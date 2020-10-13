NEW YORK, Oct. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CGS, a global provider of business applications, enterprise learning and outsourcing services, today announced that Privé Revaux, the affordable, celebrity eyewear brand, selected BlueCherry® Suite of cloud-based solutions, including Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) solution. The BlueCherry suite provides end-to-end capabilities for fashion and consumer lifestyle brands.



Privé Revaux was founded by Jamie Foxx, Ashley Benson and Hailee Steinfeld, along with serial entrepreneur David Schottenstein and Creative Directors Rob Zangardi and Mariel Haenn, with the mission to bring an unprecedented value to customers through high-quality, fashionable eyewear at an attainable price. Headquartered in Miami, Florida, Privé Revaux reviewed several supply chain management providers to support the company’s global growth across its B2C business. The company distributes through a broad set of channels and retail partners, both online and offline.

With extensive expertise and resources in the fashion and consumer lifestyle brands market, the BlueCherry ERP solution along with our eCommerce API connectors to online marketplaces will support Privé Revaux’s current and future business. BlueCherry will help the company optimize operational efficiencies, automate processes, provide real-time visibility, inventory management and data integrity via a central platform.

“Privé Revaux Eyewear has been growing steadily, even in this tenuous market, and needed a robust technology partner to help us gain visibility into the supply chain and help further manage our inventory,” said David Wasilewski, COO, Privé Revaux. “Having worked with BlueCherry solutions prior, knowing the depth of the software, it has the out-of-the-box functionality that we need. The CGS team has the industry knowledge and expertise to back it up, offering a true, committed long-term partnership.”

“The company's eCommerce-first strategy is ideal in this marketplace and our 35 years of experience in the fashion and consumer brands market offers Privé Revaux the right solutions to efficiently and effectively run business operations,” said Paul Magel, president, Business Applications and Technology Outsourcing division, CGS. “We are excited to welcome Privé Revaux to our thriving BlueCherry community of fashion and apparel customers and look forward to building a long-lasting relationship with the team.”

The CGS BlueCherry® Enterprise Suite provides clients with comprehensive digital supply chain management solutions, available both in the cloud and on-premises, to drive their fundamental business processes. With a focus on the needs of high-growth organizations operating in consumer lifestyle products, retail and apparel, BlueCherry is a unified platform that provides supply chain visibility with the latest digital technologies. The BlueCherry Suite addresses the needs of the end-to-end supply chain, from planning and product development to manufacturing and sales.

About Privé Revaux Eyewear

Privé Revaux was founded by Hollywood heavy hitters Jamie Foxx, Ashley Benson and Hailee Steinfeld, along with serial entrepreneur David Schottenstein, and Creative Directors Rob Zangardi and Mariel Haenn with the mission to disrupt the eyewear market as a purveyor of quality goods at a great value. Built on a shared passion for style and quality with the belief that designer eyewear shouldn’t be a luxury reserved for a select few, the brand is continually on the forefront of design, innovation and craftsmanship. Privé Revaux has expanded its product offering in a short time from traditional sunglasses into high-quality, fun and fashion-forward reading glasses, anti-blue light glasses, accessories, multiple celebrity designed capsule collections and prescription eyewear. In February 2020, Safilo Group, a worldwide leader in the design, manufacturing and distribution of eyewear acquired the majority stake equity in the brand. Learn more at priverevaux.com .

About CGS

For 35 years, CGS has enabled global enterprises, regional companies and government agencies to drive breakthrough performance through business applications, enterprise learning and outsourcing services. CGS is wholly focused on creating comprehensive solutions that meet clients' complex, multi-dimensional needs and support clients' most fundamental business activities. Headquartered in New York City, CGS has offices across North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East and Asia. For more information, please visit www.cgsinc.com and follow us on Twitter at @CGSinc and @BlueCherryCGS and on LinkedIn .

Media Contact:

Susan Sweeney, CGS

newsroom@cgsinc.com