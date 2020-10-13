ATLANTA, Oct. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paya , a leading provider of integrated payment and commerce solutions, has partnered with UtilityBilling.com, a market-leading and rapidly-expanding subscription billing and payment platform that supplies an end-to-end solution to hundreds of utility companies. UtilityBilling.com has incorporated Paya’s payments technology directly into its cloud-based billing platform, offering the utility companies it serves and their customers a more efficient and seamless way to make, process, and manage payments.

Through its partnership with Paya, UtilityBilling.com combines Paya’s payment technology into its existing suite of services that it provides to its utility company customers. This integration allows UtilityBilling.com’s partners to streamline the payment collection cycle and reduce friction for their customers as they pay their bills online.

“Paya’s partnership with UtilityBilling.com reinforces Paya’s core strengths in the utilities space,” said Mark Engels, Paya’s Chief Revenue Officer. “By integrating Paya’s payments technology directly into the software suite used by utility companies, providers are able to increase cash flow and operational efficiency, as well as offer enhanced flexibility and ease to customers as they pay their bills.”

“Our collaboration with Paya opens up a better way for utility companies to manage their receivables, increasing efficiency for our partners in processing payments,” said Anthony Kessler, Global Platform Manager at UtilityBilling.com. “Paya’s technology also significantly benefits their end customers by giving them the ability to pay their utility bills digitally and track those payments in real time.”

UtilityBilling.com’s CRM module tracks all customer communications from one location for instant access to statements, details, and services. UtilityBilling.com’s partnership with Paya further enhances the business management processes that it offers to its customers, as well as the service offerings these businesses provide to their customers.

About Paya

Paya is a leading provider of integrated payment and frictionless commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiencies. The company processes over $30 billion of annual payment volume across credit/debit card, ACH, and check, making it a top 20 provider of payment processing in the US and #6 overall in e-Commerce. Paya serves more than 100,000 customers through over 2,000 key distribution partners focused on targeted, high growth verticals such as healthcare, education, non-profit, government, utilities, and other B2B end markets. The business has built its foundation on offering robust integrations into front-end CRM and back-end accounting systems to enhance customer experience and workflow. Paya is headquartered in Atlanta, GA, with offices in Reston, VA, Fort Walton Beach, FL, Dayton, OH, Mt. Vernon, OH, and Dallas, TX. For more information about Paya, visit www.paya.com or follow us on Twitter: PayaHQ and LinkedIn: Paya .

About UtilityBilling.com

UtilityBilling.com, a subsidiary of Utilibill Pty Ltd, is a market-leading subscription billing and payment platform that supplies an end-to-end solution for utilities companies, including electricity, water, and gas services. With its cloud based UtilityBilling.com system, UtilityBilling.com provides provisioning, rating and payments with CRM and major accounting software integration in an innovative way. For more information, visit utilitybilling.com.

Contact:

Kerry Close

kclose@groupgordon.com