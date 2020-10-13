SAN DIEGO, Oct. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- October 13, 2020 – Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ: GNSS), the global leader in critical communications systems and solutions, today announced record fiscal year U.S. law enforcement sales of $1.3 million, up 30% over fiscal year 2019. This is the Company's second consecutive fiscal year of record domestic law enforcement sales.



“More and more agencies are realizing LRAD's versatility for multiple public safety applications,” said Richard S. Danforth, Chief Executive Officer of Genasys Inc. “By clearly communicating alerts, warnings and instructions, LRAD is helping resolve uncertain situations and enhancing safety for both the public and law enforcement.”

LRAD's unmatched ability to deliver critical communications from greater standoff distances helps promote safer interactions between law enforcement and the public. Agencies and departments in more than 450 U.S. cities use LRAD systems for several essential communication, public safety and peacekeeping applications, including:

• Crowd Communications

• SWAT Operations

• Barricaded Subjects and Hostage Negotiations

• Serving High Risk Warrants

• Active Shooter Situations

• Unlawful Assembly Declarations

• Emergency Warnings

• Shelter-in-Place/Safe-to-Return Notifications

• Search & Rescue Operations

• Vehicle, Helicopter and Boat Mounted Communications



“LRAD's industry-leading voice intelligibility, range and reliability are vastly superior to the limited broadcast distance and poor vocal quality of bullhorns and vehicle PA systems,” continued Mr. Danforth. “LRAD is Law Enforcement’s communication system of choice for performing everyday duties, resolving crisis situations and saving lives.”

Genasys’ LRAD systems add new dimensions to public safety notification systems that include industry-leading voice clarity and intelligibility, 30° – 360° area coverage from near range to 2,000 meters, and the ability to communicate effectively into vehicles and buildings.

About Genasys Inc.

Genasys™ is a global provider of critical communications solutions to help keep people safe. Genasys systems are in service in 72 countries around the world in diverse applications, including public safety, national emergency warning systems, mass notification, defense, law enforcement, critical infrastructure protection and many more. For more information, visit genasys.com .

