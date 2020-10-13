Dublin, Oct. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Instant Adhesive Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The future of the instant adhesive market looks promising with opportunities in the industrial, woodworking, transportation, consumer, medical, and electronics industries. The global instant adhesive market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 9% from 2019 to 2024. The major drivers for this market are growing demand from end use industries due to its properties such as fast curing and excellent bonding strength and increasing demand in the electronics industry.



A more than 150-page report is developed to help in your business decisions. To learn the scope of, benefits, companies researched and other details of the instant adhesive market report then read this report.



The study includes the instant adhesive market size and forecast for the global instant adhesive market through 2024, segmented by curing process, chemistry, end use industry, and region.



By Curing Process: [$M shipment analysis for 2013-2024]:

Conventional

Light-cured

By Chemistry: [$M shipment analysis for 2013-2024]:

Cyanoacrylate

Epoxy-based

By End Use Industry [$M shipment analysis for 2013-2024]:

Industrial

Woodworking

Transportation

Consumer

Medical

Electronics

Some of the instant adhesive companies profiled in this report include Henkel AG & Company, H.B. Fuller, 3M Company, Sika AG, Toagosei Co., Ltd., Illinois Tool Works Incorporation (ITW), Bostik SA, Huntsman Corporation, Pidilite Industries Limited, and Permabond LLC.



Some of the features of Global Instant Adhesive Market 2019-2024: Trends, Forecast, and Opportunity Analysis include:

Market size estimates: Global instant adhesive market size estimation in terms of value ($M) shipment.

Global instant adhesive market size estimation in terms of value ($M) shipment. Trend and forecast analysis: Market trend (2013-2018) and forecast (2019-2024) by application

Market trend (2013-2018) and forecast (2019-2024) by application Segmentation analysis: Global market size by curing process, chemistry, end use industry, and region

Global market size by curing process, chemistry, end use industry, and region Regional analysis: Global instant adhesive market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World

Global instant adhesive market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World Growth opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different applications and regions for instant adhesive in the global instant adhesive market.

Analysis on growth opportunities in different applications and regions for instant adhesive in the global instant adhesive market. Strategic analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for, instant adhesive in the global instant adhesive market.

This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for, instant adhesive in the global instant adhesive market. Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry By Porter's Five Forces model.

This report answers the following 11 key questions:



What are some of the most promising potential, high growth opportunities for the global instant adhesive market by curing process (conventional and light-cured), chemistry (cyanoacrylate and epoxy-based), end use industry( industrial, wood working, transportation, consumer, medical, electronics and others.), and region (North America, Europe, APAC, and Rest of the World)? Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why? Which regions will grow at a faster pace and why? What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the instant adhesive market? What are the business risks and threats to the instant adhesive market? What are the emerging trends in this instant adhesive market and the reasons behind them? What are some changing demands of customers in the instant adhesive market? What are the new developments in the instant adhesive market? Which companies are leading these developments? Who are the major players in this instant adhesive market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth? What are some of the competitive products and processes in this area, and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via material or product substitution? What M & A activities have taken place in the last 5 years in the instant adhesive market?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Industry Background and Classifications

2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classification

2.2: Supply Chain

2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges



3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2013 to 2024

3.1: Macroeconomic Trends and Forecast

3.2: Global Instant Adhesive Market: Trends and Forecast

3.3: Global Instant Adhesive Market by Curing Process:

3.3.1: Conventional

3.3.2: Light-Cured

3.4: Global Instant Adhesive Market by Chemistry:

3.4.1: Cyanoacrylate

3.4.2: Epoxy-based

3.5: Global Instant Adhesive Market by End Use Industry:

3.5.1: Industrial

3.5.2: Woodworking

3.5.3: Transportation

3.5.4: Consumer

3.5.5: Medical

3.5.6: Electronics

3.5.7: Others



4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region

4.1: Global Instant Adhesive Market by Region

4.2: North American Instant Adhesive Market

4.2.1: Market by Curing Process: Conventional and Light-Cured

4.2.2: Market by Chemistry: Cyanoacrylate and Epoxy-based

4.2.3: Market by End Use Industry: Industrial, Woodworking, Transportation, Consumer, Medical,Electronics,and Others

4.2.4: Market by Country: US, Canada, and Mexico

4.3: European Instant Adhesive Market

4.3.1: Market by Curing Process: Conventional and Light-Cured

4.3.2: Market by Chemistry: Cyanoacrylate and Epoxy-based

4.3.3: Market by End Use Industry: Industrial, Woodworking, Transportation, Consumer, Medical, Electronics, and Others

4.3.4: Market by Country: Germany, France, U.K., Spain, and Russia

4.4: APAC Instant Adhesive Market

4.4.1: Market by Curing Process: Conventional and Light-Cured

4.4.2: Market by Chemistry: Cyanoacrylate and Epoxy-based

4.4.3: Market by End Use Industry: Industrial, Woodworking, Transportation, Consumer, Medical, Electronics, and Others

4.4.4: Market by Country: China, India, Japan, South Korea, and Thailand

4.5: ROW Instant Adhesive Market

4.5.1: Market by Curing Process: Conventional and Light-Cured

4.5.2: Market by Chemistry: Cyanoacrylate and Epoxy-based

4.5.3: Market by End Use Industry: Industrial, Woodworking, Transportation, Consumer, Medical, Electronics, and Others



5. Competitor Analysis

5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis

5.2: Market Share Analysis

5.3: Operational Integration

5.4: Geographical Reach

5.5: Porter's Five Forces Analysis



6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

6.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis

6.1.1: Growth Opportunities for Global Instant Adhesive Market by Curing Process

6.1.2: Growth Opportunities for Global Instant Adhesive Market by Chemistry

6.1.3: Growth Opportunities for Global Instant Adhesive Market by End Use Industry

6.1.4: Growth Opportunities for Global Instant Adhesive Market by Region

6.2: Emerging Trends in Global Instant Adhesive Market

6.3: Strategic Analysis

6.3.1: New Product Development

6.3.2: Capacity Expansion of Global Instant Adhesive Market

6.3.3: Mergers, Acquisitions and Joint Ventures in the Global Market



7. Company Profiles of Leading Players

7.1: Henkel AG & Company

7.2: H.B. Fuller

7.3: 3M Company

7.4: Sika AG

7.5: Toagosei Co., Ltd.

7.6: Illinois Tool Works Incorporation (ITW)

7.7: Bostik SA

7.8: Huntsman Corporation

7.9: Pidilite Industries Limited

7.10: Permabond LLC.



