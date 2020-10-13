Press release
Neuilly-sur-Seine, France – October 13, 2020
Information on number of shares and voting rights as stipulated by article 223-16 of the general regulations of the French financial markets authority AMF
|Date
|Number of shares(1)
|Number of voting rights
|30/09/2020
|452,204,032
|Theoretical number of voting rights: 617,735,845
Number of exercisable voting rights: 614,708,289
(1) including the new shares issued in Euroclear as a result of the exercise of stock options since January 1, 2020.
