NEW YORK, Oct. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kemp, the leader in powering always-on application experience [AX], today announced it has won “IT Optimisation Product of the Year” as part of the annual Network Computing Awards. Kemp’s highly innovative LoadMaster X15 load balancer was awarded based on end-user IT staff and integrator voting that took place over the course of a year.



The Network Computing Awards are one of the longest running media outlets for network expertise, and the annual Network Computing Awards showcases technology providers that lead the way in strategic and innovative solutions for networks, applications and the cloud.

“Winning Product of the Year for IT optimisation is not only symbolic but extremely relevant to the challenges IT professionals face during these extraordinary times to keep their business apps, e-learning platforms and online commerce sites continuously available,” said Tony Thompson, CMO for Kemp. “We’re honored to receive this award that further validates our commitment to product excellence and maintaining one of the highest customer satisfaction rates in our industry.”

The LoadMaster X15 load balancer and application delivery controller (ADC) delivers unparalleled performance for organizations of all sizes with integrated hardware acceleration and support for up to 35 million concurrent connections. The dual power supplies and RAID disk drives offer a resilient platform for critical workloads while the 16 Gigabit Ethernet ports and four 10 Gigabit SFP+ ports provide for maximum connectivity.

Kemp has previously won Network Computing awards for hardware product of the year and cloud based solution of the year.

Key Resources

About Kemp

Kemp powers the always-on application experience that enterprises and service providers need to succeed. Kemp has redefined load balancing and application delivery with more simplified deployments, more flexible licensing options, and top-rated technical support. Kemp is the world’s most-popular virtual load balancer with more than 100,000 deployments in 138 countries. Take control of your AX at kemp.ax.

Media Contact

Aoife Malone / Kemp Technologies / amalone@kemp.ax

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e755c383-bcd2-478b-88a0-06b9bd2bc36d.