Amazon Prime Day tools & garden deals for 2020 are finally here, check out the best Prime Day DeWalt power tools, Honda and Generac generators, snow blowers, lawn mowers & garden tool sets deals right here on this page



Amazon Prime Day experts are rating the best tools & garden deals for Amazon Prime Day 2020, including all the top deals on garden tools, portable generators, patio lights, lawn mowers & cordless leaf blowers. View the latest deals in the list below.



Best tools deals:





Best DeWalt deals:





Best lawn mower & trimmer deals:





Best leaf blower & snow blower deals:





Best patio & garden deals:







Want some more home improvement tools & garden deals? We recommend checking Amazon’s Prime Day page for all the active deals available now.



Prime Day discounts last for a certain period of time. Spending Lab earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

Prime Day 2020 is a two-day sales event run by Amazon, during which they offer impressive discounts and savings across many items, including their own Amazon devices.



Don’t have an Amazon Prime membership? Start your 30-day free trial and access all the best Prime Day deals.



Shoppers can look forward to big savings on Honda and Champion portable generators, DeWalt power tools, lawn mowers, snow blowers & cordless leaf blowers on Amazon Prime Day. Amazon is a good starting point to get durable power tools and garden and patio equipment.

Shoppers can find complete tool sets for home repair and improvement, while mechanics, woodworkers, and other professionals can expand their kits with premium quality equipment. DEWALT, Ryobi, Makita, Bosch, Craftsman, and Milwaukee all offer extensive hand and power tools for all needs.



For gardening, lawn mowers are indispensable at keeping yards well-trimmed and attractive. Homeowners with smaller lawns are recommended to check out electric lawn mowers from Greenworks, Sun Joe, and BLACK+DECKER. For larger grassy fields, there are riding lawn mowers and zero turn tractors from Husqvarna, Craftsman, and Cub Cadet.



Whether used as an outdoor power source or as emergency backup, generators ensure there’s accessible electricity for any appliance or equipment. Generac, Honda, Champion, DuroMax, and Westinghouse are the most well-recognized generator brands on Amazon.



Commonly held in July to celebrate Amazon’s founding date, the Amazon Prime Day sale this year is taking place a lot later than usual and a lot closer to Black Friday and Cyber Monday.



Searching for more power tools & garden deals? Click here to shop the entire selection of deals on Amazon’s Prime Day page.

About Spending Lab: Spending Lab research and report on online sales events. As an Amazon Associate Spending Lab earns from qualifying purchases.

Contact: Andy Mathews (andy@nicelynetwork.com)

