DALLAS, Oct. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parks Associates research finds consumers in US broadband households are generally willing to participate in contact tracing, including sharing smartphone data, to help combat the coronavirus outbreak, although willingness varies based on age and their personal experience with the disease. The Market Snapshot COVID-19 Contact Tracing: Consumer Perspectives reports among heads of US broadband households ages 18-24, 90% are willing to share smartphone data if privacy protections are offered. In contrast, just over 63% of those age 65+ are willing to share data.



Higher income households and those with higher levels of education are also more likely than lower income households and those with lower educational attainment to share their data.

“As COVID-19 continues to spread, more people will know someone who has contracted COVID-19, which will likely increase their willingness to share smartphone data,” said Jennifer Kent, Senior Director, Parks Associates. “Already 93% of US broadband households report lifestyle changes to limit the spread of the disease, so smartphone data in aid of contact tracing gives consumers an opportunity to take an active role in combating the virus.”

Consumers’ attitudes toward the virus impact their willingness to share data, creating some unusual demographic trends. Specifically, younger respondents are more willing to share smartphone data than are older respondents, even though the risks of COVID-19 intensify with age. Also, racial minorities are more willing to share smartphone data than are non-Hispanic whites.

For more information, contact sales@parksassociates.com. To request data or an interview, please contact Rosey Ulpino at rosey@parksassociates.com, 972.996.0233.

About Parks Associates

Parks Associates is an internationally recognized market research and consulting company specializing in emerging consumer technology products and services. Founded in 1986, Parks Associates creates research capital for companies ranging from Fortune 500 to small start-ups through market reports, primary studies, consumer research, custom research, workshops, executive conferences, and annual service subscriptions.

The company's expertise includes digital media and platforms, entertainment and gaming, home networks, Internet and television services, digital health, mobile applications and services, support services, consumer apps, advanced advertising, consumer electronics, energy management, and home control systems and security. http://www.parksassociates.com

Rosimely Ulpino

Parks Associates

972.996.0233

rosey@parksassociates.com