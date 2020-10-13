Here’s our summary of the best SSD, hard drive & hardware deals for Amazon Prime Day, featuring the best sales on processors, external hard drives, & graphics card
Prime Day researchers have revealed all the latest SSD, hard drive & hardware deals for Prime Day, together with discounts on Intel Core processors, AMD Ryzen CPUs, Seagate external hard drives, and Toshiba portable HDDs. Links to the latest deals are listed below.
Best SSD & external hard drive deals:
- Save up to $120 on internal solid state drives (SSDs) from Seagate, Samsung, SanDisk, Intel & more top brands - check the latest deals on 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB & 2TB SSDs at the Amazon Prime Day sale
- Save up to 38% on external hard drives from Toshiba, Seagate and more brands - at the Amazon Prime Day sale
- Save 33% on the Samsung 970 EVO Plus SSD 1TB at Amazon - M.2 NVMe, internal solid state drive with V-NAND Technology
- Save $120 on the Sabrent 1TB Rocket NVMe M.2 Internal SSD at Amazon - 4.0 Gen4 PCIe, extreme performance SSD
- Save 52% on the WD Black SN750 1TB NVMe Internal SSD at Amazon - Gen3 PCIe, M.2 2280, 3D NAND
- Save 43% on the Samsung SSD 860 EVO 1TB 2.5 Inch at Amazon - SATA III Internal SSD, Samsung V-NAND Technology
- Save 34% on the SK hynix Gold S31 1TB Internal SSD at Amazon - 3D NAND, 2.5 inch SATA III, Up to 560MB/s
- Save 45% on the Western Digital 500GB SSD WD Blue at Amazon - 3D NAND Internal PC SSD - SATA III 6 Gb/s, 2.5"/7mm, Up to 560 MB/s
- Save 48% on the SAMSUNG T5 Portable SSD 1TB at Amazon - Up to 540MB/s - USB 3.1 external solid state drive
- Save $125 on the SanDisk 1TB Extreme PRO Portable External SSD at Amazon - Up to 1050MB/s - USB-C, USB 3.1
- Save 30% on the SAMSUNG T7 Touch Portable SSD 1TB at Amazon - Up to 1050MB/s - USB 3.2 External Solid State Drive, fingerprint and password security
- Save 41% on the Seagate Game Drive 4TB External Hard Drive at Amazon - experience no lag gaming and full throttle performance, compatible with PS4
- Save 38% on the Seagate Backup Plus Slim 2TB External Hard Drive at Amazon - portable HDD, USB 3.0 for PC, laptop and Mac
- Save 36% on the Western Digital 6TB WD Black Performance Internal Hard Drive at Amazon - 7200 RPM Class, SATA 6 Gb/s, 256 MB Cache, 3.5"
- Save 45% on the Western Digital 500GB Blue 3D NAND Internal PC SSD at Amazon - SATA III 6 Gb/s, 2.5"/7mm, up to 560 MB/s
- Check out the full range of hard drives on sale for Amazon Prime Day - save on a wide range of internal & external hard drives
Best graphics card & processor deals:
- Save up to 50% on a wide range of PC hardware at the Prime Day sale - check the latest deals on laptops, desktops, routers, computer accessories, components and storage
- Save up to $81 on graphics cards & GPUs at the Prime Day sale - click the link for the latest deals on graphics cards from ASUS, MSI, Gigabyte, EVGA & more top brands
- Save up to $145 on CPU processors from top brands like Intel and AMD - at the Prime Day sale
- Save $105 on the MSI RX 580 ARMOR 8G OC at Amazon - 1366 MHz, 8GB GDDR5, 256-bit, PCI-Express 3.0 x16
- Save up to $60 on the ZOTAC Gaming GeForce RTX 2060 at Amazon - 6GB GDDR6 192-bit gaming graphics card, super compact, DP, HDMI
- Save $40 on the Sapphire Radeon NITRO+ RX 5700 XT 8GB GDDR6 at Amazon - base clock 1770MHz, game clock up to 1902 MHz, boost clock: 2010 MHz
- Save $100 on the PowerColor Red Dragon Radeon AXRX 570 at Amazon - 4GB 256-Bit GDDR5, boost clock 1250 MHz
- Save $69 on the AMD Ryzen 9 3900X Unlocked Desktop Processor at Amazon - 12-core, 24-thread; with Wraith Prism LED cooler
- Save $40 on the AMD Ryzen 5 3600X at Amazon - 6-Core, 12-thread unlocked desktop processor with wraith spire cooler
- Save 30% on the AMD Ryzen 5 2600 at Amazon - 6-Core, 12-thread unlocked desktop processor with wraith spire cooler, 3.9GHz
- Save 21% on the Intel Core i7-8700K at Amazon - 6 Cores up to 4.7GHz turbo unlocked LGA1151
- Save 24% on the Intel Core i5-9600K at Amazon - 6 Cores up to 4.6GHz turbo unlocked LGA1151
- Save $59 on the AMD Ryzen 7 3800X at Amazon - 8-Core, 16-thread unlocked desktop processor with wraith prism LED cooler
- Save 34% on the MSI GeForce GTX 1050 TI GAMING X 4G Graphics Card at Amazon - boost clock / base clock - 1392 MHz / 1290 MHz, DirectX 12 ready, gamestream to NVIDIA Shield
- Save 62% on the MUSETEX Phantom Black ATX Mid-Tower Case at Amazon - with USB 3.0 and 6 ×120mm RGB fans, tempered glass panels
- Save $34 on the XFX Radeon RX 570 RS at Amazon - 1286MHz, GDDR5, DX12 VR ready, dual BIOS, 3xDP HDMI DVI, AMD graphics card
Every year, Amazon’s two-day Prime Day sale delivers a huge number of deals on the latest must-have gadgets, home essentials, and fashion items that are only available to Prime members.
On Prime Day, shoppers can find an impressive number of SSDs, hard drives, graphics cards, processors, and computer hardware deals on Amazon. If you need faster PC performance, but you don't want to shell out a fortune for a hardware upgrade, you might want to consider an SSD. It greatly improves loading speed in games as well as speed up file transfers. They are infinitely better than hard drives. SSDs from Intel, Samsung and Adata are considered top-of-the-line. If, however, you are looking to increase storage space, either an internal or external hard drive might be the better choice as they are significantly cheaper.
For graphics cards, there's a lot of options to choose from as well. With the recent release of the RTX 3000 series, as well as the upcoming unveiling of the new RDNA2 architecture or the AMD 6000 series GPUs, you might find heavily discounted previous gen graphics cards such as the RTX 2000 series from NVIDIA, as well as the RX 5000 series from AMD.
Amazon also features processors from both Intel and AMD. The Ryzen 3000 series is still the choice for productivity and gaming. However, if you're purely into gaming, you might want to consider Intel's processors as they have higher clocks and perform better, albeit by a slight margin.
Amazon is holding this year’s Prime Day sale in the fall instead of the summer for the first time in its history.
