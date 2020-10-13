Dublin, Oct. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Automotive Body Control Module Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The automotive body control module market is poised to grow by $ 0.71 billion during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 1% during the forecast period. Our reports on automotive body control module market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by multiple scalable BCMs for different vehicle categories.



The automotive body control module market analysis includes the application segment and geographic landscape. This study identifies increasing demand for small and reliable BCMs as one of the prime reasons driving the automotive body control module market growth during the next few years. Also, the integration of new features in BCM and maturing autonomous vehicles concept will lead to sizable demand in the market.



This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.



The report covers the following areas:

Automotive body control module market sizing

Automotive body control module market forecast

Automotive body control module market industry analysis

This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading automotive body control module market vendors that include Aptiv Plc, Continental AG, DENSO Corp., Hella GmbH & Co. KGaA, Hitachi Ltd., Hyundai Mobis Co. Ltd., Infineon Technologies AG, Lear Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, and Texas Instruments Inc. Also, the automotive body control module market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



This market research report provides a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast an accurate market growth.



