDonald, Eagle Hill Head of School. “All students, especially those with learning disabilities, need and deserve to be taught live and in-person as opposed to online. RxAir is a critical part of allowing that to happen. The difference between the education that Eagle Hill students are receiving right now and that provided to most of the high school students in America is dramatic, and, critically, it will have a lasting and compounding effect in their favor for years to come.”

Vystar is establishing an ambassador partnership with Eagle Hill School whereby Eagle Hill will serve as a showcase for peer schools to demonstrate how RxAir UV Light air purifiers can help improve air quality and reduce risk of infection from airborne pathogens, resulting in healthier students and teachers.

“Eagle Hill has invested extensive time and resources into ensuring the safety of its students and staff,” noted Steven Rotman, President and CEO of Vystar Corp. and a former Eagle Hill Board member and father of two children who attended the school. “We welcome Eagle Hill as our RxAir ambassador partner to show how to conduct in-person education successfully and safely. We are offering all schools and universities discounted pricing in an effort to help keep in-person education safer and healthier for students and staff.”

Eagle Hill’s teachers are thrilled to be teaching in-person.

“The fact that our school was willing to invest in UV air purifying technology to create a healthy and safe teaching and learning environment allows me to walk into my classroom each day with confidence and inspiration,” stated Eric Stone, Eagle Hill English teacher. “We are so fortunate to be teaching live and in-person during this pandemic.”

The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) on October 5, confirmed that COVID-19 can be transmitted via airborne means.7 Concurrently, a group of U.S. scientists more strongly warned in the medical journal Science , that aerosols lingering in the air could be a major source of COVID-19 transmission.8 Microscopic aerosolized viruses and bacteria expelled when people talk, breath, cough and sneeze can hang in the air like smoke for hours waiting to infect one who inhales them. Other airborne diseases include Influenza, pneumonia and other Coronaviruses that cause the common cold. Therefore, continual air disinfection is critical to reduce risk of infection.

RxAir’s ability to inactivate airborne pathogens helps create a healthier learning environment. The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) reports that poor indoor air quality “can reduce the productivity of teachers and staff due to discomfort, sickness or absenteeism.” 9

Devon Jurczyk, Eagle Hill Director of Facilities noted, “There is no question that masks, distancing, sanitizing, and Covid-19 testing are all critical elements of maintaining a safe environment, but from a physical plant perspective it all starts with the air we breathe. And, importantly, not only does the RxAir’s UV technology kill or inactivate bacteria and viruses more effectively than traditional purifying systems, their filter-less system makes it human-proof. There is no way we would have the manpower or the budget to change out filters as often as would be necessary to fight the virus and we’re happy there are no filters laden with trapped active pathogens to touch.”

Dr. Bryan Stone, MD, Internal Medicine and Nephrology, Chief of Medicine Emeritus for Desert Regional Medical Center , and a member of Vystar Corp.’s Board of Directors, concurred, “RxAir is not a substitute for other infection prevention measures, but instead is a valuable complement to infection prevention protocols. The main advantage of RxAir is that it continually swirls air past powerful germicidal UV-C lights for a high intensity dose that inactivates or kills more than 99.9% of viruses, bacteria, mold and fungi.”

COVID-19 has disrupted supply chains around the world. As a result, RxAir is currently beginning to fill its back orders for units. RxAir expects that orders placed now will to ship in approximately two weeks. Expedited shipping is available for bulk orders. To order, visit www.RxAir.com .

For information on how to become an RxAir/Rx3000 distributor and/or bulk pricing, contact

Lee Howley, lhowley@vytex.com

Sources:

Financial Disclosure: Dr. Bryan Stone is a shareholder of Vystar Corp.

# # #

EDITORS NOTE: Additional photos and video are available by contacting julie@accentuatepr.com

About Eagle Hill School

Eagle Hill School is the premier college preparatory boarding and day school for students in grades 8-12 with diverse learning profiles, such as ADHD and Dyslexia. What makes Eagle Hill School fundamentally different than other schools is our belief in learning diversity and our understanding that each student’s path to the future will be unique. Visit www.eaglehill.school



About Vystar Corporation:

Based in Worcester, Mass., Vystar® Corp. (OTCQB: VYST) is the majority owner of Rotmans Furniture and Carpet and environmentally friendly technologies and products to improve lives, such as RxAir ® UV light air purification products, Vytex ™ Natural Rubber Latex (NRL) and Fluid Energy Solutions. Vystar is the exclusive creator of Vytex, a multi-patented, all-natural, raw material that contains significantly reduced levels of the proteins found in natural rubber latex and can be used in over 40,000 products. Vytex NRL is a 100% renewable resource, environmentally safe, "green" and fully biodegradable. Vystar is working with manufacturers across a broad range of consumer and medical products bringing Vytex NRL to market in adhesives, gloves, balloons, condoms, other medical devices and natural rubber latex foam mattresses, toppers, and pillows. For more information, visit www.vytex.com .

