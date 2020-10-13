DENVER, Oct. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CoPeace, a diversified holding company which invests in growing companies demonstrating measurable positive impact and strong fiscal health, today announced its newest portfolio addition with the introduction of the wholly-owned subsidiary, CoPeace Sport, or CoSpo. The sports impact company is the fifth member of the CoPeace holding company portfolio, joining Advanced Sustainable Technologies, CoPeace Finance (CoFi), CoPeace Marketing (CoMa), and Uncharted Power.



CoSpo becomes the third wholly owned company of the CoPeace portfolio and is legally designated as a public benefit LLC. CoSpo engages athletes and coaches, in addition to teams and government organizations, to leverage the power of sport for measurable positive impact.

“We’re excited about this opportunity to engage athletes and sports communities in active good,” CoPeace CEO Craig Jonas said. “As a lifelong member of the sport world, I’ve witnessed firsthand the power sport can have in society. As Nelson Mandela said, ‘Sport has the power to change the world.’ At CoSpo, we have the expertise to assist high-profile individuals and organizations to maximize their voice and potential for achievable, real impact.”

The CoPeace sport subsidiary will engage in brand equity management, impact measurement, and organizational engagement to bring social and environmental impact to the forefront of the sports industry. CoSpo also plans to work with non-profit and philanthropic organizations to improve potential for impact and financial return. In addition, CoSpo intends to evaluate sport-related impact companies for a potential role in the company’s portfolio.

“Many events this year have proven how valuable and influential an athlete’s or team’s voice can be,” Jonas added. “We want to help them succeed in sharing their values and driving real change.”

CoPeace previously introduced CoFi and CoMa, financial and marketing subsidiaries, to the CoPeace portfolio. These impact companies will utilize the financial and marketing expertise in synergy with the development of CoSpo, to better serve its clients.

CoPeace is a first-of-its-kind holding company, building a portfolio of carefully selected for-profit companies having measurable social and environmental impact while aspiring to provide competitive financial returns. CoPeace is democratizing the investment world by allowing everyone, not just wealthy investors, to invest in private impact companies via its holding company structure.

