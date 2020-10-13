FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Oct. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Motus GI Holdings, Inc., (NASDAQ: MOTS) ("Motus GI" or the "Company"), a medical technology company providing endoscopy solutions that improve clinical outcomes and enhance the cost-efficiency associated with the diagnosis and management of gastrointestinal conditions, announced today that it will host a key opinion leader (KOL) call on improving inpatient endoscopy outcomes with the Pure-Vu® system on Friday, October 16, 2020.



The webinar will feature a presentation by KOL Seth Gross, MD, NYU Langone, who will discuss:

The unmet needs and challenges associated inpatient colonoscopy

The benefits to patients in reducing time in the hospital, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic

Mitigating increasing costs to hospitals due to delayed / incomplete procedures



Dr. Gross will be available to answer questions following the formal presentation.

Motus GI's management team will also provide an update on the Pure-Vu® System, a U.S. FDA cleared medical device indicated to help facilitate the cleaning of a poorly prepared colon during the colonoscopy procedure. The device integrates with standard and slim colonoscopes to enable safe and rapid cleansing during the procedure while preserving established procedural workflow and techniques. Within the last year, the Company initiated its commercial launch of the Pure-Vu System in the U.S. with an initial focus on inpatient colonoscopy. The system is currently in more than 20 major U.S. hospitals, including NYU Langone Medical Center, Cleveland Clinic, UC-Irvine Health, UCLA Health, University of Texas, Memorial Hermann and Geisinger Medical Center.

To register for the call, please click here.

Seth Gross, MD is Associate Professor of Medicine at the NYU Grossman School of Medicine and Clinical Chief of the Division of Gastroenterology & Hepatology at NYU Langone Health. As a gastroenterologist, Dr. Gross specializes in advanced endoscopic procedures. His clinical practice is focused on the prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of gastrointestinal pre-cancerous conditions and cancers, such as esophageal cancer, colorectal cancer, and pancreatic cancer. Dr. Gross’ research interests lie in the area of gastrointestinal malignancies as well as quality and innovation in endoscopy.

Dr. Gross oversees the clinical programming and quality initiatives for the Division of Gastroenterology & Hepatology at NYU Langone Health. He is a member of U.S. Multi-Society Task Force on Colorectal Cancer He is Chair of International Affairs Committee for the American College of Gastroenterology (ACG), reimbursement advisor to the American Medical Association for the ASGE, and an associate editor for the journal Gastrointestinal Endoscopy.

About Motus GI

Motus GI Holdings, Inc. is a medical technology company, with subsidiaries in the U.S. and Israel, providing endoscopy solutions that improve clinical outcomes and enhance the cost-efficiency associated with the diagnosis and management of gastrointestinal conditions.

For more information, visit www.motusgi.com and connect with the Company on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.