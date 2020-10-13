FREMONT, Calif., Oct. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CORSAIR® (NASDAQ: CRSR), a world leader in high-performance gaming peripherals and enthusiast components, today announced the launch of the new K60 RGB PRO, the first CORSAIR keyboard to feature CHERRY VIOLA keyswitches. Delivering an essential gaming experience without compromising on style or substance, the K60 RGB PRO is built with a durable aluminum frame, vibrant, per-key RGB backlighting, and new 100% German-made CHERRY VIOLA mechanical keyswitches, featuring smooth linear travel and reliable inputs to secure clutch victories when they matter most.



Equipped with new CHERRY VIOLA keyswitches, the K60 RGB PRO offers gamers the precision, feel, and reliability made possible by mechanical keyswitches. Created by CHERRY, the inventor of the mechanical keyswitch, the new VIOLA keyswitches utilize a patented self-cleaning V-Shape contact system and a two-stage, CrossLinear activation. The result is a smooth linear keypress and a satisfying fast reset ready to take on whatever your fingers can throw at it.

Topped by sturdy and stylish brushed aluminum, the K60 RGB PRO continues the CORSAIR legacy of streamlined looks and battle-tested durability. Vibrant dynamic per-key RGB backlighting, with custom keycaps for an enhanced underglow, illuminates your desktop in rich, customizable color. The K60 RGB PRO’s full range of colors and RGB lighting effects are unlocked with CORSAIR iCUE software, synchronizing with all iCUE-compatible CORSAIR devices for spectacular system-wide displays. iCUE also offers in-depth personalization, such as key remaps and custom macro programming, to make K60 RGB PRO your own, while iCUE game integrations enable all iCUE compatible devices to dynamically react to in-game actions and events when playing select games.

The K60 RGB PRO also delivers a range of premium features that have long defined CORSAIR mechanical gaming keyboards. Full N-key rollover ensures that every keypress registers precisely as intended, and Windows Key Lock mode guarantees that you’ll never interrupt your game at crucial moments. Convenient keyboard shortcuts control media playback, volume, and onboard lighting effects on-the-fly, keeping you focused and immersed.

Also set to join the K60 PRO lineup are the K60 PRO, which features the same CHERRY VIOLA keyswitches and single-color red LED backlighting, the K60 RGB PRO SE, which adds a premium magnetic detachable cushioned palm rest and wear-and-shine resistant PBT double-shot keycaps, and the K60 RGB PRO LOW PROFILE, which offers the lower 11.9mm switch height and short actuation performance of CHERRY MX Low Profile RGB SPEED keyswitches. These three variants of the K60 PRO will launch in select regions and retailers over the coming months.

With an iconic brushed aluminum frame, 100% CHERRY mechanical keyswitches, and brilliant lighting, each K60 PRO keyboard is a stylish and strong choice to make you the key player in every game.

Availability, Warranty, and Pricing

The CORSAIR K60 PRO Mechanical Gaming Keyboard, CORSAIR K60 RGB PRO Mechanical Gaming Keyboard, CORSAIR K60 RGB PRO SE Mechanical Gaming Keyboard, and CORSAIR K60 RGB PRO LOW PROFILE Mechanical Gaming Keyboard are available immediately from the CORSAIR webstore and the CORSAIR worldwide network of authorized retailers and distributors.

The CORSAIR K60 PRO lineup is backed by a two-year warranty, alongside the CORSAIR worldwide customer service and technical support network.

For up-to-date pricing of the CORSAIR K60 PRO lineup, please refer to the CORSAIR website or contact your local CORSAIR sales or PR representative.

About CORSAIR

Founded in 1994, CORSAIR has grown from pioneering the high-performance DRAM market into one of the world’s leading providers of high-performance gaming and streaming products. CORSAIR offers a complete range of products to equip gamers, enthusiasts, and esports athletes, including mechanical keyboards, precision gaming mice, wireless headsets, premium PC components, and the CORSAIR ONE fully-integrated gaming PC. With a company-wide commitment to quality, innovative design, advanced features and high-performance, CORSAIR products have won thousands of media and industry awards, earning their place in gamers’ hands and PCs following years of development and engineering by a team dedicated to building great products that they themselves would want to use.

In 2018 CORSAIR acquired Elgato, a manufacturer of streaming products. In 2019 CORSAIR acquired Origin Computers, a manufacturer of custom high-performance gaming PCs and laptops, and SCUF Gaming, an innovator and creator of high-performance gaming controllers.

Copyright © 2020 Corsair Memory, Inc. All rights reserved.

