Global Digital Commerce Platform Market to Reach $18.8 Billion by 2027



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Digital Commerce Platform estimated at US$7.4 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$18.8 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 14.2% over the analysis period 2020-2027.



Business-to-Consumer (B2C), one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 14.1% CAGR and reach US$12.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Business-to-Business (B2B) segment is readjusted to a revised 15.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U. S. Market is Estimated at $2.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 13.7% CAGR



The Digital Commerce Platform market in the U. S. is estimated at US$2.2 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$3.3 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 13.7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 12.5% and 12.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 10.4% CAGR.



Other Business Models Segment to Record 11.8% CAGR



In the global Other Business Models segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 11.7% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$665.8 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.4 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$2.2 Billion by the year 2027.



The report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others:

Apttus Corporation

Demandware Inc.

Digital River, Inc.

Elastic Path Software, Inc.

IBM Corporation

Magento Inc.

Oracle NetSuite

Salesforce. com, Inc.

Key Topics Covered:



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

E-Commerce: A Prelude

Digital Commerce Platform: A Prelude

Global Competitor Market Shares

Digital Commerce Platform Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Digital Commerce Market Trends

Digital Commerce Challenges

Digital Commerce Market Statistics

Regional Market Share

US Market Share and Analysis

World Market Share and Analysis

Regional E-Commerce Software Platforms Market Share

Ecommerce Platforms Market Analysis

Top E-Commerce Platforms

E-Commerce Trends

E-Commerce Challenges

Ecommerce Statistics

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



Market Facts & Figures

Digital Commerce Platform Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Current & Future Analysis for Digital Commerce Platform by Business Model - Business-to-Business (B2B), Business-to-Consumer (B2C) and Other Business Models - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

7-Year Perspective for Digital Commerce Platform by Business Model - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Business-to-Business (B2B), Business-to-Consumer (B2C) and Other Business Models for the Years 2020 & 2027

Current & Future Analysis for Digital Commerce Platform by End-Use - BFSI, Retail, IT & Telecommunication, Airline & Travel and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

7-Year Perspective for Digital Commerce Platform by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for BFSI, Retail, IT & Telecommunication, Airline & Travel and Other End-Uses for the Years 2020 & 2027

IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 43

