VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Westhaven Gold Corp. (TSX-V:WHN) is pleased to announce that it has commenced a ground geophysics program on its 10,927 hectare Prospect Valley gold property, located within the prospective Spences Bridge Gold Belt (SBGB), approximately 25 km west of Merritt, British Columbia.



2020 Prospect Valley Ground Geophysics Program:

Westhaven has engaged Scott Geophysics Limited of Vancouver, B.C. to conduct a 244-line kilometre ground magnetic survey at its Prospect Valley gold property. The purpose of this ground geophysics program is to extend coverage to the south of the Discovery Zone and better define potential structural trends. The survey will cover a 3 x 4-kilometre area known as the Bonanza Target, where 43.34 g/t gold in quartz vein float was first discovered in 2001. The data from this magnetic survey will be used to assist in diamond drill targeting.

Past Drilling Highlights at Prospect Valley:

DDH–2006–21 returned 45.70 metres (m) of 1.57g/t gold (Au) including 4.60m grading 4.38g/t Au and 8.90m grading 2.03g/t Au .





of including grading and grading . DDH–2007–05 returned 6.71m of 3.62 g/t Au including 1.33m grading 12.20 g/t Au .





of Au including grading . DDH-2007-01 returned 61.40m of 0.70g/t Au .





of . DDH-2007-02 returned 32.20m of 1.40g/t Au .





of . PV16-04 returned 95.80m of 0.70 g/t Au starting at bedrock surface including, 38.00m of 1.36 g/t Au and 15.00m of 2.23 g/t Au.



Prospect Valley Gold Property Overview

The property consists of 21 contiguous, road accessible mineral claims that collectively encompass approximately 10,927 hectares. The first reported gold-bearing epithermal mineralization was discovered during 2001-2002 when, at what has become known as the Bonanza Target, numerous occurrences of mineralized quartz vein and breccia float were found over a two square kilometre area straddling “Bonanza Creek”, upstream from a 150 ppb Au-in-silt anomaly reported in 1994 from an earlier government Regional Geochemical Survey. The best sample ran 43.34 g/t gold, but the source(s) for all of the vein float occurrences in this area remains to be determined under extensive and locally thick overburden cover.

The Bonanza Target, Discovery Zones and Northeast Extension areas are aligned along a north-northeast trend and are hypothesized to be related to a multi-kilometre scale fault system extending across the property.

Qualified Person Statement

Peter Fischl, P.Geo., who is a Qualified Person within the context of National Instrument 43-101 has read and takes responsibility for this release.

