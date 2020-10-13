Amazon Prime Day tools & garden deals for 2020 are finally here, check out the best Prime Day DeWalt power tools, Honda and Generac generators, snow blowers, lawn mowers & garden tool sets deals right here on this page
Amazon Prime Day experts are rating the best tools & garden deals for Amazon Prime Day 2020, including all the top deals on garden tools, portable generators, patio lights, lawn mowers & cordless leaf blowers. View the latest deals in the list below.
Best tools deals:
- Save up to 47% on a wide selection of power tools & hand tools - at the Amazon Prime Day sale
- Save up to $196 on tools from top-rated brands like DeWalt, Milwaukee, Bosch, Ryobi & Makita - at the Amazon Prime Day sale
- Save up to $481 on standby generators, inverter generators & portable power generators - save on generators from top brands including Generac, Westinghouse, DuroMax & Champion
- Save $196 on the Makita 16-inch Electric Chainsaw at Amazon - tool-less blade and chain adjustments, rubberized grip, built-in current limiter, soft start
- Save 40% on the Rockwell 4-1/2” Compact Circular Saw at Amazon - with 1pc 4-1/2" 24T carbide-toothed blade, vacuum adapter, parallel edge guide & allen wrench
- Save $80 on the Bosch Power Tools Jigsaw Kit at Amazon - 7.2 amp corded variable speed top-handle jigsaw kit with assorted blades & carrying case
- Save 48% on the AirCat 6505 Composite Quiet Cut-Off Tool at Amazon - ultra quiet, ergonomically designed handle, 2.5 HP, 3-Inch cutting blade
- Save 52% on the BLACK+DECKER Random Orbit Sander at Amazon - 2.4 Amp motor, high performance dust collection, 14,000 orbits per minute
- Save 25% on the Sun Joe SPX3000 Electric High Pressure Washer at Amazon - 14. 5-Amp/1800-watt motor, 2030 PSI/1. 76 GPM, (TSS) total stop system
- Save $481 on the Champion Power Equipment 9375/7500-Watt Dual Fuel Portable Generator at Amazon - holds 1.2-quarts of oil (included), low oil shut-off sensor, electric start, 3yr warranty
- Save $403 on the Champion 4000-Watt RV Ready DH Series Open Frame Inverter Generator at Amazon - quiet technology and extended run time, parallel ready, 3yr warranty
- Save $297 on the Generac 7127 iQ3500 Portable Inverter Generator at Amazon - 3500 watts, ultra quiet, electric start with power dial start/run/stop, digital smart LCD, with USB ports
- Save $222 on the DuroMax XP4850EH Dual Fuel Portable Generator at Amazon - with 4,850 starting watts and 3,850 running watts, this unit can handle heavy loads
- Save $75 on the Westinghouse iGen2200 Portable Inverter Generator at Amazon - 1800 rated & 2200 peak watts, gas powered, CARB compliant
- Save $71 on the Durostar DS4000S Portable Generator at Amazon - with 4,000 peak watts and 3,300 running watts, this unit is a workhorse that provides plenty of power
- Save $100 on the Honda EU2200i Portable Inverter Generator at Amazon - delivers 10% more power than the previous EU2000i, enabling you to power more of what you need
Best DeWalt deals:
- Save up to $270 on DeWalt tools, drills, saws, combo kits & outdoor equipment - at the Prime Day sale
- Save 41% on the DEWALT 20V MAX Cordless Drill / Driver Kit at Amazon - ½”, compact, lightweight design with a high performance motor that delivers 300 unit watts of power
- Save $111 on the DEWALT 20V MAX Portable Band Saw Kit at Amazon - 5'' x 4-3/4'' cut capacity, LED work light, variable speed trigger and dial
- Save $50 on the DEWALT Wet Tile Saw with Stand at Amazon - stainless steel rail system, rear and side water attachments, removable cutting cart
- Save 34% on the DEWALT 20V MAX Cordless Drill Combo Kit at Amazon - includes a 1/2 in. drill/driver, reciprocating saw, 6-1/2 in. circular saw, brushless oscillating multi-tool and more
- Save 42% on the DEWALT 20V MAX Impact Driver Kit at Amazon - 1/4-inch, ergonomic design with built in LED with 20 second delay after trigger release
Best lawn mower & trimmer deals:
- Save up to 36% on a wide range of lawn mowers - check the latest deals on walk-behind, self-propelled and riding lawn mowers
- Save 31% on the Fiskars 17 Inch Staysharp Push Reel Lawn Mower at Amazon - 30% easier to push, 50% more cutting power, stays sharp longer, cuts all grass types, lifetime warranty
- Save 22% on the Southland 2 Cycle Wheeled String Trimmer at Amazon - 20°-30° trimmer head swivel, 5° - 10° trimmer head bevel, easy maneuverability
- Save 30% on the American Lawn Mower 1204-14 14-Inch Deluxe Hand Reel Mower at Amazon - 4-blade reel with a cutting width of 14” and durable 8.5” polymer wheels for maximum maneuverability
- Save $40 on the Sun Joe Mulching Walk-Behind Lawn Mower at Amazon - comes with 2X 4.0-Ah battery and charger, grass checker, and adjustable deck
- Save $31 on the Greenworks G-MAX Cordless Lawn Mower at Amazon - single lever 5-position height adjustment, rear bagging and mulching capability, includes 4Ah battery
Best leaf blower & snow blower deals:
- Save up to 28% on leaf blowers - click the link for the latest prices on cordless, backpack and all-in-one electric & gas powered leaf blowers
- Save up to 43% on single-stage & two-stage snow blowers - save on battery, corded electric, gasoline and manual snow blowers from top brands such as Snow Joe and Greenworks
- Save $45 on the Greenworks Pro 80V Cordless Brushless Axial Blower at Amazon - 125mph / 500CFM performance, 3 speed options, 80V 2Ah battery and rapid charger included
- Save $79 on the Greenworks Pro 80V 20-Inch Cordless Snow Thrower at Amazon - quite, maintenance free brushless motor technology with 2Ah battery & charger included
- Save $136 on the Snow Joe iON18SB 40-Volt Single Stage Snowblower Kit at Amazon - 40V 4.0 Ah iONMAX rechargeable Lithium-Ion battery, cordless, brushless
- Save 28% on the Snow Joe iON8024-XR 80-Volt iONMAX Cordless Two Stage Snow Blower Kit at Amazon - with a 2-stage heavy-duty serrated steel auger and powerful impeller
- Save 42% on the Snow Joe 22-Inch Electric Snow Thrower at Amazon - 22-inch, 15-amp electric motor moves up to 25 tons/hr, w/ dual LED lights
- Save 43% on the Snow Joe 18-Inch Electric Single Stage Snow Thrower at Amazon - 19-inch, 15-amp motor moves up to 720 lbs. of snow per minute
- Save 42% on the Snow Joe 21-Inch Electric Single Stage Snow Thrower at Amazon - 21-inch, 15-amp motor moves up to 800 lbs. of snow per minute
Best patio & garden deals:
- Save up to 52% on patio, lawn & garden furniture - shop the latest Prime Day deals on patio furniture, outdoor lighting, plants & gardening tools
- Save $50 on the Best Choice Products 7-Piece Modular Wicker Patio Furniture Set at Amazon - outdoor, sectional, w/ 6 chairs, 2 pillows, seat clips, coffee table, cover included
- Save 33% on the BELLEZE Bistro Outdoor 3-Piece Patio Set at Amazon - with weather-resistant round table and two ergonomic chairs
- Save 52% on the Designers Fountain Outdoor Wall Lantern at Amazon - elegant 6 sided design with a bold arm and exquisite detailing and the clear glass provides a classic look
- Save 40% on the BHCLIGHT 4-Pack Lighting for Patio Pathway Garden at Amazon - decorative, super bright solar torch light with flickering flame, waterproof
Want some more home improvement tools & garden deals? We recommend checking Amazon’s Prime Day page for all the active deals available now.
Prime Day discounts last for a certain period of time. Spending Lab earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.
Prime Day 2020 is a two-day sales event run by Amazon, during which they offer impressive discounts and savings across many items, including their own Amazon devices.
Don’t have an Amazon Prime membership? Start your 30-day free trial and access all the best Prime Day deals.
Shoppers can look forward to big savings on Honda and Champion portable generators, DeWalt power tools, lawn mowers, snow blowers & cordless leaf blowers on Amazon Prime Day. Amazon is a good starting point to get durable power tools and garden and patio equipment.
Shoppers can find complete tool sets for home repair and improvement, while mechanics, woodworkers, and other professionals can expand their kits with premium quality equipment. DEWALT, Ryobi, Makita, Bosch, Craftsman, and Milwaukee all offer extensive hand and power tools for all needs.
For gardening, lawn mowers are indispensable at keeping yards well-trimmed and attractive. Homeowners with smaller lawns are recommended to check out electric lawn mowers from Greenworks, Sun Joe, and BLACK+DECKER. For larger grassy fields, there are riding lawn mowers and zero turn tractors from Husqvarna, Craftsman, and Cub Cadet.
Whether used as an outdoor power source or as emergency backup, generators ensure there’s accessible electricity for any appliance or equipment. Generac, Honda, Champion, DuroMax, and Westinghouse are the most well-recognized generator brands on Amazon.
Commonly held in July to celebrate Amazon’s founding date, the Amazon Prime Day sale this year is taking place a lot later than usual and a lot closer to Black Friday and Cyber Monday.
Searching for more power tools & garden deals? Click here to shop the entire selection of deals on Amazon’s Prime Day page.
About Spending Lab: Spending Lab research and report on online sales events. As an Amazon Associate Spending Lab earns from qualifying purchases.
Contact: Andy Mathews (andy@nicelynetwork.com)