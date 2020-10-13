The top car seat, dash cam, GPS tracker, car audio & more car parts & accessory deals for Amazon Prime Day 2020, featuring tires & wheels, replacement parts, car audio speaker & receiver & more car tech & gadget discounts



Compare all the latest car tech accessory, parts & electronic deals for Amazon Prime Day, featuring car audio, GPS, tires, car seat, dash cam sales & more. Find the full range of deals by clicking the links below.



Best car seat deals:





Best dash cam deals:





Best car audio deals:







Best GPS navigation deals:



Best tire deals:







Searching for more car tech gadget, electronics, parts & accessory deals? Click here to view the full range of active deals on Amazon’s Prime Day page.



Prime Day 2020 sales are available for a certain amount of time. Consumer Articles earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.



From big-ticket items to everyday essentials and groceries, thousands of items go on sale during Amazon’s 48-hour Prime Day sale.



Don’t have an Amazon Prime membership? Start your 30-day free trial and unlock the entire Prime Day sale.



Every year Amazon Prime Day offers a large number of deals on car audio, car seats, dash cams, GPS trackers, replacement parts & more car tech gadgets & accessories. From car GPS navigation systems and dash cams to car seats and tires, Amazon offers great deals that will meet all your car accessory needs. You’ll find a wide range of car seats from brands like Graco and Britax. A few noteworthy car seats are the Graco 4Ever DLX 4-in-1 car seat and the Britax One4Life ClickTight All-in-One car seat.



Popular GPS navigation systems include the Garmin Drive 51 GPS navigation system and the Garmin 010-02038-02 DriveSafe 65 GPS navigation system with a 6.95” display.



For the audiophiles looking to improve their car audio system, brands like Alpine, Kenwood, and Pioneer are on top of the list. A few car audio products to look into are the Alpine MRV-F300 4-channel amplifier and the Kenwood KFC 1696PS two-way car speakers.



Amazon also has a wide range of dash cams available. The APEMAN Mini dash cam is one product worth looking into. It features full HD 1080p video recording, night vision capabilities, 170-degree wide angle field of view, motion detection, parking monitoring, and loop recording.



For the first time, Amazon Prime Day is happening in the fourth quarter of the year, a lot later than the mid-year dates of the previous five Prime Day events.



In need of some more car seats, car audio, dash cam, tires, GPS tracker & more car tech & gadget deals? Click here to enjoy the full range of active deals on Amazon’s Prime Day page.

About Consumer Articles: Consumer Articles shares informative e-commerce news. As an Amazon Associate Consumer Articles earns from qualifying purchases.

Contact: Andrew Mathews (andy@nicelynetwork.com)

