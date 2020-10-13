Dublin, Oct. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Green and Bio Polyol Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The future of the green and bio polyols market looks promising with opportunities in the furniture and bedding, construction/insulation, automotive, packaging, and carpet backing industries. The green and bio polyols market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 10% from 2019 to 2024. The major growth drivers for this market are rising demand for eco-friendly raw materials and increasing demand from various end use industries such as furniture, construction and transportation.
The study includes the green and bio polyols market size and forecast for the green and bio polyols market through 2024, segmented by material type, application, end use industry, and region.
By Material Type [$M shipment analysis for 2013-2024]:
By Application [$M shipment analysis for 2013-2024]:
By End Use Industry [$M shipment analysis for 2013-2024]:
By Region [$M shipment analysis for 2013-2024]:
Some of the green and bio polyols companies profiled in this report include Cargill Inc., The DOW Chemical Company, BASF SE, Bayer AG, Stepan Company, Biobased Technologies LLC, Emery Oleochemicals, Jayant Agro Organics Pvt. Ltd., Bio-Chem Technology Group, and E.I. Du Pont De Nemours & Co., and others
Some of the features of 'Green and Bio Polyols Market 2019-2024: Trends, Forecast, and Opportunity Analysis' include
This report answers the following 11 key questions:
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Industry Background and Classifications
2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classification
2.2: Supply Chain
2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges
3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2013 to 2024
3.1: Macroeconomic Trends and Forecast
3.2: Global Green and Bio Polyols Market: Trends and Forecast
3.3: Global Green and Bio Polyols Market by Material Type:
3.3.1: Polyether Polyols
3.3.2: Polyester Polyols
3.4: Global Green and Bio Polyols Market by Application:
3.4.1: Polyurethane Rigid Foam
3.4.2: Polyurethane Flexible Foam
3.4.3: Coating
3.4.4: Adhesive
3.4.5: Sealants
3.4.6: Others
3.5: Global Green and Bio Polyols Market by End Use Industry:
3.5.1: Furniture and Bedding
3.5.2: Construction/Insulation
3.5.3: Automotive
3.5.4: Packaging
3.5.5: Carpet
3.5.6: Others
4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region
4.1: Global Green and Bio Polyols Market by Region
4.2: North American Green and Bio Polyols Market
4.2.1: Market by Material Type: Polyether Polyols and Polyester Polyols
4.2.2: Market by Application: Polyurethane Rigid Foam, Polyurethane Flexible Foam, Coating, Adhesive, Sealants, and Others
4.2.3: Market by End Use Industry: Furniture and Bedding, Construction/Insulation, Automotive, Packaging, Carpet Backing, and Others(Engineered Components, Industrial, Sports, and Textiles & Clothing)
4.2.4: Market by Country: US, Canada, and Mexico
4.3: European Green and Bio Polyols Market
4.3.1: Market by Material Type: Polyether Polyols and Polyester Polyols
4.3.2: Market by Application: Polyurethane Rigid Foam, Polyurethane Flexible Foam, Coating, Adhesive, Sealants, and Others
4.3.3: Market by End Use Industry: Furniture and Bedding, Construction/Insulation, Automotive, Packaging, Carpet Backing, and Others(Engineered Components, Industrial, Sports, and Textiles & Clothing)
4.3.4: Market by Country: Germany, France, U.K., Spain, and Russia
4.4: APAC Green and Bio Polyols Market
4.4.1: Market by Material Type: Polyether Polyols and Polyester Polyols
4.4.2: Market by Application: Polyurethane Rigid Foam, Polyurethane Flexible Foam, Coating, Adhesive, Sealants, and Others
4.4.3: Market by End Use Industry: Furniture and Bedding, Construction/Insulation, Automotive, Packaging, Carpet Backing, and Others(Engineered Components, Industrial, Sports, and Textiles & Clothing)
4.4.4: Market by Country: China, India, Japan, South Korea and Thailand
4.5: ROW Green and Bio Polyols Market
4.5.1: Market by Material Type: Polyether Polyols and Polyester Polyols
4.5.2: Market by Application: Polyurethane Rigid Foam, Polyurethane Flexible Foam, Coating, Adhesive, Sealants, and Others
4.5.3: Market by End Use Industry: Furniture and Bedding, Construction/Insulation, Automotive, Packaging, Carpet Backing, and Others(Engineered Components, Industrial, Sports, and Textiles & Clothing)
5. Competitor Analysis
5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis
5.2: Market Share Analysis
5.3: Operational Integration
5.4: Geographical Reach
5.5: Porter's Five Forces Analysis
6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis
6.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis
6.1.1: Growth Opportunities for Global Green and Bio Polyols Market by Material Type
6.1.2: Growth Opportunities for Global Green and Bio Polyols Market by Application
6.1.3: Growth Opportunities for Global Green and Bio Polyols Market by End Use Industry
6.1.4: Growth Opportunities for Global Green and Bio Polyols Market by Region
6.2: Emerging Trends in Global Green and Bio Polyols Market
6.3: Strategic Analysis
6.3.1: New Product Development
6.3.2: Capacity Expansion of Global Green and Bio Polyols Market
6.3.3: Mergers, Acquisitions and Joint Ventures in the Global Market
6.3.4: Certification and Licensing
7. Company Profiles of Leading Players
7.1: Cargill Inc.
7.2: The DOW Chemical Company
7.3: BASF SE
7.4: Bayer AG
7.5: Stepan Company
7.6: Biobased Technologies LLC
7.7: Emery Oleochemicals
7.8: Jayant Agro Organics Pvt. Ltd.
7.9: Global Bio-Chem Technology Group
7.10: E.I. Du Pont De Nemours & Co.
