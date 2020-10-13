Takes home accolade at ETF Express U.S. Awards 2020

NEW YORK, Oct. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GraniteShares , a disruptive exchange-traded fund (ETF) company, was recognized as the Best Commodity ETF Issuer (USD100m+) at the ETF Express U.S. Awards 2020 .

The awards acknowledge superiority among ETF issuers across a range of asset classes and serve as a mark of achievement from industry peers amid heightened market volatility. GraniteShares was included on a pre-selected shortlist based on data provided by Bloomberg and narrowed down as the winner following an exhaustive online poll of the entire ETF Express readership.

“This recognition from ETF Express is a true indication of our efforts to provide investors simple, cost-effective and superior access to commodities,” said Will Rhind, Founder and CEO of GraniteShares. “With uncertainty permeating the market, our commodity-based products are particularly relevant as investors seek alternative exposures to generate potential returns and provide diversification.”

GraniteShares offers a suite of disruptive commodity-focused funds, including one of the lowest-cost and fastest-growing physical gold ETFs ( BAR ), a broad-based commodity ETF ( COMB ) and the lowest-cost physical platinum ETF ( PLTM ).*

The firm also offers a smart beta equity ETF ( XOUT ), which seeks to eliminate companies vulnerable to technological disruption, as well as a high alternative income-focused fund that invests in pass-through securities ( HIPS ).

Additionally, GraniteShares’ U.K. platform offers more than 40 3x leveraged single-stock exchange-traded products (ETPs), long and short, an exciting new category for the ETF industry. This offering now includes the only 3x leveraged Tesla products in the world, the GraniteShares 3x Long Tesla Daily ETP (3LTS) and the GraniteShares 3x Short Tesla Daily ETP (3STS). This platform has witnessed 1,500% growth in 2020 as the self-investing movement seeks out personalized financial solutions.

About GraniteShares

Headquartered in New York City, GraniteShares is an independent and fully funded exchange-traded fund (ETF) company that seeks to launch disruptive ETFs. GraniteShares' focus is on products that bring the excitement back to investing, using new ideas, innovative structures and low cost. Will Rhind, Founder and CEO, is an established ETF entrepreneur with more than 20 years of experience in the industry.

