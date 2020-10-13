TORONTO, Oct. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WeedMD Inc. (TSX-V:WMD) (OTCQX:WDDMF) (FSE:4WE) (“WeedMD” or the “Company”), a federally-licensed producer and distributor of medical-grade cannabis is pleased to announce it has entered into a supply agreement with Pax Labs, Inc. ("PAX"), a leader in premium cannabis vaporizer technology, with award-winning devices for both oil concentrates and flower. WeedMD will become a brand partner and supplier for the PAX® ERA® Collection in Canada, which includes the closed-loop PAX® ERA® and ERA PRO™ devices.



WeedMD’s partnership with PAX will accelerate the growth of the Company's Cannabis 2.0 product strategy as it expands into new formats using its low-cost, quality-produced, strain-specific biomass. As the latest cultivator to launch PAX Era Pods in Canada, WeedMD will produce cannabis oil pods for the ‘pen-and-pod’ vaporizer devices at the Company’s state-of-the-art extraction hub in Aylmer, Ontario. WeedMD will sell Color Cannabis, and Starseed Medicinal-branded oil pods nationwide through supply arrangements with retailers, and its online medical store.

"As we continue to enhance and expand our new cannabis formats and brand reach for Color and Starseed, we’re proud to partner with PAX, and we are looking forward to adding its line up to our growing portfolio of 2.0 brands,” said Angelo Tsebelis, CEO of WeedMD. “PAX is widely known as a premier innovator in cannabis product vaporizers. With its award-winning brand appeal and consumer-favoured hardware offerings, PAX is perfectly suited to be paired with WeedMD’s quality-produced, terpene-rich cannabis concentrates.”

"PAX is thrilled to welcome WeedMD, a leader in the medical cannabis channel in Canada, to our Canadian Brand Partner family," said Tim Pellerin, General Manager, Canada & International at PAX Labs. "WeedMD has a record of delivering high-quality, novel products to patients and consumers in varied consumption methods. We look forward to growing together across all channels, rooted in our shared rigor in quality, innovation, and access to information, to bring these products to medical and adult-use consumers across the country."

PAX Era Pods, for use with PAX's high-tech oil vaporizers, are dependable, leak-resistant and designed to be clog-free. PAX is a market leader with over two million devices sold worldwide and an established reputation as the best-selling pen-and-pod system in the U.S.

Information about upcoming corporate events including earnings conference call details can be found here. Access WeedMD’s latest investor deck here.

About WeedMD Inc.

WeedMD Inc. is the publicly-traded parent company of WeedMD RX Inc. and Starseed Medicinal Inc., federally-licensed producers of cannabis products for both the medical and adult-use markets. The Company owns and operates a 158-acre state-of-the-art greenhouse, outdoor and processing facility located in Strathroy, Ontario as well as a fully-licensed 26,000 sq. ft. Aylmer, Ontario processing facility, specializing in cannabis extraction. With the addition of Starseed, a medical-centric operator based in Bowmanville, Ontario, WeedMD has expanded its multi-channeled distribution strategy. Starseed’s industry-first, exclusive partnership with LiUNA, the largest construction union in Canada, along with other employers and union groups complements WeedMD’s direct sales to medical patients. The Company maintains strategic relationships in the seniors’ market and supply agreements with Shoppers Drug Mart as well as seven provincial distribution agencies where adult-use brands Color Cannabis and Saturday are sold.

Follow WeedMD, Color Cannabis & Starseed:

LinkedIn: https://ca.linkedin.com/company/weedmd

Twitter: https://twitter.com/WeedMD

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/weedmd/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/callitcolor/

&

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/starseedca/

For further information, please contact:

For Investor Enquiries:

Valter Pinto

Managing Director

KCSA Strategic Communications

1-212-896-1254

weedmd@kcsa.com

For Media Enquiries:

Marianella delaBarrera

VP, Communications & Corporate Affairs

416-897-6644

marianella@weedmd.com

Forward Looking Information This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation which are based upon WeedMD's current internal expectations, estimates, projections, assumptions and beliefs and views of future events. Forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "expect", "likely", "may", "will", "should", "intend", "anticipate", "potential", "proposed", "estimate" and other similar words, including negative and grammatical variations thereof, or statements that certain events or conditions "may", "would" or "will" happen, or by discussions of strategy.

The forward-looking information in this news release is based upon the expectations, estimates, projections, assumptions and views of future events which management believes to be reasonable in the circumstances. Forward-looking information includes estimates, plans, expectations, opinions, forecasts, projections, targets, guidance or other statements that are not statements of fact. Forward-looking information in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to internal expectations, expectations with respect to actual production volumes, expectations for future growing capacity and the completion of any capital project or expansions. Forward-looking information necessarily involve known and unknown risks, including, without limitation, risks associated with general economic conditions; adverse industry events; loss of markets; future legislative and regulatory developments; inability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources, and/or inability to access sufficient capital on favourable terms; the cannabis industry in Canada generally; the ability of WeedMD to implement its business strategies; the COVID-19 pandemic; competition; crop failure; and other risks.

Any forward-looking information speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and, except as required by law, WeedMD does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for WeedMD to predict all such factors. When considering this forward-looking information, readers should keep in mind the risk factors and other cautionary statements in WeedMD's disclosure documents filed with the applicable Canadian securities regulatory authorities on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. The risk factors and other factors noted in the disclosure documents could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those described in any forward-looking information.

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f34b7ba7-a590-4ee4-b988-4a9084e01c15.