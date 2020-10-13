WATERTOWN, Mass., Oct. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- athenahealth, a leading provider of network-enabled software and services for medical groups and health systems nationwide, today released episode two of its recently announced docuseries, “Thriving on the Frontlines: Stories of Resilience and Resolve.” The second moving episode follows Dr. Niel Rasmussen, a primary care physician from Headland Family Medicine in Headland, Alabama, and his wife, Amy Rasmussen, the practice’s office manager, as they and their staff navigate the COVID-19 pandemic and help their high-risk, rural patient population stay safe and healthy.



Headland Family Medical utilizes athenahealth’s cloud-based solutions to support their delivery of high-quality, patient-centered care to community members. Because the providers can see the full picture of a patient’s health within the electronic medical record, as well as easily spot trends, they are able to leverage the insights in real time during the visit to help guide patients on their journey and facilitate better health outcomes. The medical team is also more efficient with their documentation, and minimizing the time spent on administrative paperwork allows them more time to engage and educate patients.

“Our mission at Headland Family Medicine is to truly partner with our patients and help them take control of their health and well-being. Since we serve a rural population that is high risk for COVID-19, we knew we had to find a way to continue providing that personalized care even if the experience looked a little different,” said Dr. Niel Rasmussen. “athenahealth has been a solid rock for our practice, enabling us to provide the constant high level of customized care that our patients have come to expect and need, especially during this time. The company’s technology has not only enabled us to continue to focus on each patient, but has also given us time back in our day so that we can be more present with our own families and recharge, a rarity for doctors today given the high level of documentation demands.”

The COVID-19 pandemic forced the healthcare industry to immediately pivot, leaving many practices across the country to fend for themselves. However, Headland Family Medical was able to lean on athenahealth and its proven customer success model to help it achieve the best possible outcomes. Featured in the video is Deaaron Jones, customer success manager at athenahealth, discussing the impact of COVID-19 on Headland’s operations. Additionally, when the state shutdown occurred in Alabama, the practice quickly began using athenahealth’s embedded virtual care solution, athenaTelehealth, ensuring patients were receiving high-quality care and attention regardless of location. Headland also was easily able to offer educational materials and important information to patients through the patient portal to ensure the materials are widely available to the rural patient population.

“The practices on athenahealth’s network, including Headland, have been very resilient, rethinking their workflows and processes in order to keep patients and staff safe while ensuring optimal patient care in the face of a national crisis,” said Bob Segert, chairman and chief executive officer, athenahealth. “Having access to the full picture of the patient’s health through our platform has enabled Headland to continue providing personalized care models to successfully serve its high-risk, rural patient population as it coped with the pandemic. We are proud to see that the practice has not only maintained, but in fact increased, its operations during this time.”

“Thriving on the Frontlines” provides an intimate look at how some of athenahealth’s customers are navigating the uncharted territory of delivering high-quality care in a COVID-19 world. The first episode, “Built for This,” showcased how Dr. Nora Garza, a primary care physician from Garza Medical Group in San Antonio, Texas, and her staff have confronted the crisis. In future episodes, athenahealth will highlight two additional organizations on the front lines, as well as company leaders, who work each day to create a thriving ecosystem of hope and healing for all.

For more information and to view the “Thriving on the Frontlines” miniseries, please visit: https://www.athenahealth.com/Thriving-on-the-Frontlines.

