PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Qlik® is bringing together thought leaders and customers from across the world to discuss the latest in data and analytics with the Data Revolution Virtual Summit. Taking place October 27-29 across Asia Pacific, EMEA, ANZ and the Americas, the Data Revolution Virtual Summit will showcase sessions from Qlik executives and featured speakers detailing how data and analytics trends, including the accelerated move to the cloud and SaaS, are reinforcing the importance of data for successful organizations navigating a world shaped by COVID-19. Attendees will also hear from dozens of leading companies across a range of industries showcasing how they are approaching data and analytics to drive true business value quickly and with compelling ROIs.



“Data and analytics is a crucial driver of creating business value and driving timely decision-making in a world defined by change,” said Robert Fleming, Qlik Senior Vice President of Global Field and Partner Marketing. “Qlik is enabling organizations to create value from all their data through our end-to-end data integration and analytics platform that drives Active Intelligence, where real-time, up-to-date data triggers immediate action to accelerate business value across the entire data and analytics supply chain. We’re excited to facilitate the sharing of ideas and showcase best practices from our customers through the Data Revolution Virtual Summit.”

Leading organizations are investing in data and analytics to more easily discover and leverage key insights to enable strategic action across their entire organization, especially in a market impacted by COVID-19. Data Revolution Virtual Summit attendees will hear from industry leaders, data innovators and Qlik executives as they explore the new data imperative from many angles. Presenters will discuss the latest trends, innovations and strategies for accelerating business value with data, including:

Key data and analytics trends in today’s new normal

The acceleration of digital shifts, including COVID’s impact

New ways data and analytics are driving value in the current environment

How companies are achieving greater/faster ROI from data

Active Intelligence – what it looks like and how to get there with Qlik



The Data Revolution Virtual Summit is free and can be attended live in major regions across the globe from any device during the following days and times: Asia Pacific – October 27 (10:00 AM IST/12:30 PM SGT), Europe, Middle East and Africa – October 28 (9:00 AM BST/10:00 AM CEST), Americas – October 29 (10:30 AM EDT/7:30 AM PDT), ANZ – October 29 (10:00 AM AEDT/12:00 PM NZST). Attendees can find the full agenda and register here.

About Qlik

Qlik’s vision is a data-literate world, where everyone can use data and analytics to improve decision-making and solve their most challenging problems. Qlik provides an end-to-end, real-time data integration and analytics cloud platform to close the gaps between data, insights and action. By transforming data into active intelligence, businesses can drive better decisions, improve revenue and profitability, and optimize customer relationships. Qlik does business in more than 100 countries and serves over 50,000 customers around the world.

