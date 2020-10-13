Dublin, Oct. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ResearchAndMarkets.com published a new article on the cruise industry "No Smooth Sailing as CDC Extends Ban on Cruises From US Ports"

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has extended a ban on cruises from US ports until Oct 31 citing outbreaks of COVID-19 on cruise ships overseas despite health and safety protocols adopted by operators. Cruises first resumed in Europe over the summer however outbreaks forced some cruise lines to cancel sailings until next year. Since then other lines have resumed limited cruises using health and safety protocols that require all passengers and crew to be tested before embarking. Cruise line operators intend to adopt similar protocols when sailings can safely resume in the US.



The cruise ship construction industry is seeing some signs of recovery as Fincantieri and Meyer Werft became the first yards to deliver large cruise ships since March. The Enchanted Princess built by Fincantieri for Princess Cruises is expected to arrive by December in time for planned winter cruises from Florida to the Caribbean. Meanwhile, Meyer Werft delivered its first cruise ship of 2020, the Spirit of Adventure to the British firm Saga. However, the company expects its maiden voyage will be delayed until February 2021 due to travel restrictions.



