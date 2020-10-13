Dublin, Oct. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Instant Adhesive Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The future of the instant adhesive market looks promising with opportunities in the industrial, woodworking, transportation, consumer, medical, and electronics industries. The global instant adhesive market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 9% from 2019 to 2024. The major drivers for this market are growing demand from end use industries due to its properties such as fast curing and excellent bonding strength and increasing demand in the electronics industry.
The study includes the instant adhesive market size and forecast for the global instant adhesive market through 2024, segmented by curing process, chemistry, end use industry, and region.
By Curing Process: [$M shipment analysis for 2013-2024]:
By Chemistry: [$M shipment analysis for 2013-2024]:
By End Use Industry [$M shipment analysis for 2013-2024]:
Some of the instant adhesive companies profiled in this report include Henkel AG & Company, H.B. Fuller, 3M Company, Sika AG, Toagosei Co., Ltd., Illinois Tool Works Incorporation (ITW), Bostik SA, Huntsman Corporation, Pidilite Industries Limited, and Permabond LLC.
Some of the features of Global Instant Adhesive Market 2019-2024: Trends, Forecast, and Opportunity Analysis include:
This report answers the following 11 key questions:
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Industry Background and Classifications
2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classification
2.2: Supply Chain
2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges
3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2013 to 2024
3.1: Macroeconomic Trends and Forecast
3.2: Global Instant Adhesive Market: Trends and Forecast
3.3: Global Instant Adhesive Market by Curing Process:
3.3.1: Conventional
3.3.2: Light-Cured
3.4: Global Instant Adhesive Market by Chemistry:
3.4.1: Cyanoacrylate
3.4.2: Epoxy-based
3.5: Global Instant Adhesive Market by End Use Industry:
3.5.1: Industrial
3.5.2: Woodworking
3.5.3: Transportation
3.5.4: Consumer
3.5.5: Medical
3.5.6: Electronics
3.5.7: Others
4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region
4.1: Global Instant Adhesive Market by Region
4.2: North American Instant Adhesive Market
4.2.1: Market by Curing Process: Conventional and Light-Cured
4.2.2: Market by Chemistry: Cyanoacrylate and Epoxy-based
4.2.3: Market by End Use Industry: Industrial, Woodworking, Transportation, Consumer, Medical,Electronics,and Others
4.2.4: Market by Country: US, Canada, and Mexico
4.3: European Instant Adhesive Market
4.3.1: Market by Curing Process: Conventional and Light-Cured
4.3.2: Market by Chemistry: Cyanoacrylate and Epoxy-based
4.3.3: Market by End Use Industry: Industrial, Woodworking, Transportation, Consumer, Medical, Electronics, and Others
4.3.4: Market by Country: Germany, France, U.K., Spain, and Russia
4.4: APAC Instant Adhesive Market
4.4.1: Market by Curing Process: Conventional and Light-Cured
4.4.2: Market by Chemistry: Cyanoacrylate and Epoxy-based
4.4.3: Market by End Use Industry: Industrial, Woodworking, Transportation, Consumer, Medical, Electronics, and Others
4.4.4: Market by Country: China, India, Japan, South Korea, and Thailand
4.5: ROW Instant Adhesive Market
4.5.1: Market by Curing Process: Conventional and Light-Cured
4.5.2: Market by Chemistry: Cyanoacrylate and Epoxy-based
4.5.3: Market by End Use Industry: Industrial, Woodworking, Transportation, Consumer, Medical, Electronics, and Others
5. Competitor Analysis
5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis
5.2: Market Share Analysis
5.3: Operational Integration
5.4: Geographical Reach
5.5: Porter's Five Forces Analysis
6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis
6.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis
6.1.1: Growth Opportunities for Global Instant Adhesive Market by Curing Process
6.1.2: Growth Opportunities for Global Instant Adhesive Market by Chemistry
6.1.3: Growth Opportunities for Global Instant Adhesive Market by End Use Industry
6.1.4: Growth Opportunities for Global Instant Adhesive Market by Region
6.2: Emerging Trends in Global Instant Adhesive Market
6.3: Strategic Analysis
6.3.1: New Product Development
6.3.2: Capacity Expansion of Global Instant Adhesive Market
6.3.3: Mergers, Acquisitions and Joint Ventures in the Global Market
7. Company Profiles of Leading Players
7.1: Henkel AG & Company
7.2: H.B. Fuller
7.3: 3M Company
7.4: Sika AG
7.5: Toagosei Co., Ltd.
7.6: Illinois Tool Works Incorporation (ITW)
7.7: Bostik SA
7.8: Huntsman Corporation
7.9: Pidilite Industries Limited
7.10: Permabond LLC.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
