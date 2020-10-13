Dublin, Oct. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Green and Bio Polyol Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The future of the green and bio polyols market looks promising with opportunities in the furniture and bedding, construction/insulation, automotive, packaging, and carpet backing industries. The green and bio polyols market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 10% from 2019 to 2024. The major growth drivers for this market are rising demand for eco-friendly raw materials and increasing demand from various end use industries such as furniture, construction and transportation.



A more than 150 page report is developed to help in your business decisions. To learn the scope of, benefits, companies researched and other details of the green and bio polyols market, then read this report.



The study includes the green and bio polyols market size and forecast for the green and bio polyols market through 2024, segmented by material type, application, end use industry, and region.



By Material Type [$M shipment analysis for 2013-2024]:

Polyether Polyols

Polyester Polyols

By Application [$M shipment analysis for 2013-2024]:

Polyurethane Rigid Foam

Polyurethane Flexible Foam

Coating

Adhesive

Sealants

Others

By End Use Industry [$M shipment analysis for 2013-2024]:

Furniture and Bedding

Construction/Insulation

Automotive

Packaging

Carpet

Others

By Region [$M shipment analysis for 2013-2024]:

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

Spain

France

United Kingdom

Russia

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Thailand

The Rest of the World

Some of the green and bio polyols companies profiled in this report include Cargill Inc., The DOW Chemical Company, BASF SE, Bayer AG, Stepan Company, Biobased Technologies LLC, Emery Oleochemicals, Jayant Agro Organics Pvt. Ltd., Bio-Chem Technology Group, and E.I. Du Pont De Nemours & Co., and others



Some of the features of 'Green and Bio Polyols Market 2019-2024: Trends, Forecast, and Opportunity Analysis' include

Market size estimates: Green and bio polyols market size estimation in terms of value ($M) shipment.

Trend and forecast analysis: Market trend (2013-2018) and forecast (2019-2024) by application, and end use industry

Segmentation analysis: Market size by material type, application, end use industry, and region

Regional analysis: Green and bio polyols market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World

Growth opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different applications and regions for green and bio polyols in the green and bio polyols market.

Strategic analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for, green and bio polyols in the green and bio polyols market.

Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

This report answers the following 11 key questions:



What are some of the most promising potential, high growth opportunities for the green and bio polyol market by material type (polyether polyols and polyester polyols), application (polyurethane rigid foam, polyurethane flexible foam, coating, adhesive, sealants, and others), end use industry (furniture & bedding, construction/insulation, automotive, packaging, carpet, and others), and region (North America, Europe, APAC, and Rest of the World)? Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why? Which regions will grow at a faster pace and why? What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the green and bio polyols market? What are the business risks and threats to the green and bio polyols market? What are emerging trends in this green and bio polyols market and the reasons behind them? What are some changing demands of customers in the green and bio polyols market? What are the new developments in the green and bio polyols market? Which companies are leading these developments? Who are the major players in this green and bio polyols market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth? What are some of the competitive products and processes in this green and bio polyols area and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via material or product substitution? What M & A activities have taken place in the last 5 years in this, green and bio polyols market?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



5. Competitor Analysis

5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis

5.2: Market Share Analysis

5.3: Operational Integration

5.4: Geographical Reach

5.5: Porter's Five Forces Analysis



6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

6.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis

6.1.1: Growth Opportunities for Global Green and Bio Polyols Market by Material Type

6.1.2: Growth Opportunities for Global Green and Bio Polyols Market by Application

6.1.3: Growth Opportunities for Global Green and Bio Polyols Market by End Use Industry

6.1.4: Growth Opportunities for Global Green and Bio Polyols Market by Region

6.2: Emerging Trends in Global Green and Bio Polyols Market

6.3: Strategic Analysis

6.3.1: New Product Development

6.3.2: Capacity Expansion of Global Green and Bio Polyols Market

6.3.3: Mergers, Acquisitions and Joint Ventures in the Global Market

6.3.4: Certification and Licensing



