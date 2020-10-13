San Antonio, TX, Oct. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sirius Computer Solutions, Inc. (Sirius), a leading national IT solutions integrator and Amazon Web Services (AWS) Advanced Consulting Partner, announces the launch of Sirius Cloud Managed Services powered by AWS Managed Services (AMS). With AMS, Sirius offers clients a unique solution for organizations looking to deploy native and non-native workloads into Managed AWS, hybrid, or heterogeneous environments, and focus their IT resources on achieving business objectives.

By leveraging its extensive cloud, managed and professional services experience—along with the proven cloud management and operational excellence of AMS—Sirius Cloud Managed Services powered by AMS offers clients an integrated, optimized capability for executing cloud transitions, accelerating migrations, reducing capital and operational costs, improving security and compliance, and reducing risk with unprecedented speed and reliability.

“Faced with decisions related to capability, cost and exposure, clients are faced with a lot of hard choices when evaluating cloud managed services partners,” said Steve Dowling, vice president of Cloud at Sirius. “With this collaboration, no client has to be concerned about their ability to scale, conformance with governance and compliance requirements, data and access security, or uncontrollable cost commitments—we assume responsibility for everything in the Cloud Shared Responsibility model except for the client’s data itself, and we don’t require long-term contracts. This is the cloud providing a metered, elastic experience at the highest level of quality available.”

AWS Managed Services operates AWS on clients’ behalf, providing a secure AWS Landing Zone, features which help them meet various compliance program requirements (HIPAA, HITRUST, GDPR, SOC, NIST, ISO, PCI), a proven enterprise operating model, ongoing cost optimization, and day-to-day infrastructure management. Clients can now leverage the power of the cloud, managed by the cloud service provider together with the unique offerings of Sirius that support innovation, accelerate business results and deliver a competitive advantage.

To learn more about how Sirius helps organizations enhance application and service delivery while safely migrating, managing and running applications and workloads in the cloud, visit the Sirius Cloud Solutions page.

About Sirius Computer Solutions, Inc. (Sirius): Founded in 1980 with headquarters in San Antonio, TX, Sirius is a privately held, leading national solutions integrator focused on helping organizations transform their business by managing their operations, optimizing their IT, and securing it all. With over 2,600 employees, multiple offices across the U.S., and a team of experts with more than 5,500 professional and technical certifications, the Sirius team specializes in IT Strategy (Infrastructure and Operations), Security, Business Innovation (Digital and Data), Cloud, and Managed Services. Sirius solutions are built on proven technologies from top strategic partners, and delivered by the brightest minds in the business. Follow @SiriusNews on Twitter and visit siriuscom.com and siriuscom.com/blog for more information about Sirius.

