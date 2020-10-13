Oslo, 13 October 2020 – Adevinta ASA (the “Company” or “Adevinta”) announced plans to syndicate a new senior secured Term Loan B facility consisting of a EUR-denominated tranche in an aggregate principal amount of approximately €900 million and a U.S. dollar-denominated tranche in an aggregate principal amount of approximately €425 million ($500 million equivalent) (together, the “TLB Facility”). Subsequent to the launch of the TLB Facility, Adevinta intends to commence a private offering to eligible purchasers of additional senior secured financing (together with the TLB Facility, the “Senior Secured Financing”), subject to market conditions. The aggregate principal amount of the Senior Secured Financing is expected to be €2.386 billion, which will be used in part to fund a portion of the cash consideration for the acquisition of eBay Classifieds Group (“eCG”) and refinance existing debt. Adevinta ASA, Adevinta Finance AS and eBay Classifieds Holding BV will be borrowers under the TLB Facility. The Senior Secured Financing will be guaranteed by certain of Adevinta’s and, following the acquisition of eCG, eCG’s subsidiaries.

The Senior Secured Financing will be secured on a pari passu senior basis by first-priority security interests in shares of the guarantors as well as certain material bank accounts and the intercompany receivables of Adevinta ASA.

This press release is neither an offer to sell nor the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any jurisdiction in which such offering, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

Matters discussed in this announcement may constitute forward-looking statements, including statements relating to the Senior Secured Financing, including the intended use of proceeds.



